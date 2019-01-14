Producer Price Index Seen Down in December -- Data Week Ahead Update

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Mfg Svy Jan 9.0 (13) 10.9
0830 Producer Price Index Dec -0.1% (22) +0.1%
-- ex food & energy Dec +0.2% (17) +0.3%
-- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.2% (4) +0.3%
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales* Dec +0.1% (24) +0.2%
-- ex autos* Dec +0.1% (22) +0.2%
0830 Import Prices Dec -1.5% (12) -1.6%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 56 (14) 56
1000 Business Inventories* Nov +0.3% (13) +0.6%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 12 220K (16) 216K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan 8.0 (13) 9.4
0830 Housing Starts* Dec 1.24M (23) 1.256M
-- percent change -1.3% +3.2%
0830 Building Permits* Dec 1.29M (13) 1.328M
-- percent change -2.9% +5.0%
Friday 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.2% (24) +0.6%
0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 78.5% (19) 78.5%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 96.4 (18) 98.3**
(Prelim)
*Could be delayed due to government shutdown
**Dec Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
