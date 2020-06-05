Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), April 2020 0 06/05/2020 | 05:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 5 June 2020 PRESS RELEASE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: April 2020, y-o-y decrease of 9.9% The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for April 2020, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows: The Overall Industrial Production Index in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 9.9% compared with April 2019. The Overall IPI in April 2019 increased by 2.3% compared with the corresponding index in April 2018 (Table 1). The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to April 2020 recorded a decrease of 3.4% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to April 2019 (Table 2). The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 8.4% compared with the corresponding index of March 2020 (Table 4). The manufacturing of leather and related products recorded the strongest reduction, whereas electricity supply showed the greatest increase, in April 2020 compared with March 2020. Comparing April 2020 with April 2019, the strongest decline was recorded also in the manufacturing of leather and related products, while the greatest increase was recorded in mining of metal ores. Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) April 2020 / March 2020 Leather and related products Furniture Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers Wearing apparel Non-metallic mineral products Other manufacturing Other mining and quarrying Beverages Textiles Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) April 2020 / April 2019 Leather and related products Cole and lignite-Crudepetroleum-Mining support service activities Wearing apparel Furniture Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers Other manufacturing Wood and cork Non-metallic mineral products Beverages Wood and cork Other mining and quarrying Electronic and optical products Tobacco products Electricity Mining of metal ores -80-70-60-50-40-30-20-10 0 10 -100-80-60-40-20 0 20 40 60 80 Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Business Statistics Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini Tel: +30 213 135 2056 Fax: +30 213 135 2506 E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr 1 Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in April 2020 I. Annual changes: April 2020/ April 2019 (Table 1) The 9.9% decrease of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in April 2019, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections: Decrease of: 19.5% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying.

sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying. 11.3% in the Manufacturing Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, textiles, wearing apparel, leather and related products, wood and products of wood and cork, other non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, furniture, other manufacturing.

sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, textiles, wearing apparel, leather and related products, wood and products of wood and cork, other non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, furniture, other manufacturing. 4.7% in the Electricity Supply Index. Increase of: 2.5% in the Water Supply Index. II. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - April 2020 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - April 2019 (Table 2) The 3.4% decrease of the working day adjusted average Overall IPI in the 4-month period January - April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in January - April 2019, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections: Decrease of: 0.6% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.

1.9% in the Manufacturing Index

9.4% in the Electricity Supply Index. Increase of: 0.6% in the Water Supply Index. III. Monthly changes: April 2020 / March 2020 (Table 4) The 8.4% decrease of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2020 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections: Decrease of: 21.9% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.

12.3% in the Manufacturing Index.

