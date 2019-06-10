Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 101.8 (8) 103.5 0830 Producer Price Index May +0.1% (21) +0.2% -- ex food & energy May +0.2% (17) +0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade May +0.2% (5) +0.4% Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M May +0.1% (23) +0.3% -- ex food & energy M/M May +0.2% (23) +0.1% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y May +1.9% (14) +2.0% -- ex food & energy Y/Y May +2.1% (15) +2.1% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May -$203.5B (6) -$146.8B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 8 215K (15) 218K 0830 Import Prices May -0.3% (11) +0.2% Friday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.6% (23) -0.2% -- ex autos May +0.3% (22) +0.1% 0915 Industrial Production May +0.1% (21) -0.5% 0915 Capacity Utilization May 77.8% (16) 77.9% 1000 Business Inventories Apr +0.4% (13) +0.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 97.3 (18) 100.0** (Prelim) *May 2018 Reading **May Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com