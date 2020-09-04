Producer Price Index & Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Aug 99.1 (3) 98.8 1500 Consumer Credit Jul +$13.0 (3) +$9B Wednesday 1000 Job Openings Jul N/A 5.9M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 5 850K (7) 881K 0830 Producer Price Index Aug +0.2% (11) +0.6% -- ex food & energy Aug +0.3% (10) +0.5% -- ex food, energy, trade Aug +0.3% (3) +0.3% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jul -0.1% (4) -1.4% Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Aug +0.3% (12) +0.6% -- ex food & energy M/M Aug +0.3% (12) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Aug +1.2% (8) +1.0% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Aug +1.6% (8) +1.6% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Aug N/A -$200B* *Aug 2019 Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