1.6% in the Water Supply Index. Increase of: 4.5% in the Electricity Supply Index. 2 The following graphs depict the annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index, the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index. Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index (%) 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 -15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 2018 2019 2020 Industrial Production Index (y-o-y) Manufacturing Index (y-o-y) Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index (2015=100.0) 130 120 110 100 90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 2018 2019 2020 Non seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted 3 8 6 4 2 0 -2 -4 -6-8 -10 Graph 5. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%) 4.9 3.4 4.1 1.8 1.3 1.6 0.5 0.4 1.0 0.02 1.1 1.0 1.2 -1.0 -0.4 -0.6 -0.4 -0.7 -0.6 -1.4 -1.1 -1.9 -1.6 -2.2 -2.6 -4.1 -3.7 -8.4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 2018 2019 2020 Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m) It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release. The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, as well as the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices. Graph 6. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, January - April 2020 (2015=100.0) 130 120 110 100 90 80 70 60 50 January February March April Industrial Production Index Energy Intermediate Goods Capital Goods Durable Consumer Goods Non-Durable Consumer Goods 4 Graph 7. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices (2015=100.0) 150 140 130 120 110 100 90 80 70 60 50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 2018 2019 2020 Industrial Production Index Mining and Quarrying Manufacturing Electricity Supply Water Supply 5 Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Industrial Production Index (Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days) Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n April Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 96.87 107.51 105.08 -9.9 2.3 B MINING AND QUARRYING 72.10 89.56 104.41 -19.5 -14.2 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and 17.55 89.37 63.83 -80.4 40.0 natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 141.05 87.81 146.28 60.6 -40.0 08 Other mining and quarrying 56.40 90.19 95.97 -37.5 -6.0 C MANUFACTURING 102.20 115.17 111.42 -11.3 3.4 10 Food 101.01 104.72 100.41 -3.5 4.3 11 Beverages 66.42 108.06 106.79 -38.5 1.2 12 Tobacco products 120.32 98.70 82.68 21.9 19.4 13 Textiles 80.43 115.39 118.69 -30.3 -2.8 14 Wearing apparel 31.50 91.57 99.08 -65.6 -7.6 15 Leather and related products 21.22 140.64 137.78 -84.9 2.1 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture 79.56 131.20 115.44 -39.4 13.7 17 Paper and paper products 110.11 103.61 102.35 6.3 1.2 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded products 101.02 106.90 100.58 -5.5 6.3 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 103.37 101.64 114.12 1.7 -10.9 20 Chemicals and chemical products 121.09 139.92 123.90 -13.5 12.9 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations 194.97 169.58 121.89 15.0 39.1 22 Rubber and plastic products 113.55 124.63 114.15 -8.9 9.2 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 76.26 125.23 126.19 -39.1 -0.8 24 Basic metals 104.88 133.58 124.96 -21.5 6.9 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 96.51 113.57 127.26 -15.0 -10.8 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 158.68 181.97 115.61 -12.8 57.4 27 Electrical equipment 84.14 120.64 112.53 -30.3 7.2 28 Machinery and equipment n. e. c. 101.37 115.62 110.22 -12.3 4.9 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 50.57 88.32 81.49 -42.7 8.4 30 Other transport equipment 56.82 60.91 71.00 -6.7 -14.2 31 Furniture 62.12 152.47 150.49 -59.3 1.3 32 Other manufacturing 64.93 109.93 109.04 -40.9 0.8 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 92.29 101.78 105.62 -9.3 -3.6 D ELECTRICITY SUPPLY 82.34 86.41 85.25 -4.7 1.4 35 Electricity supply 82.34 86.41 85.25 -4.7 1.4 E WATER SUPPLY 92.26 90.02 94.92 2.5 -5.2 36 Water collection, treatment and supply 92.26 90.02 94.92 2.5 -5.2 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 89.83 91.62 95.24 -2.0 -3.8 2 Intermediate goods 93.81 118.10 115.48 -20.6 2.3 3 Capital goods 102.51 116.16 116.61 -11.8 -0.4 4 Consumer Durables 65.64 126.86 127.49 -48.3 -0.5 5 Consumer Non-Durables 107.86 115.21 104.74 -6.4 10.0 * Provisional data Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published. 