Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products (Agriculture-PPI) increased by 10.41% annually and 3.02% monthly

Agriculture-PPI (2015=100) on the previous month increased by 3.02%, on December of the previous year increased by 3.02%, on same month of the previous year increased by 10.41% and on the twelve months moving averages basis increased by 21.48% in January 2020.



Compared to the previous month in sectors; product of agriculture, hunting and relating services increased by 2.94%, forestry products and related services increased by 3.37% and fishing products and other fishing products increased by 5.54%. Regarding monthly changes by main groups; perennial crops decreased by 1.60%, live animals, animal products increased by 2.55% and non-perennial crops increased by 5.82%.

Agriculture-PPI annual change (%), January 2020



The lowest annual decrease was 20.07% in vegetables and melons, root and tubers subgroup

In January 2020, poultry, live and eggs was the other subgroup where high annual decreases realized with 10.27% on the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, other tree and bush fruits and nuts with 43.58% and citrus fruits with 39.39% were the subgroups where high annual increases realized on the same month of the previous year.

Agriculture - PPI annual rate of changes in subgroups (%), January 2020

The highest monthly decrease was 1.55% in fibre plants subgroup

