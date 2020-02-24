|
Producer price indices - January 2020
02/24/2020 | 05:29am EST
Agricultural producer prices (+2.3%), industrial producer prices (+1.3%) and construction work prices (+0.4%) went up, month-on-month (m-o-m). Service producer prices in the business sphere went down by 0.6%. From the year-on-year perspective, agricultural producer prices decreased by 2.9%. Industrial producer prices (+2.4%), construction work prices (+4.2%) and service producer prices in the business sphere (+2.4%) increased.
Month-on-month comparisonAgricultural producer pricesrose by 2.3%. Prices of potatoes (+6.0%), poultry (+1.3%), pigs for slaughter and oleaginous crops (+1.1% both) grew. On the increase were also prices
of cereals and milk (+0.6% both). Prices of eggs (-3.9%) and fruit (-12.3%) went down. Prices of industrial producers were higher by 1.3%. This was the fastest rate of growth since January 2011. Prices rose particularly in 'electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning' (+6.3%), thereof 'electricity, transmission and distribution services' (+6.9%). Prices were higher in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (+1.4%), thereof 'beverages' (+2.6%) and 'preserved meat and meat products' (+1.0%). On the increase were also prices in 'furniture, other manufactured products' (+1.4%) and 'water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation services' (+5.4%). Lower were prices in 'basic metals, fabricated metal products' (-0.7%), 'mining and quarrying' (-1.4%) and 'wood, wood products, paper, printing' (-0.7%).
According to an estimate, construction workpriceswere higher by 0.4% and prices of construction material and products input remained stable.
Service producer prices in the business spherefell by 0.6%. Prices for 'advertising and market research services' (-18.9%) and 'architectural and engineering services' (-0.6%) decreased. On the increase were prices of 'warehousing and support services for transportation' (+4.9%), 'employment services' (+3.5%), 'management consulting services' (+2.9%), 'postal and courier services' (+1.3%) and 'security and investigation services' (+0.8%). Prices of 'rental and leasing services' and 'computer programming, consultancy and related services' were both higher by 0.6%. Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services rose by 0.8%. Year-on-year comparison
Agricultural producer pricesfell by 2.9% (in December 2019 they decreased by 3.7%).Prices in the crop production dropped by 9.3%. On the decrease were prices of vegetables by 38.7%, cereals by 11.3% and oleaginous crops by 4.1%. Prices of fruit (+44.3%) and potatoes (+3.4%) grew. Prices of animal products rose by 5.5%. Prices of pigs for slaughter (+38.8%), poultry (+3.2%) and eggs (+2.3%) went up. Prices for cattle for slaughter (-2.6%) and milk (-2.2%) went down.
Prices of industrial producers were higher by 2.4% (+2.1% in December 2019). Prices increased in 'electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning' (+9.3%), thereof 'electricity, transmission and distribution services' (+11.2%). Prices grew in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (+5.1%), thereof 'preserved meat and meat products' (+15.1%). Prices rose also in 'coke, refined petroleum products'. Prices increased in 'furniture, other manufactured products' (+4.6%) and 'water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation services' (+5.4%).
Lower were prices in 'basic metals, fabricated metal products' and 'wood, wood products, paper, printing' (-3.2% both). On the decrease were also prices in 'transport equipment' (-1.1%) and 'mining and quarrying' (-2.1%).
Among the main industrial groupings, prices of 'energy' (+7.8%) were higher particularly.
According to an estimate, construction workpricesroseby 4.2% (in December 2019 they increased by 4.3% after specification)and pricesfor construction material and products input grew by 0.6% (in December 2019 they increased by 1.2%). Service producer prices in the business spherewere higher by 2.4% (the same way as in December 2019). Prices for 'employment services' (+8.3%), 'warehousing and support services for transportation' (+5.7%), 'rental and leasing services' (+4.2%), 'postal and courier services' (+4.0%) and 'computer programming, consultancy and related services' (+3.4%) went up. Furthermore, prices were higher for 'information services' (+3.1%) and 'land transport services' (+2.2%). Prices of 'management consulting services' were lower by 0.2%. Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services, grew by 2.5% (in December 2019 they increased by 2.2%).
Industrial producer prices in the EU - December 2019 (preliminary data)
According to the Eurostat News Releases, industrial producer prices remained stable in December (+0.2% in November) in EU27, month-on-month. The highest increases were recorded in the Netherlands and Romania (+0.5% both). Prices were higher in the Czech Republic and Germany (+0.1% both), stayed unchanged in Austria and Poland and were lower in Slovakia (-0.1%). Prices decreased the most in Estonia (-1.3%).
Industrial producer prices decreased in December by 0.4% (-1.1% in November) in EU27, year-on-year. Prices decreased the most in Italy (-3.1%). Prices were lower in Austria (-0.5%) and increased in the Czech Republic (+2.1%), Slovakia (+1.9%), Poland (+1.6%) and Germany (+0.1%). The highest increase was recorded in Greece (+4.7%).
Notes: Responsible head at the CZSO: Jiří Mrázek, Director of Prices Statistics Department, phone (+420) 274 052 533, e-mail: jiri.mrazek@czso.czContact person: Jiří Šulc, Head of Agricultural, Construction, and Services Prices Statistics Unit, phone (+420) 274 052 148, e-mail: jiri.sulc@czso.czMiloslav Beránek, Industrial and International TradePrices Statistics Unit, phone (+420) 274 052 665, e-mail: miloslav.beranek@czso.czMethod of data acquisition: CZSO direct surveys End of data collection / End of data processing:
Agricultural producer price indices: 26th calendar day of reference month / 8th calendar day of the following month
Industrial producer price indices: 20th calendar day of reference month / 9th calendar day of the following month
Service producer prices in the business sphere: 20th calendar day of reference month / 9th calendar day of the following month
Except for the construction work price indices, the published figures are final data. Estimates of the construction work price indices are carried out on the 9th calendar day of the following month. Then, construction work price indices are made more precise using results of the finished quarterly survey and the finalised data are released on the 46th calendar day of the following quarter.
Related publications: 011041 - 20 Price Indices of Constructions Works, Price Indices of Constructions, and Indices of Construction Costs
011044 - 20 Industrial Producer Price Indices
011045 - 20 Agricultural Producer Price Indices
011046 - 20 Service Producer Prices in the Business Sphere
Following outcomes: https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/producer-prices-publicationsNext News Release will be published on: 16 March 2020
Disclaimer
CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 10:28:07 UTC
|
|