6 Table 2. Average indices of the period January - April and rates of change (%) of the Industrial Production Index (Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days) Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n Average indices of the period Jan.-April Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 102.68 106.27 104.45 -3.4 1.7 B MINING AND QUARRYING 80.35 80.80 91.74 -0.6 -11.9 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and 27.38 66.66 64.15 -58.9 3.9 natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 138.46 103.31 136.47 34.0 -24.3 08 Other mining and quarrying 68.13 75.14 80.40 -9.3 -6.5 C MANUFACTURING 106.33 108.38 106.16 -1.9 2.1 10 Food 102.23 99.35 97.94 2.9 1.4 11 Beverages 76.76 89.21 89.90 -13.9 -0.8 12 Tobacco products 106.02 102.22 79.10 3.7 29.2 13 Textiles 96.14 108.43 113.55 -11.3 -4.5 14 Wearing apparel 57.71 87.11 93.20 -33.7 -6.5 15 Leather and related products 73.71 127.83 128.51 -42.3 -0.5 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture 96.47 103.89 97.94 -7.1 6.1 17 Paper and paper products 112.04 102.38 105.80 9.4 -3.2 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded products 103.96 99.49 96.01 4.5 3.6 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 102.66 107.27 116.45 -4.3 -7.9 20 Chemicals and chemical products 127.85 128.10 118.37 -0.2 8.2 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical 182.47 157.66 124.15 15.7 27.0 preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 114.66 118.26 108.44 -3.0 9.1 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 93.47 106.90 112.44 -12.6 -4.9 24 Basic metals 118.19 130.07 125.92 -9.1 3.3 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 110.22 114.36 114.16 -3.6 0.2 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 151.26 137.82 105.07 9.7 31.2 27 Electrical equipment 93.18 101.45 105.14 -8.2 -3.5 28 Machinery and equipment n. e. c. 96.73 101.57 96.31 -4.8 5.5 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 89.85 73.85 83.13 21.7 -11.2 30 Other transport equipment 43.66 45.19 59.50 -3.4 -24.0 31 Furniture 94.65 109.78 108.90 -13.8 0.8 32 Other manufacturing 86.59 102.62 97.92 -15.6 4.8 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 89.69 90.91 85.46 -1.3 6.4 D ELECTRICITY SUPPLY 94.89 104.77 102.42 -9.4 2.3 35 Electricity supply 94.89 104.77 102.42 -9.4 2.3 E WATER SUPPLY 90.51 90.01 90.78 0.6 -0.8 36 Water collection, treatment and supply 90.51 90.01 90.78 0.6 -0.8 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 96.79 104.01 105.59 -6.9 -1.5 2 Intermediate goods 104.62 109.41 109.41 -4.4 0.001 3 Capital goods 104.15 104.69 98.70 -0.5 6.1 4 Consumer Durables 84.46 96.75 102.21 -12.7 -5.3 5 Consumer Non-Durables 108.82 107.45 100.85 1.3 6.5 * Provisional data Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published. 7 Table 3. Monthly rate of change of the Industrial Production Index (Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days) Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n April March Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** April 2020/Mar. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 96.87 108.91 -11.0 B MINING AND QUARRYING 72.10 88.04 -18.1 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and 17.55 28.15 -37.7 natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 141.05 154.65 -8.8 08 Other mining and quarrying 56.40 73.93 -23.7 C MANUFACTURING 102.20 117.39 -12.9 10 Food 101.01 109.71 -7.9 11 Beverages 66.42 80.52 -17.5 12 Tobacco products 120.32 126.20 -4.7 13 Textiles 80.43 108.26 -25.7 14 Wearing apparel 31.50 51.27 -38.6 15 Leather and related products 21.22 77.36 -72.6 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture 79.56 116.53 -31.7 17 Paper and paper products 110.11 123.73 -11.0 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded products 101.02 115.63 -12.6 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 103.37 107.99 -4.3 20 Chemicals and chemical products 121.09 142.96 -15.3 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations 194.97 219.44 -11.2 22 Rubber and plastic products 113.55 124.61 -8.9 