Producer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

08/02/2019 | 07:17pm BST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Services PMI         Jul       N/A           52.2* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Jul       55.7   (12)   55.1 
Tuesday   1000  Job Openings                Jun       N/A           7.3M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 1500  Consumer Credit             Jun     +$17.3B  (3)  +$17.09B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 3     215K   (5)    215K 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Jun      +0.2%   (4)   +0.4% 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index        Jul      +0.2%   (10)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jul      +0.1%   (8)   +0.3% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jul      +0.1%   (3)   +0.0% 
 
*July Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

