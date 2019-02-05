Product Research: Enabling an Automotive Manufacturer to Develop New Products with Good Market Demand - New Report by Infiniti Research

A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research,
has recently announced the completion of their latest product
research study for an automotive industry client. The study
highlights how Infiniti’s product research engagement helped an
automotive manufacturer to gain unique insights into the thoughts and
perceptions of their intended consumers and helped them reduce the time
and financial investment required in the overall product development
process.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005716/en/
Product research study for an automotive industry client (Graphic: Business Wire)
With the evolving customer attitude and barriers to adopting the latest
technologies in their product development process, the client faced
major setbacks in positioning themselves in the evolving automotive
market space. They were also lagging behind compared with their peers,
especially when it comes to new product developments. Thus, by
leveraging product research engagement, the client was looking out to
optimize their products according to customer needs to increase their
chances of success.
The business challenge: The
client is an American multinational automotive corporation headquartered
in Detroit, Michigan. Given the multitude of new products available in
the market, the client faced extreme difficulty in setting themselves
apart from the global competition. Moreover, the client was facing
predicaments in analyzing the customer needs and adoption of technology,
due to which they were lagging compared with their peers. Thus, with
Infiniti's product research engagement, the client wanted to analyze the
segments that their product is geared towards and predict future buying
habits of customers. Additionally, the client wanted to reduce product
development costs by using lower-cost materials and by redesigning the
product according to the customers' requirement.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “The success of
any product or service that your company launches is dependent on how
well it fits the need in the market and how your target audience choose
to adopt it.”
The solution offered: The
product research engagement offered by the experts at Infiniti Research
helped the client to develop new products with good market demand in the
existing product line. Moreover, it helped the modification and
renovation of existing products to make them highly competitive and
agreeable to consumers. This subsequently helped the client to draw the
best sales returns. Altogether, it helped widen the market opportunity
for the product.
Infiniti Research’s product research strategies
helped the client to:
-
Simplify the product line and bring the best sales returns
-
Evaluate and prioritize product improvement opportunities
-
Infiniti Research’s product research strategies
offered predictive insights on:
-
Increasing profits by producing commodities meeting the market
requirements
-
Improvising product development strategies and business plan
-