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 76.26 110.80 -31.2 24 Basic metals 104.88 121.48 -13.7 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 96.51 130.92 -26.3 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 158.68 159.07 -0.2 27 Electrical equipment 84.14 107.41 -21.7 28 Machinery and equipment n. e. c. 101.37 96.13 5.5 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 50.57 147.42 -65.7 30 Other transport equipment 56.82 49.75 14.2 31 Furniture 62.12 118.42 -47.5 32 Other manufacturing 64.93 89.75 -27.7 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 92.29 106.18 -13.1 D ELECTRICITY SUPPLY 82.34 85.44 -3.6 35 Electricity supply 82.34 85.44 -3.6 E WATER SUPPLY 92.26 90.95 1.4 36 Water collection, treatment and supply 92.26 90.95 1.4 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 89.83 93.03 -3.4 2 Intermediate goods 93.81 117.55 -20.2 3 Capital goods 102.51 116.68 -12.1 4 Consumer Durables 65.64 99.26 -33.9 5 Consumer Non-Durables 107.86 119.81 -10.0 * Provisional data **Revised data Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published. 8 Table 4. Monthly rate of change of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n April March Rate of change (%) 2020 2020 April 2020/Mar. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 98.69 107.78 -8.4 B MINING AND QUARRYING 73.21 93.80 -21.9 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and - - - natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 141.29 151.20 -6.6 08 Other mining and quarrying 56.90 83.04 -31.5 C MANUFACTURING 98.76 112.58 -12.3 10 Food 103.28 108.23 -4.6 11 Beverages 62.38 89.71 -30.5 12 Tobacco products 124.51 127.15 -2.1 13 Textiles 73.70 98.13 -24.9 14 Wearing apparel 30.06 50.13 -40.0 15 Leather and related products 15.99 56.46 -71.7 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture 82.26 109.36 -24.8 17 Paper and paper products 108.07 121.95 -11.4 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded products 94.92 108.84 -12.8 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 106.23 107.72 -1.4 20 Chemicals and chemical products 106.58 124.90 -14.7 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations 184.64 202.96 -9.0 22 Rubber and plastic products 107.34 113.99 -5.8 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 73.02 110.41 -33.9 24 Basic metals 106.07 114.26 -7.2 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 94.37 122.87 -23.2 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 156.91 152.11 3.2 27 Electrical equipment 79.74 94.94 -16.0 28 Machinery and equipment n. e. c. 95.31 93.35 2.1 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 65.78 148.70 -55.8 30 Other transport equipment 53.04 51.81 2.4 31 Furniture 50.18 115.05 -56.4 32 Other manufacturing 60.82 91.86 -33.8 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 88.48 91.04 -2.8 D ELECTRICITY SUPPLY 98.78 94.49 4.5 35 Electricity supply 98.78 94.49 4.5 E WATER SUPPLY 96.10 97.66 -1.6 36 Water collection, treatment and supply 96.10 97.66 -1.6 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 100.95 99.25 1.7 2 Intermediate goods 89.25 111.09 -19.7 3 Capital goods 103.89 110.00 -5.6 4 Consumer Durables 55.25 97.91 -43.6 5 Consumer Non-Durables 104.12 115.43 -9.8 Notes: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published. The whole time-series with seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time-series. The composed index of divisions 05-06-09 is not seasonally adjusted, due to the fact that it is calculated from January 2015 and thus the number of observations is not adequate. 9 Table 5. Evolution of the Overall Industrial Production Index (Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days) Base year: 2015=100.0 Monthly rate Annual rate 12-month average Rate of change of the 12-month Year and month Overall Index of change of change index average index (%) (%) (moving average) (%) 2018: 1 98.71 -7.7 -0.4 106.50 3.4 2 104.86 6.2 -0.7 106.44 2.5 3 109.14 4.1 0.8 106.52 1.9 4 105.08 -3.7 3.2 106.79 2.2 5 108.56 3.3 1.0 106.88 1.8 6 112.90 4.0 1.3 107.00 1.5 7 120.86 7.0 3.5 107.34 1.6 8 104.96 -13.2 -0.3 107.32 1.2 9 110.95 5.7 3.3 107.62 1.3 10 105.16 -5.2 0.004 107.62 1.2 11 108.75 3.4 5.2 108.07 1.5 12 109.38 0.6 2.3 108.28 1.6 Annual average 108.28 2019*: 1 102.52 -6.3 3.9 108.59 2.0 2 106.59 4.0 1.6 108.74 2.2 3 108.46 1.8 -0.6 108.68 2.0 4 107.51 -0.9 2.3 108.88 2.0 5 107.86 0.3 -0.6 108.82 1.8 6 112.34 4.1 -0.5 108.78 1.7 7 118.38 5.4 -2.1 108.57 1.1 8 104.97 -11.3 0.01 108.57 1.2 9 112.89 7.5 1.8 108.73 1.0 10 104.20 -7.7 -0.9 108.65 1.0 11 98.30 -5.7 -9.6 107.78 -0.3 12 104.79 6.6 -4.2 107.40 -0.8 Annual average 107.40 2020*: 1 101.70 -3.0 -0.8 107.33 -1.2 2 103.24 1.5 -3.1 107.05 -1.5 3 108.91 5.5 0.4 107.09 -1.5 4 96.87 -11.0 -9.9 106.20 -2.5 * Provisional data Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published. 