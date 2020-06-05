|
Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), April 2020
06/05/2020 | 05:16am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: April 2020, y-o-y decrease of 9.9%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for April 2020, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:
The Overall Industrial Production Index in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 9.9% compared with April 2019. The Overall IPI in April 2019 increased by 2.3% compared with the corresponding index in April 2018 (Table 1).
The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to April 2020 recorded a decrease of 3.4% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to April 2019 (Table 2).
The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 8.4% compared with the corresponding index of March 2020 (Table 4).
The manufacturing of leather and related products recorded the strongest reduction, whereas electricity supply showed the greatest increase, in April 2020 compared with March 2020. Comparing April 2020 with April 2019, the strongest decline was recorded also in the manufacturing of leather and related products, while the greatest increase was recorded in mining of metal ores.
Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) April 2020 / March 2020
Leather and related products
Furniture
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
Wearing apparel
Non-metallic mineral products
Other manufacturing
Other mining and quarrying
Beverages
Textiles
Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)
April 2020 / April 2019
April 2020 / April 2019
Leather and related products
Cole and lignite-Crudepetroleum-Mining
support service activities Wearing apparel
Furniture
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
Other manufacturing
Wood and cork
Non-metallic mineral products
Beverages
|
Wood and cork
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronic and optical products
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tobacco products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining of metal ores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-80-70-60-50-40-30-20-10 0 10
|
-100-80-60-40-20 0 20 40 60 80
|
1
Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in April 2020
I. Annual changes: April 2020/ April 2019 (Table 1)
The 9.9% decrease of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in April 2019, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Decrease of:
-
19.5% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying.
-
11.3% in the Manufacturing Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, textiles, wearing apparel, leather and related products, wood and products of wood and cork, other non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, furniture, other manufacturing.
-
4.7% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
Increase of:
-
2.5% in the Water Supply Index.
II. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - April 2020 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - April 2019 (Table 2)
The 3.4% decrease of the working day adjusted average Overall IPI in the 4-month period January - April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in January - April 2019, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Decrease of:
-
0.6% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
1.9% in the Manufacturing Index
-
9.4% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
Increase of:
-
0.6% in the Water Supply Index.
III. Monthly changes: April 2020 / March 2020 (Table 4)
The 8.4% decrease of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March
2020 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Decrease of:
-
21.9% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
12.3% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
1.6% in the Water Supply Index.
-
Increase of:
-
4.5% in the Electricity Supply Index.
2
Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index
and the Manufacturing Index (%)
Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index
and the Manufacturing Index (%)
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Industrial Production Index (y-o-y)
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index
(2015=100.0)
(2015=100.0)
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
Seasonally adjusted
3
Graph 5. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
-0.4
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.1
|
|
|
-3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
|
7
|
8
|
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)
It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.
The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, as well as the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.
Graph 6. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index
and the Main Industrial Groupings, January - April 2020
(2015=100.0)
|
130
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
|
|
Industrial Production Index
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
Intermediate Goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Goods
|
|
Durable Consumer Goods
|
|
|
|
Non-Durable Consumer Goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Graph 7. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices
(2015=100.0)
(2015=100.0)
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial Production Index
|
|
Mining and Quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
Electricity Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Industrial Production Index
(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
April
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
2020*
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
2020/2019
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
96.87
|
107.51
|
|
105.08
|
|
-9.9
|
2.3
|
B
