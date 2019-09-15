Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Production Starts on New Line Cinema's Cinematic Action Adventure “Mortal Kombat,” Based on the Blockbuster Video Game Franchise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

Simon McQuoid Makes His Feature Directorial Debut, With James Wan and Todd Garner Producing

Production is underway on New Line Cinema’s “Mortal Kombat,” with award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid at the helm, marking his feature directorial debut. The explosive action adventure is based on the blockbuster video game franchise, which recently released the most successful video game launch in its history, Mortal Kombat 11.

The diverse international cast reflects the global nature of the brand, with talent spanning the worlds of film, television and martial arts. The ensemble includes Joe Taslim as Sub Zero; Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion; Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; and Lewis Tan.

James Wan (“The Conjuring” universe films, “Aquaman,”) and Todd Garner (“Into the Storm,” “Tag”) are producing. The screenplay is by Greg Russo. Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Jeremy Stein are serving as executive producers.

Bringing the hugely popular property to the big screen, McQuoid will lead a team of Australian and U.S. filmmakers, including director of photography Germain McMicking (“True Detective,” “Top of the Lake: China Girl”), production designer Naaman Marshall (“Underwater,” “Servant”), editor Scott Gray (“Top of the Lake,” “Daffodils”), and costume designer Cappi Ireland (“Lion,” “The Rover”).

Production will shoot throughout South Australia, showcasing its locations, facilities and talent in the biggest production in the state’s history.

A New Line Cinema presentation, “Mortal Kombat” is set for release on March 5, 2021. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:07aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Emerson Personalized Digital Experience Transforms Work Processes
PU
01:05aLEM appoints new head of Industry segment
TE
01:05aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Dr Jörg Willert appointed new Managing Director Road Vehicles at Schaltbau subsidiary Bode
EQ
01:02aATARI : Information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Holders of Atari SDRs listed on Nasdaq First North
GL
01:01aRoche receives FDA clearance for cobas pro integrated solutions designed to help labs deliver faster results to patients
GL
01:01aSANOFI : and Abbott partner to integrate glucose sensing and insulin delivery technologies to help change the way diabetes is managed
GL
01:01aSanofi and Abbott partner to integrate glucose sensing and insulin delivery technologies to help change the way diabetes is managed
GL
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
12:57aLIFETECH SCIENTIFIC : Connected transaction - formation of a joint venture
PU
12:53aOil soars after Saudi facility attacks, weak China data hits shares
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Dollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety
3Oil soars after Saudi facility attacks, weak China data hits shares
4Oil soars after Saudi facility attacks, weak China data hits shares
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group