10 Table 6. Monthly evolution of the seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index and Main Industrial Groupings Base year: 2015=100.0 Overall Index Energy Intermediate goods Capital goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables Year and month Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly rate of rate of rate of rate of rate of rate of Index Index Index Index Index Index change change change change change change (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) 2018: 1 107.21 -1.0 103.85 -3.7 113.01 0.7 110.75 10.6 109.85 -2.4 105.70 -1.9 2 107.79 0.5 109.66 5.6 110.86 -1.9 99.54 -10.1 107.52 -2.1 105.32 -0.4 3 108.23 0.4 113.65 3.6 108.13 -2.5 102.70 3.2 107.96 0.4 103.25 -2.0 4 106.67 -1.4 107.19 -5.7 110.98 2.6 112.28 9.3 107.37 -0.5 101.20 -2.0 5 107.70 1.0 109.31 2.0 109.73 -1.1 106.56 -5.1 106.70 -0.6 104.55 3.3 6 107.27 -0.4 107.50 -1.6 109.77 0.04 103.68 -2.7 109.46 2.6 105.87 1.3 7 109.23 1.8 106.55 -0.9 113.94 3.8 106.54 2.8 101.96 -6.9 109.88 3.8 8 108.05 -1.1 109.44 2.7 113.88 -0.04 105.43 -1.0 103.28 1.3 102.78 -6.5 9 108.08 0.02 112.00 2.3 109.92 -3.5 107.38 1.9 99.47 -3.7 102.53 -0.2 10 107.43 -0.6 108.14 -3.4 108.49 -1.3 103.88 -3.3 100.14 0.7 107.06 4.4 11 112.69 4.9 112.59 4.1 111.46 2.7 109.60 5.5 98.14 -2.0 115.31 7.7 12 110.51 -1.9 111.76 -0.7 108.85 -2.3 106.41 -2.9 105.13 7.1 111.63 -3.2 Annual average 108.41 109.30 110.75 106.23 104.75 106.26 2019: 1 110.08 -0.4 114.17 2.2 107.46 -1.3 105.07 -1.3 96.96 -7.8 109.17 -2.2 2 109.36 -0.7 107.99 -5.4 109.86 2.2 112.54 7.1 100.90 4.1 110.20 0.9 3 107.55 -1.6 100.65 -6.8 112.44 2.3 113.66 1.0 104.38 3.4 110.65 0.4 4 108.69 1.1 103.08 2.4 112.44 0.0 114.05 0.3 106.45 2.0 111.25 0.5 5 106.35 -2.2 98.69 -4.3 110.20 -2.0 110.37 -3.2 106.19 -0.2 111.55 0.3 6 107.43 1.0 105.05 6.4 109.35 -0.8 110.91 0.5 105.70 -0.5 107.98 -3.2 7 106.82 -0.6 101.66 -3.2 108.59 -0.7 111.13 0.2 110.44 4.5 110.35 2.2 8 108.19 1.3 108.21 6.4 107.91 -0.6 110.86 -0.2 102.78 -6.9 107.95 -2.2 9 109.46 1.2 102.95 -4.9 111.44 3.3 115.24 3.9 108.32 5.4 114.33 5.9 10 106.60 -2.6 98.86 -4.0 111.13 -0.3 113.49 -1.5 109.43 1.0 110.48 -3.4 11 102.27 -4.1 90.78 -8.2 108.13 -2.7 109.40 -3.6 113.51 3.7 109.15 -1.2 12 105.78 3.4 95.62 5.3 109.48 1.2 113.87 4.1 105.12 -7.4 113.07 3.6 Annual average 107.38 102.31 109.87 111.72 105.85 110.51 2020: 1 110.14 4.1 101.33 6.0 114.33 4.4 118.60 4.2 116.13 10.5 114.99 1.7 2 106.07 -3.7 95.88 -5.4 110.32 -3.5 114.51 -3.4 109.53 -5.7 112.68 -2.0 3 107.78 1.6 99.25 3.5 111.09 0.7 110.00 -3.9 97.91 -10.6 115.43 2.4 4 98.69 -8.4 100.95 1.7 89.25 -19.7 103.89 -5.6 55.25 -43.6 104.12 -9.8 Notes: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published. The whole time-series with seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time-series. 11 METHODOLOGICAL NOTES Generally The Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Greece has been compiled by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) from 1959 onwards. Purpose of the index The objective of the index is to compare the magnitude (volume) of the output in the current month in the mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity and water supply divisions with the corresponding output of a given fixed period, which is considered as base period. The Industrial Production Index shows the evolution of the value added of the production factors cost, at constant prices. Legal framework The compilation of the IPI is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics. Furthermore, the IPI is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Council Regulation (EC) No 451/2008. Reference period Month. Base year 2015=100.0. Revision The IPI is a fixed base index. The Industrial Production Index was currently revised with new base year 2015 (2015=100.0) according to the provisions