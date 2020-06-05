Log in
Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), April 2020

06/05/2020 | 05:16am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 5 June 2020

PRESS RELEASE

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: April 2020, y-o-y decrease of 9.9%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for April 2020, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 9.9% compared with April 2019. The Overall IPI in April 2019 increased by 2.3% compared with the corresponding index in April 2018 (Table 1).

The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to April 2020 recorded a decrease of 3.4% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to April 2019 (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 8.4% compared with the corresponding index of March 2020 (Table 4).

The manufacturing of leather and related products recorded the strongest reduction, whereas electricity supply showed the greatest increase, in April 2020 compared with March 2020. Comparing April 2020 with April 2019, the strongest decline was recorded also in the manufacturing of leather and related products, while the greatest increase was recorded in mining of metal ores.

Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) April 2020 / March 2020

Leather and related products

Furniture

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Wearing apparel

Non-metallic mineral products

Other manufacturing

Other mining and quarrying

Beverages

Textiles

Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)

April 2020 / April 2019

Leather and related products

Cole and lignite-Crudepetroleum-Mining

support service activities Wearing apparel

Furniture

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Other manufacturing

Wood and cork

Non-metallic mineral products

Beverages

Wood and cork

Other mining and quarrying

Electronic and optical products

Tobacco products

Electricity

Mining of metal ores

-80-70-60-50-40-30-20-10 0 10

-100-80-60-40-20 0 20 40 60 80

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in April 2020

I. Annual changes: April 2020/ April 2019 (Table 1)

The 9.9% decrease of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in April 2019, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Decrease of:
  • 19.5% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying.
  • 11.3% in the Manufacturing Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, textiles, wearing apparel, leather and related products, wood and products of wood and cork, other non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, furniture, other manufacturing.
  • 4.7% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  1. Increase of:
  • 2.5% in the Water Supply Index.

II. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - April 2020 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - April 2019 (Table 2)

The 3.4% decrease of the working day adjusted average Overall IPI in the 4-month period January - April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in January - April 2019, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Decrease of:
  • 0.6% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
  • 1.9% in the Manufacturing Index
  • 9.4% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  1. Increase of:
  • 0.6% in the Water Supply Index.

III. Monthly changes: April 2020 / March 2020 (Table 4)

The 8.4% decrease of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March

2020 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Decrease of:
  • 21.9% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
  • 12.3% in the Manufacturing Index.
  • 1.6% in the Water Supply Index.
  1. Increase of:
  • 4.5% in the Electricity Supply Index.

2

The following graphs depict the annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index, the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index.

Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index

and the Manufacturing Index (%)

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

2018

2019

2020

Industrial Production Index (y-o-y)

Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)

Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index

(2015=100.0)

130

120

110

100

90

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

2018

2019

2020

Non seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

3

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6-8

-10

Graph 5. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)

4.9

3.4

4.1

1.8

1.3

1.6

0.5

0.4

1.0

0.02

1.1

1.0

1.2

-1.0

-0.4

-0.6

-0.4

-0.7

-0.6

-1.4

-1.1

-1.9

-1.6

-2.2

-2.6

-4.1

-3.7

-8.4

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

2018

2019

2020

Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)

It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.

The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, as well as the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.

Graph 6. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index

and the Main Industrial Groupings, January - April 2020

(2015=100.0)

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

January

February

March

April

Industrial Production Index

Energy

Intermediate Goods

Capital Goods

Durable Consumer Goods

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

4

Graph 7. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices

(2015=100.0)

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

2018

2019

2020

Industrial Production Index

Mining and Quarrying

Manufacturing

Electricity Supply

Water Supply

5

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Industrial Production Index

(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

April

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

96.87

107.51

105.08

-9.9

2.3

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

72.10

89.56

104.41

-19.5

-14.2

05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and

17.55

89.37

63.83

-80.4

40.0

natural gas - Mining support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