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
72.10
|
89.56
|
|
104.41
|
|
-19.5
|
-14.2
|
05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and
|
17.55
|
89.37
|
63.83
|
-80.4
|
40.0
|
|
natural gas - Mining support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
141.05
|
87.81
|
146.28
|
60.6
|
-40.0
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
56.40
|
90.19
|
95.97
|
-37.5
|
-6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
102.20
|
115.17
|
|
111.42
|
|
-11.3
|
3.4
|
10
|
Food
|
101.01
|
104.72
|
100.41
|
-3.5
|
4.3
|
11
|
Beverages
|
66.42
|
108.06
|
106.79
|
-38.5
|
1.2
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
120.32
|
98.70
|
82.68
|
21.9
|
19.4
|
13
|
Textiles
|
80.43
|
115.39
|
118.69
|
-30.3
|
-2.8
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
31.50
|
91.57
|
99.08
|
-65.6
|
-7.6
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
21.22
|
140.64
|
137.78
|
-84.9
|
2.1
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
79.56
|
131.20
|
115.44
|
-39.4
|
13.7
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
110.11
|
103.61
|
102.35
|
6.3
|
1.2
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded products
|
101.02
|
106.90
|
100.58
|
-5.5
|
6.3
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
103.37
|
101.64
|
114.12
|
1.7
|
-10.9
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
121.09
|
139.92
|
123.90
|
-13.5
|
12.9
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
194.97
|
169.58
|
121.89
|
15.0
|
39.1
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
113.55
|
124.63
|
114.15
|
-8.9
|
9.2
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
76.26
|
125.23
|
126.19
|
-39.1
|
-0.8
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
104.88
|
133.58
|
124.96
|
-21.5
|
6.9
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
96.51
|
113.57
|
127.26
|
-15.0
|
-10.8
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
158.68
|
181.97
|
115.61
|
-12.8
|
57.4
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
84.14
|
120.64
|
112.53
|
-30.3
|
7.2
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n. e. c.
|
101.37
|
115.62
|
110.22
|
-12.3
|
4.9
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
50.57
|
88.32
|
81.49
|
-42.7
|
8.4
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
56.82
|
60.91
|
71.00
|
-6.7
|
-14.2
|
31
|
Furniture
|
62.12
|
152.47
|
150.49
|
-59.3
|
1.3
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
64.93
|
109.93
|
109.04
|
-40.9
|
0.8
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
92.29
|
101.78
|
105.62
|
-9.3
|
-3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
|
82.34
|
86.41
|
|
85.25
|
|
-4.7
|
1.4
|
35
|
Electricity supply
|
82.34
|
86.41
|
85.25
|
-4.7
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
|
WATER SUPPLY
|
92.26
|
90.02
|
|
94.92
|
|
2.5
|
-5.2
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
92.26
|
90.02
|
94.92
|
2.5
|
-5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
89.83
|
91.62
|
95.24
|
-2.0
|
-3.8
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
93.81
|
118.10
|
115.48
|
-20.6
|
2.3
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
102.51
|
116.16
|
116.61
|
-11.8
|
-0.4
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
65.64
|
126.86
|
127.49
|
-48.3
|
-0.5
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
107.86
|
115.21
|
104.74
|
-6.4
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
6
Table 2. Average indices of the period January - April and rates of change (%) of the Industrial Production Index
(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
Average indices of the period Jan.-April
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
2020*
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
2020/2019
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
102.68
|
106.27
|
|
104.45
|
|
-3.4
|
1.7
|
B
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
80.35
|
80.80
|
|
91.74
|
|
-0.6
|
-11.9
|
05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and
|
27.38
|
66.66
|
64.15
|
-58.9
|
3.9
|
|
natural gas - Mining support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
138.46
|
103.31
|
136.47
|
34.0
|
-24.3
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
68.13
|
75.14
|
80.40
|
-9.3
|
-6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
106.33
|
108.38
|
|
106.16
|
|
-1.9
|
2.1
|
10
|
Food
|
102.23
|
99.35
|
97.94
|
2.9
|
1.4
|
11
|
Beverages
|
76.76
|
89.21
|
89.90
|
-13.9
|
-0.8
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
106.02
|
102.22
|
79.10
|
3.7
|
29.2
|
13
|
Textiles
|
96.14
|
108.43
|
113.55
|
-11.3
|
-4.5
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
57.71
|
87.11
|
93.20
|
-33.7
|
-6.5
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
73.71
|
127.83
|
128.51
|
-42.3
|
-0.5
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
96.47
|
103.89
|
97.94
|
-7.1
|
6.1
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
112.04
|
102.38
|
105.80
|
9.4
|
-3.2
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded products
|
103.96
|
99.49
|
96.01
|
4.5
|
3.6
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
102.66
|
107.27
|
116.45
|
-4.3
|
-7.9
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
127.85
|
128.10
|
118.37
|
-0.2
|
8.2
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical
|
182.47
|
157.66
|
124.15
|
15.7
|
27.0
|
|
preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
114.66
|
118.26
|
108.44
|
-3.0
|
9.1
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
93.47
|
106.90
|
112.44
|
-12.6
|
-4.9
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
118.19
|
130.07
|
125.92
|
-9.1
|
3.3
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
110.22
|
114.36
|
114.16
|
-3.6
|
0.2
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
151.26
|
137.82
|
105.07
|
9.7
|
31.2
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
93.18
|
101.45
|
105.14
|
-8.2
|
-3.5
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n. e. c.
