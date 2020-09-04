Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Producer Price Index & Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Aug       99.1   (3)    98.8 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jul     +$13.0   (3)  +$9B 
Wednesday 1000  Job Openings                Jul       N/A           5.9M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 5     850K   (7)    881K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Aug      +0.2%   (11)  +0.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Aug      +0.3%   (10)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Aug      +0.3%   (3)   +0.3% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Jul      -0.1%   (4)   -1.4% 
Friday    0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Aug      +0.3%   (12)  +0.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Aug      +0.3%   (12)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Aug      +1.2%   (8)   +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Aug      +1.6%   (8)   +1.6% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Aug       N/A         -$200B* 
 
*Aug 2019 Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
02:16pProducer Price Index & Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
01:05pChinese buying, U.S. crop doubts push soy futures to two-year high
RE
09:21aGold price dip lures some buyers in India, demand sags elsewhere
RE
06:00aGold gains as stocks retreat; U.S. jobs data in focus
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
5CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group