141.05

87.81

146.28

60.6

-40.0

08

Other mining and quarrying

56.40

90.19

95.97

-37.5

-6.0

C

MANUFACTURING

102.20

115.17

111.42

-11.3

3.4

10

Food

101.01

104.72

100.41

-3.5

4.3

11

Beverages

66.42

108.06

106.79

-38.5

1.2

12

Tobacco products

120.32

98.70

82.68

21.9

19.4

13

Textiles

80.43

115.39

118.69

-30.3

-2.8

14

Wearing apparel

31.50

91.57

99.08

-65.6

-7.6

15

Leather and related products

21.22

140.64

137.78

-84.9

2.1

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture

79.56

131.20

115.44

-39.4

13.7

17

Paper and paper products

110.11

103.61

102.35

6.3

1.2

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded products

101.02

106.90

100.58

-5.5

6.3

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

103.37

101.64

114.12

1.7

-10.9

20

Chemicals and chemical products

121.09

139.92

123.90

-13.5

12.9

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

194.97

169.58

121.89

15.0

39.1

22

Rubber and plastic products

113.55

124.63

114.15

-8.9

9.2

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

76.26

125.23

126.19

-39.1

-0.8

24

Basic metals

104.88

133.58

124.96

-21.5

6.9

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

96.51

113.57

127.26

-15.0

-10.8

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

158.68

181.97

115.61

-12.8

57.4

27

Electrical equipment

84.14

120.64

112.53

-30.3

7.2

28

Machinery and equipment n. e. c.

101.37

115.62

110.22

-12.3

4.9

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

50.57

88.32

81.49

-42.7

8.4

30

Other transport equipment

56.82

60.91

71.00

-6.7

-14.2

31

Furniture

62.12

152.47

150.49

-59.3

1.3

32

Other manufacturing

64.93

109.93

109.04

-40.9

0.8

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

92.29

101.78

105.62

-9.3

-3.6

D

ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

82.34

86.41

85.25

-4.7

1.4

35

Electricity supply

82.34

86.41

85.25

-4.7

1.4

E

WATER SUPPLY

92.26

90.02

94.92

2.5

-5.2

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

92.26

90.02

94.92

2.5

-5.2

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

89.83

91.62

95.24

-2.0

-3.8

2

Intermediate goods

93.81

118.10

115.48

-20.6

2.3

3

Capital goods

102.51

116.16

116.61

-11.8

-0.4

4

Consumer Durables

65.64

126.86

127.49

-48.3

-0.5

5

Consumer Non-Durables

107.86

115.21

104.74

-6.4

10.0

* Provisional data

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

6

Table 2. Average indices of the period January - April and rates of change (%) of the Industrial Production Index

(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Average indices of the period Jan.-April

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

102.68

106.27

104.45

-3.4

1.7

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

80.35

80.80

91.74

-0.6

-11.9

05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and

27.38

66.66

64.15

-58.9

3.9

natural gas - Mining support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

138.46

103.31

136.47

34.0

-24.3

08

Other mining and quarrying

68.13

75.14

80.40

-9.3

-6.5

C

MANUFACTURING

106.33

108.38

106.16

-1.9

2.1

10

Food

102.23

99.35

97.94

2.9

1.4

11

Beverages

76.76

89.21

89.90

-13.9

-0.8

12

Tobacco products

106.02

102.22

79.10

3.7

29.2

13

Textiles

96.14

108.43

113.55

-11.3

-4.5

14

Wearing apparel

57.71

87.11

93.20

-33.7

-6.5

15

Leather and related products

73.71

127.83

128.51

-42.3

-0.5

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture

96.47

103.89

97.94

-7.1

6.1

17

Paper and paper products

112.04

102.38

105.80

9.4

-3.2

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded products

103.96

99.49

96.01

4.5

3.6

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

102.66

107.27

116.45

-4.3

-7.9

20

Chemicals and chemical products

127.85

128.10

118.37

-0.2

8.2

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical

182.47

157.66

124.15

15.7

27.0

preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

114.66

118.26

108.44

-3.0

9.1

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

93.47

106.90

112.44

-12.6

-4.9

24

Basic metals

118.19

130.07

125.92

-9.1

3.3

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

110.22

114.36

114.16

-3.6

0.2

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

151.26

137.82

105.07

9.7

31.2

27

Electrical equipment

93.18

101.45

105.14

-8.2

-3.5

28

Machinery and equipment n. e. c.