|
96.73
|
101.57
|
96.31
|
-4.8
|
5.5
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
89.85
|
73.85
|
83.13
|
21.7
|
-11.2
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
43.66
|
45.19
|
59.50
|
-3.4
|
-24.0
|
31
|
Furniture
|
94.65
|
109.78
|
108.90
|
-13.8
|
0.8
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
86.59
|
102.62
|
97.92
|
-15.6
|
4.8
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
89.69
|
90.91
|
85.46
|
-1.3
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
|
94.89
|
104.77
|
|
102.42
|
|
-9.4
|
2.3
|
35
|
Electricity supply
|
94.89
|
104.77
|
102.42
|
-9.4
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
|
WATER SUPPLY
|
90.51
|
90.01
|
|
90.78
|
|
0.6
|
-0.8
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
90.51
|
90.01
|
90.78
|
0.6
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
96.79
|
104.01
|
105.59
|
-6.9
|
-1.5
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
104.62
|
109.41
|
109.41
|
-4.4
|
0.001
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
104.15
|
104.69
|
98.70
|
-0.5
|
6.1
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
84.46
|
96.75
|
102.21
|
-12.7
|
-5.3
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
108.82
|
107.45
|
100.85
|
1.3
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
7
Table 3. Monthly rate of change of the Industrial Production Index
(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
April
|
March
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
April 2020/Mar. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
96.87
|
|
108.91
|
|
-11.0
|
B
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
72.10
|
|
88.04
|
|
-18.1
|
05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and
|
17.55
|
|
28.15
|
|
-37.7
|
|
natural gas - Mining support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
141.05
|
|
154.65
|
|
-8.8
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
56.40
|
|
73.93
|
|
-23.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
102.20
|
|
117.39
|
|
-12.9
|
10
|
Food
|
101.01
|
|
109.71
|
|
-7.9
|
11
|
Beverages
|
66.42
|
|
80.52
|
|
-17.5
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
120.32
|
|
126.20
|
|
-4.7
|
13
|
Textiles
|
80.43
|
|
108.26
|
|
-25.7
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
31.50
|
|
51.27
|
|
-38.6
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
21.22
|
|
77.36
|
|
-72.6
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
79.56
|
|
116.53
|
|
-31.7
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
110.11
|
|
123.73
|
|
-11.0
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded products
|
101.02
|
|
115.63
|
|
-12.6
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
103.37
|
|
107.99
|
|
-4.3
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
121.09
|
|
142.96
|
|
-15.3
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
194.97
|
|
219.44
|
|
-11.2
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
113.55
|
|
124.61
|
|
-8.9
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
76.26
|
|
110.80
|
|
-31.2
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
104.88
|
|
121.48
|
|
-13.7
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
96.51
|
|
130.92
|
|
-26.3
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
158.68
|
|
159.07
|
|
-0.2
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
84.14
|
|
107.41
|
|
-21.7
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n. e. c.
