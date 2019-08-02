Producer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Markit Services PMI Jul N/A 52.2*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 55.7 (12) 55.1
Tuesday 1000 Job Openings Jun N/A 7.3M
& Labor Turnover
Wednesday 1500 Consumer Credit Jun +$17.3B (3) +$17.09B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 3 215K (5) 215K
1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +0.2% (4) +0.4%
Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (10) +0.1%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.1% (8) +0.3%
-- ex food, energy, trade Jul +0.1% (3) +0.0%
*July Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com