96.73

101.57

96.31

-4.8

5.5

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

89.85

73.85

83.13

21.7

-11.2

30

Other transport equipment

43.66

45.19

59.50

-3.4

-24.0

31

Furniture

94.65

109.78

108.90

-13.8

0.8

32

Other manufacturing

86.59

102.62

97.92

-15.6

4.8

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

89.69

90.91

85.46

-1.3

6.4

D

ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

94.89

104.77

102.42

-9.4

2.3

35

Electricity supply

94.89

104.77

102.42

-9.4

2.3

E

WATER SUPPLY

90.51

90.01

90.78

0.6

-0.8

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

90.51

90.01

90.78

0.6

-0.8

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

96.79

104.01

105.59

-6.9

-1.5

2

Intermediate goods

104.62

109.41

109.41

-4.4

0.001

3

Capital goods

104.15

104.69

98.70

-0.5

6.1

4

Consumer Durables

84.46

96.75

102.21

-12.7

-5.3

5

Consumer Non-Durables

108.82

107.45

100.85

1.3

6.5

* Provisional data

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

7

Table 3. Monthly rate of change of the Industrial Production Index

(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

April

March

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

April 2020/Mar. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

96.87

108.91

-11.0

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

72.10

88.04

-18.1

05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and

17.55

28.15

-37.7

natural gas - Mining support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

141.05

154.65

-8.8

08

Other mining and quarrying

56.40

73.93

-23.7

C

MANUFACTURING

102.20

117.39

-12.9

10

Food

101.01

109.71

-7.9

11

Beverages

66.42

80.52

-17.5

12

Tobacco products

120.32

126.20

-4.7

13

Textiles

80.43

108.26

-25.7

14

Wearing apparel

31.50

51.27

-38.6

15

Leather and related products

21.22

77.36

-72.6

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture

79.56

116.53

-31.7

17

Paper and paper products

110.11

123.73

-11.0

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded products

101.02

115.63

-12.6

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

103.37

107.99

-4.3

20

Chemicals and chemical products

121.09

142.96

-15.3

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

194.97

219.44

-11.2

22

Rubber and plastic products

113.55

124.61

-8.9

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

76.26

110.80

-31.2

24

Basic metals

104.88

121.48

-13.7

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

96.51

130.92

-26.3

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

158.68

159.07

-0.2

27

Electrical equipment

84.14

107.41

-21.7

28

Machinery and equipment n. e. c.

101.37

96.13

5.5

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

50.57

147.42

-65.7

30

Other transport equipment

56.82

49.75

14.2

31

Furniture

62.12

118.42

-47.5

32

Other manufacturing

64.93

89.75

-27.7

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

92.29

106.18

-13.1

D

ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

82.34

85.44

-3.6

35

Electricity supply

82.34

85.44

-3.6

E

WATER SUPPLY

92.26

90.95

1.4

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

92.26

90.95

1.4

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

89.83

93.03

-3.4

2

Intermediate goods

93.81

117.55

-20.2

3

Capital goods

102.51

116.68

-12.1

4

Consumer Durables

65.64

99.26

-33.9

5

Consumer Non-Durables

107.86

119.81

-10.0

* Provisional data **Revised data

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

8

Table 4. Monthly rate of change of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

April

March

Rate of change (%)

2020

2020

April 2020/Mar. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

98.69

107.78

-8.4

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

73.21

93.80

-21.9

05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and

-

-

-

natural gas - Mining support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