|
101.37
|
|
96.13
|
|
5.5
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
50.57
|
|
147.42
|
|
-65.7
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
56.82
|
|
49.75
|
|
14.2
|
31
|
Furniture
|
62.12
|
|
118.42
|
|
-47.5
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
64.93
|
|
89.75
|
|
-27.7
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
92.29
|
|
106.18
|
|
-13.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
|
82.34
|
|
85.44
|
|
-3.6
|
35
|
Electricity supply
|
82.34
|
|
85.44
|
|
-3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
|
WATER SUPPLY
|
92.26
|
|
90.95
|
|
1.4
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
92.26
|
|
90.95
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
89.83
|
|
93.03
|
|
-3.4
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
93.81
|
|
117.55
|
|
-20.2
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
102.51
|
|
116.68
|
|
-12.1
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
65.64
|
|
99.26
|
|
-33.9
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
107.86
|
|
119.81
|
|
-10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data **Revised data
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
8
Table 4. Monthly rate of change of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
D i v i s i o n
|
April
|
March
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
April 2020/Mar. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
98.69
|
|
107.78
|
|
|
-8.4
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
73.21
|
|
93.80
|
|
|
-21.9
|
05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
natural gas - Mining support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
141.29
|
|
151.20
|
|
-6.6
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
56.90
|
|
83.04
|
|
-31.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
98.76
|
|
112.58
|
|
|
-12.3
|
10
|
Food
|
103.28
|
|
108.23
|
|
-4.6
|
11
|
Beverages
|
62.38
|
|
89.71
|
|
-30.5
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
124.51
|
|
127.15
|
|
-2.1
|
13
|
Textiles
|
73.70
|
|
98.13
|
|
-24.9
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
30.06
|
|
50.13
|
|
-40.0
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
15.99
|
|
56.46
|
|
-71.7
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
82.26
|
|
109.36
|
|
-24.8
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
108.07
|
|
121.95
|
|
-11.4
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded products
|
94.92
|
|
108.84
|
|
-12.8
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
106.23
|
|
107.72
|
|
-1.4
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
106.58
|
|
124.90
|
|
-14.7
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
184.64
|
|
202.96
|
|
-9.0
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
107.34
|
|
113.99
|
|
-5.8
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
73.02
|
|
110.41
|
|
-33.9
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
106.07
|
|
114.26
|
|
-7.2
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
94.37
|
|
122.87
|
|
-23.2
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
156.91
|
|
152.11
|
|
3.2
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
79.74
|
|
94.94
|
|
-16.0
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n. e. c.
|
95.31
|
|
93.35
|
|
2.1
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
65.78
|
|
148.70
|
|
-55.8
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
53.04
|
|
51.81
|
|
2.4
|
31
|
Furniture
|
50.18
|
|
115.05
|
|
-56.4
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
60.82
|
|
91.86
|
|
-33.8
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
88.48
|
|
91.04
|
|
-2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
|
98.78
|
|
94.49
|
|
|
4.5
|
35
|
Electricity supply
|
98.78
|
|
94.49
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
WATER SUPPLY
|
96.10
|
|
97.66
|
|
|
-1.6
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
96.10
|
|
97.66
|
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
100.95
|
|
99.25
|
|
1.7
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
89.25
|
|
111.09
|
|
-19.7
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
103.89
|
|
110.00
|
|
-5.6
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
55.25
|
|
97.91
|
|
-43.6
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
104.12
|
|
115.43
|
|
-9.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
-
The whole time-series with seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time-series.
-
The composed index of divisions 05-06-09 is not seasonally adjusted, due to the fact that it is calculated from January 2015 and thus the number of observations is not adequate.
