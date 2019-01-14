Log in
Producer Price Index Seen Down in December -- Data Week Ahead Update

01/14/2019 | 02:11pm EST

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  NY Empire St Mfg Svy        Jan       9.0    (13)   10.9 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Dec      -0.1%   (22)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Dec      +0.2%   (17)   +0.3% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Dec      +0.2%   (4)   +0.3% 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales*               Dec      +0.1%   (24)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex autos*              Dec      +0.1%   (22)  +0.2% 
          0830  Import Prices               Dec      -1.5%   (12)  -1.6% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Jan       56     (14)   56 
          1000  Business Inventories*       Nov      +0.3%   (13)  +0.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jan 12    220K   (16)   216K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Jan        8.0   (13)   9.4 
          0830  Housing Starts*             Dec       1.24M  (23)   1.256M 
                  -- percent change                  -1.3%         +3.2% 
          0830  Building Permits*           Dec       1.29M  (13)   1.328M 
                  -- percent change                  -2.9%         +5.0% 
Friday    0915  Industrial Production       Dec      +0.2%   (24)  +0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Dec       78.5%  (19)   78.5% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       96.4   (18)   98.3** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Could be delayed due to government shutdown 
**Dec Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-19 1410ET

