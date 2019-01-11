Producer Price Index Seen Down in December -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Mfg Svy Jan 11.0 (6) 10.9 0830 Producer Price Index Dec -0.1% (13) +0.1% -- ex food & energy Dec +0.2% (9) +0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.2% (4) +0.3% Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales* Dec +0.2% (14) +0.2% -- ex autos* Dec +0.2% (12) +0.2% 0830 Import Prices Dec -1.5% (5) -1.6% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 57 (7) 56 1000 Business Inventories* Nov +0.3% (6) +0.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 12 220K (7) 216K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan 11.0 (6) 9.4 0830 Housing Starts* Dec 1.24M (14) 1.256M -- percent change -1.3% +3.2% 0830 Building Permits* Dec 1.29M (6) 1.328M -- percent change -2.9% +5.0% Friday 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.2% (15) +0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 78.5% (13) 78.5% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 97.1 (10) 98.3** (Prelim) *Could be delayed due to government shutdown **Dec Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