of Council Regulation No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics. Short-term indices are revised every five (5) years, particularly in calendar years ending in 0 or 5. Statistical classifications At the level of branches of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was used, in accordance with Council Regulation No 656/2007. At product level, the statistical classification CPA 2008 of EU was used, according to Council Regulation No 451/2008. Geographical coverage The index covers the whole Country. Coverage of economic The index covers all the sections of industry, the main industrial groups, as well as all levels of economic activities activity. Statistical survey The data are collected from a sample of 1,263 enterprises. The survey covers 325 products and the measurement of the surveyed products is made in terms of output quantities or in terms of production value or turnover, according to the specific features in each branch of economic activity. Data collection, processing The compilation of the indices was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via web-based and imputation in the application, email), as well as data from administrative sources. In order to deal with missing data for context of the COVID-19 products measured in terms of output quantities, appropriate estimation methods were applied on a crisis case-by-case basis. The estimation is made at product per enterprise level, either on the basis of the annual rate of change in the turnover of the enterprise producing the product, or on the basis of the average annual rate of change in the quantity produced by the other enterprises, for which data were collected during the reference month (ratio imputation). For April 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection compared to previous reference months. Seasonal adjustment Seasonal adjustment is the procedure followed to remove the impact of seasonality on the time-series (i.e. the impact of monthly effects, e.g. holidays, tourist period etc.), in order to improve comparability over time. The method applied is TRAMO-SEATS with the use of JDemetra+ 2.0.0. For the seasonal adjustment of the Industrial Production Index at 2-digit level of NACE Rev.2, at section level (B - Mining and Quarrying, C - Manufacturing, D - Electricity and E - Water Supply) and for the Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs), the direct approach is applied, namely each time-series is seasonally adjusted independently. For the overall Industrial Production Index, the indirect approach is applied, with the seasonally adjusted IPI being computed by aggregating the seasonally adjusted MIGs using appropriate weights. Seasonal adjustment in the The COVID-19 outbreak has a sever impact on several economic activities. Given the fact that, calendar context of the COVID-19 and seasonal adjustment corresponds to predictable and recurrent phenomena, the impact of COVID-19 crisis crisis, as an extraordinary phenomenon, shall not be included in the calendar or seasonal component of the time-series. According to the methodological recommendations and guidance of the European Statistical Service (Eurostat) on time-series treatment in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, this impact is strongly suggested to be treated as outlier and be included in the trend-cycle component or in the irregular, depending on 12 the type of outlier. During the seasonal adjustment of time-series for April 2020, outliers were determined (additive outliers) in cases where it was deemed appropriate, based on statistical criteria and economic information. As new observations will become available and will be added in the time-series, the type of outliers may change (from additive outlier to a transitory change or a level shift), depending on the evolution of the phenomenon, which may result in significant revisions, only to the already published seasonally adjusted data (Tables 4 and 6). Publication of data The revised IPI with the new base year 2015 (2015=100.0) is released since July 2019, with May 2019 as the first reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards. References More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) (http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT21/-). 13 Attachments Original document

