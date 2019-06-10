Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          May       101.8  (8)    103.5 
          0830  Producer Price Index        May      +0.1%   (21)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy       May      +0.2%   (17)   +0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade May      +0.2%   (5)   +0.4% 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   May      +0.1%   (23)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   May      +0.2%   (23)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   May      +1.9%   (14)  +2.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   May      +2.1%   (15)  +2.1% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      May     -$203.5B (6)  -$146.8B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 8     215K   (15)   218K 
          0830  Import Prices               May      -0.3%   (11)  +0.2% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                May      +0.6%   (23)  -0.2% 
                  -- ex autos               May      +0.3%   (22)  +0.1% 
          0915  Industrial Production       May      +0.1%   (21)  -0.5% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        May       77.8%  (16)   77.9% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Apr      +0.4%   (13)   +0.0% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jun       97.3   (18)   100.0** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*May 2018 Reading 
**May Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:12pProducer Price Index and Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:10pOil dips in volatile trade amid uncertainty on supply cuts, U.S.-China tariffs
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:58aTSX drops as weak gold prices weigh on materials sector
RE
10:19aS.African government sued over coal and industrial air pollution
RE
10:10aU.S. Crude Edges Higher After U.S.-Mexico Deal to Avoid Tariffs
DJ
09:59aSecurities trading in South African sugar producer Tongaat suspended
RE
09:58aUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 10
DJ
07:51aChina to reduce output at coal mines at risk of 'bumps' by 20%
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About