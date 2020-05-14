Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products (Agriculture-PPI) increased by 8.58% annually and decreased by 0.55% monthly

Agriculture-PPI (2015=100) on the previous month decreased by 0.55%, on December of the previous year increased by 7.06%, on same month of the previous year increased by 8.58% and on the twelve months moving averages basis increased by 16.68% in April 2020.

Compared to the previous month in sectors; products of agriculture, hunting and relating services decreased by 0.69%, fishing products and other fishing products decreased by 0.24% and forestry products and related services increased by 5.58%. Regarding monthly changes by main groups; perennial crops decreased by 8.10%, non-perennial crops increased by 1.54% and live animals and animal products increased by 1.84%.

Agriculture-PPI annual change (%), April 2020



The lowest annual decrease was 20.98% vegetables and melons, roots and tubers subgroup

In April 2020, poultry, live and eggs was the other subgroup where high annual decrease realized with 4.64% on the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds with 25.95% and citrus fruits with 29.14% were the subgroups where high annual increases realized on the same month of the previous year.

Agriculture - PPI annual rate of changes in subgroups (%), April 2020



The highest monthly decrease was 2.77% in other tree and bush fruits and nuts subgroup

In April 2020, the other group that indicated a decrease was fibre plants with 1.04%. On the other hand, poultry, live and eggs with 4.14%, oleaginous fruits with 4.56% and rice (in hulk) with 8.00% were the subgroups where high monthly increases realized.

Agriculture - PPI monthly rate of changes in subgroups (%), April 2020



In April 2020 within average prices of 77 items in the index; while 3 new items were included this month, the average prices of 16 items decreased and the average prices of 7 items remained unchanged while the average prices of 51 items increased.

The next release on this subject will be on June 15, 2020.