141.29

151.20

-6.6

08

Other mining and quarrying

56.90

83.04

-31.5

C

MANUFACTURING

98.76

112.58

-12.3

10

Food

103.28

108.23

-4.6

11

Beverages

62.38

89.71

-30.5

12

Tobacco products

124.51

127.15

-2.1

13

Textiles

73.70

98.13

-24.9

14

Wearing apparel

30.06

50.13

-40.0

15

Leather and related products

15.99

56.46

-71.7

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture

82.26

109.36

-24.8

17

Paper and paper products

108.07

121.95

-11.4

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded products

94.92

108.84

-12.8

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

106.23

107.72

-1.4

20

Chemicals and chemical products

106.58

124.90

-14.7

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

184.64

202.96

-9.0

22

Rubber and plastic products

107.34

113.99

-5.8

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

73.02

110.41

-33.9

24

Basic metals

106.07

114.26

-7.2

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

94.37

122.87

-23.2

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

156.91

152.11

3.2

27

Electrical equipment

79.74

94.94

-16.0

28

Machinery and equipment n. e. c.

95.31

93.35

2.1

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

65.78

148.70

-55.8

30

Other transport equipment

53.04

51.81

2.4

31

Furniture

50.18

115.05

-56.4

32

Other manufacturing

60.82

91.86

-33.8

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

88.48

91.04

-2.8

D

ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

98.78

94.49

4.5

35

Electricity supply

98.78

94.49

4.5

E

WATER SUPPLY

96.10

97.66

-1.6

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

96.10

97.66

-1.6

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

100.95

99.25

1.7

2

Intermediate goods

89.25

111.09

-19.7

3

Capital goods

103.89

110.00

-5.6

4

Consumer Durables

55.25

97.91

-43.6

5

Consumer Non-Durables

104.12

115.43

-9.8

Notes:

  1. The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
  2. The whole time-series with seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time-series.
  3. The composed index of divisions 05-06-09 is not seasonally adjusted, due to the fact that it is calculated from January 2015 and thus the number of observations is not adequate.

9

Table 5. Evolution of the Overall Industrial Production Index

(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly rate

Annual rate

12-month average

Rate of change

of the 12-month

Year and month

Overall Index

of change

of change

index

average index

(%)

(%)

(moving average)

(%)

2018:

1

98.71

-7.7

-0.4

106.50

3.4

2

104.86

6.2

-0.7

106.44

2.5

3

109.14

4.1

0.8

106.52

1.9

4

105.08

-3.7

3.2

106.79

2.2

5

108.56

3.3

1.0

106.88

1.8

6

112.90

4.0

1.3

107.00

1.5

7

120.86

7.0

3.5

107.34

1.6

8

104.96

-13.2

-0.3

107.32

1.2

9

110.95

5.7

3.3

107.62

1.3

10

105.16

-5.2

0.004

107.62

1.2

11

108.75

3.4

5.2

108.07

1.5

12

109.38

0.6

2.3

108.28

1.6

Annual average

108.28

2019*:

1

102.52

-6.3

3.9

108.59

2.0

2

106.59

4.0

1.6

108.74

2.2

3

108.46

1.8

-0.6

108.68

2.0

4

107.51

-0.9

2.3

108.88

2.0

5

107.86

0.3

-0.6

108.82

1.8

6

112.34

4.1

-0.5

108.78

1.7

7

118.38

5.4

-2.1

108.57

1.1

8

104.97

-11.3

0.01

108.57

1.2

9

112.89

7.5

1.8

108.73

1.0

10

104.20

-7.7

-0.9

108.65

1.0

11

98.30

-5.7

-9.6

107.78

-0.3

12

104.79

6.6

-4.2

107.40

-0.8

Annual average

107.40

2020*:

1

101.70

-3.0

-0.8

107.33

-1.2

2

103.24

1.5

-3.1

107.05

-1.5

3

108.91

5.5

0.4

107.09

-1.5

4

96.87

-11.0

-9.9

106.20

-2.5

* Provisional data

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

10

Table 6. Monthly evolution of the seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index and Main Industrial Groupings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Overall Index

Energy

Intermediate goods

Capital goods

Consumer durables

Consumer

non-durables

Year and month

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

rate of

rate of

rate of

rate of

rate of

rate of

Index

Index

Index

Index

Index

Index

change

change

change

change

change

change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2018:

1

107.21

-1.0

103.85

-3.7

113.01

0.7

110.75

10.6

109.85

-2.4

105.70

-1.9

2

107.79

0.5

109.66

5.6

110.86

-1.9

99.54

-10.1

107.52

-2.1

105.32

-0.4

3

108.23

0.4

113.65

3.6

108.13

-2.5

102.70

3.2

107.96

0.4

103.25

-2.0

4

106.67

-1.4

107.19

-5.7

110.98

2.6

112.28

9.3

107.37

-0.5

101.20

-2.0

5

107.70

1.0

109.31

2.0

109.73

-1.1

106.56

-5.1

106.70

-0.6

104.55

3.3

6

107.27

-0.4

107.50

-1.6

109.77

0.04

103.68

-2.7

109.46

2.6

105.87

1.3

7

109.23

1.8

106.55

-0.9

113.94

3.8

106.54

2.8

101.96

-6.9

109.88

3.8

8

108.05

-1.1

109.44

2.7

113.88

-0.04

105.43

-1.0

103.28

1.3

102.78

-6.5

9

108.08

0.02

112.00

2.3

109.92

-3.5

107.38

1.9

99.47

-3.7

102.53

-0.2

10

107.43

-0.6

108.14

-3.4

108.49

-1.3

103.88

-3.3

100.14

0.7

107.06

4.4

11

112.69

4.9

112.59

4.1

111.46

2.7

109.60

5.5

98.14

-2.0

115.31

7.7

12

110.51

-1.9

111.76

-0.7

108.85

-2.3

106.41

-2.9

105.13

7.1

111.63

-3.2

Annual average

108.41

109.30

110.75

106.23

104.75

106.26

2019:

1

110.08

-0.4

114.17

2.2

107.46

-1.3

105.07

-1.3

96.96

-7.8

109.17

-2.2

2

109.36

-0.7

107.99

-5.4

109.86

2.2

112.54

7.1

100.90

4.1

110.20

0.9

3

107.55

-1.6

100.65

-6.8

112.44

2.3

113.66

1.0

104.38

3.4

110.65

0.4

4

108.69

1.1

103.08

2.4

112.44

0.0

114.05

0.3

106.45

2.0

111.25

0.5

5

106.35

-2.2

98.69

-4.3

110.20

-2.0

110.37

-3.2

106.19

-0.2

111.55

0.3

6

107.43

1.0

105.05

6.4

109.35

-0.8

110.91

0.5

105.70

-0.5

107.98

-3.2

7

106.82

-0.6

101.66

-3.2

108.59

-0.7

111.13

0.2

110.44

4.5

110.35

2.2

8

108.19

1.3

108.21

6.4

107.91

-0.6

110.86

-0.2

102.78

-6.9

107.95

-2.2

9

109.46

1.2

102.95

-4.9

111.44

3.3

115.24

3.9

108.32

5.4

114.33

5.9

10

106.60

-2.6

98.86

-4.0

111.13

-0.3

113.49

-1.5

109.43

1.0

110.48

-3.4

11

102.27

-4.1

90.78

-8.2

108.13

-2.7

109.40

-3.6

113.51

3.7

109.15

-1.2

12

105.78

3.4

95.62

5.3

109.48

1.2

113.87

4.1

105.12

-7.4

113.07

3.6

Annual average

107.38

102.31

109.87

111.72

105.85

110.51

2020:

1

110.14

4.1

101.33

6.0

114.33

4.4

118.60

4.2

116.13

10.5

114.99

1.7

2

106.07

-3.7

95.88

-5.4

110.32

-3.5

114.51

-3.4

109.53

-5.7

112.68

-2.0

3

107.78

1.6

99.25

3.5

111.09

0.7

110.00

-3.9

97.91

-10.6

115.43

2.4

4

98.69

-8.4

100.95

1.7

89.25

-19.7

103.89

-5.6

55.25

-43.6

104.12

-9.8

Notes:

  1. The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
  2. The whole time-series with seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time-series.

