Producer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 6 1595K (15) 1877K 0830 Producer Price Index May +0.0% (19) -1.3% -- ex food & energy May -0.1% (16) -0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade May -0.2% (7) -0.9% Friday 0830 Import Prices May +0.7% (10) -2.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 75.0 (18) 72.3* (Prelim) *May Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com