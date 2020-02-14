Log in
Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products

02/14/2020 | 04:49am EST
Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products (Agriculture-PPI) increased by 10.41% annually and 3.02% monthly

Agriculture-PPI (2015=100) on the previous month increased by 3.02%, on December of the previous year increased by 3.02%, on same month of the previous year increased by 10.41% and on the twelve months moving averages basis increased by 21.48% in January 2020.

Compared to the previous month in sectors; product of agriculture, hunting and relating services increased by 2.94%, forestry products and related services increased by 3.37% and fishing products and other fishing products increased by 5.54%. Regarding monthly changes by main groups; perennial crops decreased by 1.60%, live animals, animal products increased by 2.55% and non-perennial crops increased by 5.82%.

Agriculture-PPI annual change (%), January 2020

The lowest annual decrease was 20.07% in vegetables and melons, root and tubers subgroup

In January 2020, poultry, live and eggs was the other subgroup where high annual decreases realized with 10.27% on the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, other tree and bush fruits and nuts with 43.58% and citrus fruits with 39.39% were the subgroups where high annual increases realized on the same month of the previous year.

Agriculture - PPI annual rate of changes in subgroups (%), January 2020

The highest monthly decrease was 1.55% in fibre plants subgroup

In January 2020, the other group that indicated a decrease was sheep and goats, live;raw milk and shorn wool from sheep and goats with 0.37% amongst the subgroups. On the other hand, vegetables and melons, roots and tubers with 11.19% and citrus fruits with 3.95% were the subgroups where high monthly increases realized.

Agriculture - PPI monthly rate of changes in subgroups (%), January 2020

In January 2020 within average prices of 86 items in the index; while 1 new item was included this month, the average prices of 18 items decreased and the average prices of 9 items remained unchanged while the average prices of 58 items increased.

The next release on this subject will be on March 16, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 09:48:02 UTC