9
Table 5. Evolution of the Overall Industrial Production Index
(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Monthly rate
|
Annual rate
|
12-month average
|
Rate of change
|
|
|
|
of the 12-month
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
of change
|
of change
|
index
|
average index
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(moving average)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
98.71
|
-7.7
|
-0.4
|
106.50
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
104.86
|
6.2
|
-0.7
|
106.44
|
2.5
|
|
|
3
|
109.14
|
4.1
|
0.8
|
106.52
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
105.08
|
-3.7
|
3.2
|
106.79
|
2.2
|
|
|
5
|
108.56
|
3.3
|
1.0
|
106.88
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
112.90
|
4.0
|
1.3
|
107.00
|
1.5
|
|
|
7
|
120.86
|
7.0
|
3.5
|
107.34
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
104.96
|
-13.2
|
-0.3
|
107.32
|
1.2
|
|
|
9
|
110.95
|
5.7
|
3.3
|
107.62
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
105.16
|
-5.2
|
0.004
|
107.62
|
1.2
|
|
|
11
|
108.75
|
3.4
|
5.2
|
108.07
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
109.38
|
0.6
|
2.3
|
108.28
|
1.6
|
|
Annual average
|
108.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019*:
|
1
|
102.52
|
-6.3
|
3.9
|
108.59
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
106.59
|
4.0
|
1.6
|
108.74
|
2.2
|
|
|
3
|
108.46
|
1.8
|
-0.6
|
108.68
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
107.51
|
-0.9
|
2.3
|
108.88
|
2.0
|
|
|
5
|
107.86
|
0.3
|
-0.6
|
108.82
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
112.34
|
4.1
|
-0.5
|
108.78
|
1.7
|
|
|
7
|
118.38
|
5.4
|
-2.1
|
108.57
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
104.97
|
-11.3
|
0.01
|
108.57
|
1.2
|
|
|
9
|
112.89
|
7.5
|
1.8
|
108.73
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
104.20
|
-7.7
|
-0.9
|
108.65
|
1.0
|
|
|
11
|
98.30
|
-5.7
|
-9.6
|
107.78
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
104.79
|
6.6
|
-4.2
|
107.40
|
-0.8
|
|
Annual average
|
107.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*:
|
1
|
101.70
|
-3.0
|
-0.8
|
107.33
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
103.24
|
1.5
|
-3.1
|
107.05
|
-1.5
|
|
|
3
|
108.91
|
5.5
|
0.4
|
107.09
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
96.87
|
-11.0
|
-9.9
|
106.20
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
10
Table 6. Monthly evolution of the seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index and Main Industrial Groupings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
Intermediate goods
|
|
|
Capital goods
|
|
|
Consumer durables
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-durables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
|
107.21
|
-1.0
|
|
103.85
|
-3.7
|
|
113.01
|
0.7
|
|
110.75
|
10.6
|
|
109.85
|
-2.4
|
|
105.70
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
107.79
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
109.66
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
110.86
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
99.54
|
|
-10.1
|
|
|
107.52
|
|
-2.1
|
|
|
105.32
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
108.23
|
0.4
|
|
113.65
|
3.6
|
|
108.13
|
-2.5
|
|
102.70
|
3.2
|
|
107.96
|
0.4
|
|
103.25
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
106.67
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
107.19
|
|
-5.7
|
|
|
110.98
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
112.28
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
107.37
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
101.20
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
107.70
|
1.0
|
|
109.31
|
2.0
|
|
109.73
|
-1.1
|
|
106.56
|
-5.1
|
|
106.70
|
-0.6
|
|
104.55
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
107.27
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
107.50
|
|
-1.6
|
|
|
109.77
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
103.68
|
|
-2.7
|
|
|
109.46
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
105.87
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
109.23
|
1.8
|
|
106.55
|
-0.9
|
|
113.94
|
3.8
|
|
106.54
|
2.8
|
|
101.96
|
-6.9
|
|
109.88
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
108.05
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
109.44
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
113.88
|
|
-0.04
|
|
|
105.43
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
103.28
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
102.78
|
|
-6.5
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
108.08
|
0.02
|
|
112.00
|
2.3
|
|
109.92
|
-3.5
|
|
107.38
|
1.9
|
|
99.47
|
-3.7
|
|
102.53
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
107.43
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
