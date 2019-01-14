Producer Price Index Seen Down in December -- Data Week Ahead Update

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Mfg Svy Jan 9.0 (13) 10.9 0830 Producer Price Index Dec -0.1% (22) +0.1% -- ex food & energy Dec +0.2% (17) +0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.2% (4) +0.3% Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales* Dec +0.1% (24) +0.2% -- ex autos* Dec +0.1% (22) +0.2% 0830 Import Prices Dec -1.5% (12) -1.6% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 56 (14) 56 1000 Business Inventories* Nov +0.3% (13) +0.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 12 220K (16) 216K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan 8.0 (13) 9.4 0830 Housing Starts* Dec 1.24M (23) 1.256M -- percent change -1.3% +3.2% 0830 Building Permits* Dec 1.29M (13) 1.328M -- percent change -2.9% +5.0% Friday 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.2% (24) +0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 78.5% (19) 78.5% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 96.4 (18) 98.3** (Prelim) *Could be delayed due to government shutdown **Dec Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

