Product Research: Enabling an Automotive Manufacturer to Develop New Products with Good Market Demand - New Report by Infiniti Research

02/05/2019 | 11:57am EST

A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest product research study for an automotive industry client. The study highlights how Infiniti’s product research engagement helped an automotive manufacturer to gain unique insights into the thoughts and perceptions of their intended consumers and helped them reduce the time and financial investment required in the overall product development process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005716/en/

Product research study for an automotive industry client (Graphic: Business Wire)

Product research study for an automotive industry client (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the evolving customer attitude and barriers to adopting the latest technologies in their product development process, the client faced major setbacks in positioning themselves in the evolving automotive market space. They were also lagging behind compared with their peers, especially when it comes to new product developments. Thus, by leveraging product research engagement, the client was looking out to optimize their products according to customer needs to increase their chances of success.

Carrying out product research for your company before introducing new products into the market is a proven strategy that yields results. Get in touch with our experts to know how we can help your organization optimize the products according to the market demands.

The business challenge: The client is an American multinational automotive corporation headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Given the multitude of new products available in the market, the client faced extreme difficulty in setting themselves apart from the global competition. Moreover, the client was facing predicaments in analyzing the customer needs and adoption of technology, due to which they were lagging compared with their peers. Thus, with Infiniti's product research engagement, the client wanted to analyze the segments that their product is geared towards and predict future buying habits of customers. Additionally, the client wanted to reduce product development costs by using lower-cost materials and by redesigning the product according to the customers' requirement.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “The success of any product or service that your company launches is dependent on how well it fits the need in the market and how your target audience choose to adopt it.”

Finding the specific demographics of your target market will help you to tailor the launch strategy to the people most likely to purchase your product. Request a free proposal and know how a product research analysis can help your business.

The solution offered: The product research engagement offered by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to develop new products with good market demand in the existing product line. Moreover, it helped the modification and renovation of existing products to make them highly competitive and agreeable to consumers. This subsequently helped the client to draw the best sales returns. Altogether, it helped widen the market opportunity for the product.

Infiniti Research’s product research strategies helped the client to:

  • Simplify the product line and bring the best sales returns
  • Evaluate and prioritize product improvement opportunities
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from Infiniti’s product research analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti Research’s product research strategies offered predictive insights on:

  • Increasing profits by producing commodities meeting the market requirements
  • Improvising product development strategies and business plan
  • Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Request a free proposal to know how our product research engagement can help you widen your market opportunities

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