108.14
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
108.49
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
103.88
|
|
-3.3
|
|
|
100.14
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
107.06
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
112.69
|
4.9
|
|
112.59
|
4.1
|
|
111.46
|
2.7
|
|
109.60
|
5.5
|
|
98.14
|
-2.0
|
|
115.31
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
110.51
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
111.76
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
108.85
|
|
-2.3
|
|
|
106.41
|
|
-2.9
|
|
|
105.13
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
111.63
|
|
-3.2
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
108.41
|
|
|
|
|
109.30
|
|
|
|
|
110.75
|
|
|
|
|
106.23
|
|
|
|
|
104.75
|
|
|
|
|
106.26
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
|
110.08
|
-0.4
|
|
114.17
|
2.2
|
|
107.46
|
-1.3
|
|
105.07
|
-1.3
|
|
96.96
|
-7.8
|
|
109.17
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
109.36
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
107.99
|
|
-5.4
|
|
|
109.86
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
112.54
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
100.90
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
110.20
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
107.55
|
-1.6
|
|
100.65
|
-6.8
|
|
112.44
|
2.3
|
|
113.66
|
1.0
|
|
104.38
|
3.4
|
|
110.65
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
108.69
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
103.08
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
112.44
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
114.05
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
106.45
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
111.25
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
106.35
|
-2.2
|
|
98.69
|
-4.3
|
|
110.20
|
-2.0
|
|
110.37
|
-3.2
|
|
106.19
|
-0.2
|
|
111.55
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
107.43
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
105.05
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
109.35
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
110.91
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
105.70
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
107.98
|
|
-3.2
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
106.82
|
-0.6
|
|
101.66
|
-3.2
|
|
108.59
|
-0.7
|
|
111.13
|
0.2
|
|
110.44
|
4.5
|
|
110.35
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
108.19
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
108.21
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
107.91
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
110.86
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
102.78
|
|
-6.9
|
|
|
107.95
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
109.46
|
1.2
|
|
102.95
|
-4.9
|
|
111.44
|
3.3
|
|
115.24
|
3.9
|
|
108.32
|
5.4
|
|
114.33
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
106.60
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
98.86
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
111.13
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
113.49
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
109.43
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
110.48
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
102.27
|
-4.1
|
|
90.78
|
-8.2
|
|
108.13
|
-2.7
|
|
109.40
|
-3.6
|
|
113.51
|
3.7
|
|
109.15
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
105.78
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
95.62
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
109.48
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
113.87
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
105.12
|
|
-7.4
|
|
|
113.07
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
107.38
|
|
|
|
|
102.31
|
|
|
|
|
109.87
|
|
|
|
|
111.72
|
|
|
|
|
105.85
|
|
|
|
|
110.51
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
1
|
|
110.14
|
4.1
|
|
101.33
|
6.0
|
|
114.33
|
4.4
|
|
118.60
|
4.2
|
|
116.13
|
10.5
|
|
114.99
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
106.07
|
|
-3.7
|
|
|
95.88
|
|
-5.4
|
|
|
110.32
|
|
-3.5
|
|
|
114.51
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
109.53
|
|
-5.7
|
|
|
112.68
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
107.78
|
1.6
|
|
99.25
|
3.5
|
|
111.09
|
0.7
|
|
110.00
|
-3.9
|
|
97.91
|
-10.6
|
|
115.43
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
98.69
|
|
-8.4
|
|
|
100.95
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
89.25
|
|
-19.7
|
|
|
103.89
|
|
-5.6
|
|
|
55.25
|
|
-43.6
|
|
|
104.12
|
|
-9.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
-
The whole time-series with seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time-series.
11
|
|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
|
|
Generally
|
The Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Greece has been compiled by the Hellenic Statistical Authority
|
|
(ELSTAT) from 1959 onwards.
|
Purpose of the index
|
The objective of the index is to compare the magnitude (volume) of the output in the current month in
|
|
the mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity and water supply divisions with the corresponding
|
|
output of a given fixed period, which is considered as base period. The Industrial Production Index shows
|
|
the evolution of the value added of the production factors cost, at constant prices.
|
Legal framework
|
The compilation of the IPI is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term
|
|
statistics. Furthermore, the IPI is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European Parliament
|
|
and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Council Regulation (EC) No
|
|
451/2008.
|
Reference period
|
Month.
|
Base year
|
2015=100.0.
|
Revision
|
The IPI is a fixed base index. The Industrial Production Index was currently revised with new base year
|
|
2015 (2015=100.0) according to the provisions of Council Regulation No 1165/1998 concerning short-term
|
|
statistics. Short-term indices are revised every five (5) years, particularly in calendar years ending in 0 or 5.
|
Statistical classifications
|
At the level of branches of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE
|
|
Rev.2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the
|
|
allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was
|
|
used, in accordance with Council Regulation No 656/2007. At product level, the statistical classification
|
|
CPA 2008 of EU was used, according to Council Regulation No 451/2008.
|
Geographical coverage
|
The index covers the whole Country.
|
Coverage of economic
|
The index covers all the sections of industry, the main industrial groups, as well as all levels of economic
|
activities
|
activity.
|
Statistical survey
|
The data are collected from a sample of 1,263 enterprises. The survey covers 325 products and the
|
|
measurement of the surveyed products is made in terms of output quantities or in terms of production
|
|
value or turnover, according to the specific features in each branch of economic activity.
|
Data collection, processing
|
The compilation of the indices was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via web-based
|
and imputation in the
|
application, email), as well as data from administrative sources. In order to deal with missing data for
|
context of the COVID-19
|
products measured in terms of output quantities, appropriate estimation methods were applied on a
|
crisis
|
case-by-case basis. The estimation is made at product per enterprise level, either on the basis of the
|
|
annual rate of change in the turnover of the enterprise producing the product, or on the basis of the
|
|
average annual rate of change in the quantity produced by the other enterprises, for which data were
|
|
collected during the reference month (ratio imputation).
|
|
For April 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection compared to previous reference
|
|
months.
|
Seasonal adjustment
|
Seasonal adjustment is the procedure followed to remove the impact of seasonality on the time-series
|
|
(i.e. the impact of monthly effects, e.g. holidays, tourist period etc.), in order to improve comparability
|
|
over time. The method applied is TRAMO-SEATS with the use of JDemetra+ 2.0.0.
|
|
For the seasonal adjustment of the Industrial Production Index at 2-digit level of NACE Rev.2, at section
|
|
level (B - Mining and Quarrying, C - Manufacturing, D - Electricity and E - Water Supply) and for the Main
|
|
Industrial Groupings (MIGs), the direct approach is applied, namely each time-series is seasonally adjusted
|
|
independently. For the overall Industrial Production Index, the indirect approach is applied, with the
|
|
seasonally adjusted IPI being computed by aggregating the seasonally adjusted MIGs using appropriate
|
|
weights.
|
Seasonal adjustment in the
|
The COVID-19 outbreak has a sever impact on several economic activities. Given the fact that, calendar
|
context of the COVID-19
|
and seasonal adjustment corresponds to predictable and recurrent phenomena, the impact of COVID-19
|
crisis
|
crisis, as an extraordinary phenomenon, shall not be included in the calendar or seasonal component of
|
|
the time-series.
|
|
According to the methodological recommendations and guidance of the European Statistical Service
|
|
(Eurostat) on time-series treatment in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, this impact is strongly suggested
|
|
to be treated as outlier and be included in the trend-cycle component or in the irregular, depending on
|
|
12
the type of outlier.
During the seasonal adjustment of time-series for April 2020, outliers were determined (additive outliers) in cases where it was deemed appropriate, based on statistical criteria and economic information. As new observations will become available and will be added in the time-series, the type of outliers may change (from additive outlier to a transitory change or a level shift), depending on the evolution of the phenomenon, which may result in significant revisions, only to the already published seasonally adjusted data (Tables 4 and 6).
Publication of data The revised IPI with the new base year 2015 (2015=100.0) is released since July 2019, with May 2019 as the first reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards.
References More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) (http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT21/-).
13
|
|