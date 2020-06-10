Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Producer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 6     1595K  (15)   1877K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        May      +0.0%   (19)  -1.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy       May      -0.1%   (16)  -0.3% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade May      -0.2%   (7)   -0.9% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices               May      +0.7%   (10)  -2.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jun       75.0   (18)   72.3* 
                 (Prelim) 
 
*May Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
10:15aProducer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
06:31aIndonesia's May refined tin exports fall 35% y/y - trade ministry
RE
05:14aPlatinum processing continues at Amplats plant despite repairs
RE
03:49aIvory Coast to reduce fees paid by domestic cocoa exporters
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:44aCORRECT : Malaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.65 Million Tons, Down 0.1% -MPOB
DJ
01:05aMalaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.65 Mln Tons; Down 0.1% -MPOB
DJ
12:47aMalaysia end-May palm oil stocks fall for first time three months
RE
06/09Materials Shares Sink; Gold Settles Higher -- Materials Roundup
DJ
06/09LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : Landlords Sue Stores for Unpaid Rent -- WSJ
4NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group