11

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Greece has been compiled by the Hellenic Statistical Authority

(ELSTAT) from 1959 onwards.

Purpose of the index

The objective of the index is to compare the magnitude (volume) of the output in the current month in

the mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity and water supply divisions with the corresponding

output of a given fixed period, which is considered as base period. The Industrial Production Index shows

the evolution of the value added of the production factors cost, at constant prices.

Legal framework

The compilation of the IPI is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term

statistics. Furthermore, the IPI is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European Parliament

and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Council Regulation (EC) No

451/2008.

Reference period

Month.

Base year

2015=100.0.

Revision

The IPI is a fixed base index. The Industrial Production Index was currently revised with new base year

2015 (2015=100.0) according to the provisions of Council Regulation No 1165/1998 concerning short-term

statistics. Short-term indices are revised every five (5) years, particularly in calendar years ending in 0 or 5.

Statistical classifications

At the level of branches of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE

Rev.2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the

allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was

used, in accordance with Council Regulation No 656/2007. At product level, the statistical classification

CPA 2008 of EU was used, according to Council Regulation No 451/2008.

Geographical coverage

The index covers the whole Country.

Coverage of economic

The index covers all the sections of industry, the main industrial groups, as well as all levels of economic

activities

activity.

Statistical survey

The data are collected from a sample of 1,263 enterprises. The survey covers 325 products and the

measurement of the surveyed products is made in terms of output quantities or in terms of production

value or turnover, according to the specific features in each branch of economic activity.

Data collection, processing

The compilation of the indices was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via web-based

and imputation in the

application, email), as well as data from administrative sources. In order to deal with missing data for

context of the COVID-19

products measured in terms of output quantities, appropriate estimation methods were applied on a

crisis

case-by-case basis. The estimation is made at product per enterprise level, either on the basis of the

annual rate of change in the turnover of the enterprise producing the product, or on the basis of the

average annual rate of change in the quantity produced by the other enterprises, for which data were

collected during the reference month (ratio imputation).

For April 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection compared to previous reference

months.

Seasonal adjustment

Seasonal adjustment is the procedure followed to remove the impact of seasonality on the time-series

(i.e. the impact of monthly effects, e.g. holidays, tourist period etc.), in order to improve comparability

over time. The method applied is TRAMO-SEATS with the use of JDemetra+ 2.0.0.

For the seasonal adjustment of the Industrial Production Index at 2-digit level of NACE Rev.2, at section

level (B - Mining and Quarrying, C - Manufacturing, D - Electricity and E - Water Supply) and for the Main

Industrial Groupings (MIGs), the direct approach is applied, namely each time-series is seasonally adjusted

independently. For the overall Industrial Production Index, the indirect approach is applied, with the

seasonally adjusted IPI being computed by aggregating the seasonally adjusted MIGs using appropriate

weights.

Seasonal adjustment in the

The COVID-19 outbreak has a sever impact on several economic activities. Given the fact that, calendar

context of the COVID-19

and seasonal adjustment corresponds to predictable and recurrent phenomena, the impact of COVID-19

crisis

crisis, as an extraordinary phenomenon, shall not be included in the calendar or seasonal component of

the time-series.

According to the methodological recommendations and guidance of the European Statistical Service

(Eurostat) on time-series treatment in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, this impact is strongly suggested

to be treated as outlier and be included in the trend-cycle component or in the irregular, depending on

12

the type of outlier.

During the seasonal adjustment of time-series for April 2020, outliers were determined (additive outliers) in cases where it was deemed appropriate, based on statistical criteria and economic information. As new observations will become available and will be added in the time-series, the type of outliers may change (from additive outlier to a transitory change or a level shift), depending on the evolution of the phenomenon, which may result in significant revisions, only to the already published seasonally adjusted data (Tables 4 and 6).

Publication of data The revised IPI with the new base year 2015 (2015=100.0) is released since July 2019, with May 2019 as the first reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards.

References More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) (http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT21/-).

13

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 09:15:02 UTC
