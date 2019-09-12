Product Creation Studio Celebrates 20 Years Developing Life-Changing Technology for Medical, Consumer, and Industrial Applications

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Product Creation Studio, a design and engineering consultancy focused on new product development , celebrates 20 years developing life-changing technology for medical, consumer, and industrial applications. The company has designed hundreds of innovations in the last two decades including award-winning medical devices, surgical tools, home health technology, wearables, and drug delivery systems. Notable clients include Philips, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Bose, L'Oréal, and numerous early-stage companies based on the West Coast and beyond.



In the last two years, the company has experienced record growth and increased revenue by 250%. The company attributes its success and growth to an innovative culture, a multi-disciplinary team, and specific expertise in industrial and biomedical applications. Additionally, the organization deployed an ISO-certified quality system in 2016, allowing it to operate at a level of performance uncommon in the industry.

“20 years marks an important milestone for our organization,” Cameron Smith, co-founder and CEO of Product Creation Studio said. “We have acquired vast experience over the years and seen incredible achievements in technology, allowing us to look at problems differently than others in our field. Our knowledge base and expertise empower us to create products that lead to improved health and better, longer lives.”

Product Creation Studio was established to harness the potential of two like-minded, but different, innovative forces. Ph.D. engineer Scott Thielman and Stanford-trained product designer Cameron Smith shared a vision to create products that make a difference. Today, the Product Creation Studio team delivers a unique combination of creativity and process, allowing ideas to flourish and become successful product innovations.

“As a company that started in the basement working with a startup mentality, it is gratifying to see the impact we have had for clients of all sizes,” Scott Thielman, co-founder and CTO of Product Creation Studio said. “After two decades, we continue to embrace the uncertainties of new product development with our cross-discipline team, guiding clients through the innovation process to meet market needs.”

Product Creation Studio empowers organizations to break through barriers in new product development. With a design-centered approach and expertise in developing consumer, medical, and industrial products, our multi-disciplinary team provides all the skills needed to bring a product vision to reality. Our ISO 13485:2016-certified quality system, PCS+, ensures quality development standards are applied to every project. From early funding to late-stage development, we supercharge development efforts, reduce time to market, and create exceptional user experiences for increased market success. Contact us to make your product vision a reality.

