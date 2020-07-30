Producer confidence continues to rise in July

The long-term average over the past two decades is 0.5. Producer confidence reached an all-time high (10.9) in February 2018and reached an all-time low (-28.7) in April 2020. Pessimism has prevailed among Dutch manufacturers sinceApril 2020.

Show datatable Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) Hide datatable Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) 2016 August 1.2 2016 September 3.4 2016 October 4.3 2016 November 3.4 2016 December 4.7 2017 January 6 2017 February 7 2017 March 7.8 2017 April 8.3 2017 May 6.1 2017 June 7.2 2017 July 6.6 2017 August 5.4 2017 September 8.5 2017 October 8.2 2017 November 9.1 2017 December 8.9 2018 January 10.3 2018 February 10.9 2018 March 9.5 2018 April 8.2 2018 May 9.8 2018 June 7.7 2018 July 6.3 2018 August 5.9 2018 September 5.7 2018 October 5.9 2018 November 7.2 2018 December 7.5 2019 January 5.8 2019 February 6.3 2019 March 6.1 2019 April 6.7 2019 May 4.7 2019 Juni 3.3 2019 Juli 3.9 2019 August 3.9 2019 September 3.3 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.8 2019 December 2.9 2020 January 2.5 2020 February 3.7 2020 March 0.2 2020 April -28.7 2020 May -25.1 2020 June -15.1 2020 July -8.7

Opinions on future output slightly positive

In July, opinions on future output have again improved substantially, and are positive for the first time since March 2020. The unprecedented downturn in April has been completely reversed within a period of three months. Manufacturers are also less negative about their order position. However, their opinion on stocks of finished products remain virtually unchanged and equally negative.

Future output is the only component indicator of producer confidence that is positive. Manufacturers who anticipate output to increase over the next three months outnumber those expecting output to decline. The other two component indicators are negative. More manufacturers consider their order position to be weak rather than strong, given the time of year. There are more manufacturers who define their current stocks of finished products as too large rather than too small.

Show datatable Future output (seasonally adjusted) Hide datatable Future output (seasonally adjusted) 2016 August -1 2016 September 3.4 2016 October 8.7 2016 November 4.9 2016 December 5.9 2017 January 6.2 2017 February 8.3 2017 March 9.7 2017 April 9.8 2017 May 6.1 2017 June 7.1 2017 July 6 2017 August 4.9 2017 September 12.2 2017 October 9.8 2017 November 9.6 2017 December 7.4 2018 January 13.3 2018 February 16 2018 March 12.6 2018 April 9 2018 May 13.3 2018 June 8.3 2018 July 5 2018 August 4.3 2018 September 3.3 2018 October 5.2 2018 November 6.7 2018 December 10 2019 January 5.6 2019 February 3.6 2019 March 2.8 2019 April 3.3 2019 May 0.9 2019 June -1.2 2019 July -0.1 2019 August 2 2019 September 2 2019 October 3.1 2019 November 1.4 2019 December 0.4 2020 January 1.8 2020 February 3.1 2020 March -8 2020 April -65 2020 May -44.9 2020 June -14.7 2020 July 1.1

Confidence increases among producers in all sectors

In all sectors of the industry, producer confidence is less negative than it was in June. In the timber and building materials industry the confidence indicator has turned positive again. Furthermore, a sharp increase in confidence is seen mainly in the textiles, clothes and leather industry. The most negative opinions are found among entrepreneurs in the metal industry. Confidence of producers in the electrotechnical products and machinery industry has hardly improved.

Capacity utilisation rate slightly higher

The industrial capacity utilisation rate stood at 76.9 percent at the start of Q3 2020. This was slightly higher than the 74.2-percentrate at the start of Q2, but it was still the second lowest capacity utilisation rate in over 7 years.

Manufacturing output 12.5 percent down in May

In May 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 12.5 percentdown on May 2019. Output showed the largest year-on-year decline in over 11 years.

Confidence among German manufacturers also improving for third consecutive month

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. According to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute, in July producer confidence has improved for the third month in a row. Both opinions on future output and opinions on the current situation are less negative compared to the previous month. The capacity utilisation rate improved in Germany as well, from 70.4 percentto 74.9 percent. In May, the average daily output generated by the German industry contracted by almost 24 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis.