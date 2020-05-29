Log in
Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, March 2020

05/29/2020 | 04:16am EDT

In March 2020 compared to February 2020 an increase is reported for the production of electricity - by 3.3%. During the same period, a decrease is reported for the production of solid fuels - by 16.7%, liquefied petroleum gases - by 20.0%, unleaded motor gasoline - by 7.2% and transport diesel - by 2.3%. No change for the production of natural gas.

In March 2020 compared to February 2020 an increase is reported for the deliveries of transport diesel - by 10.7%. During the same period, a decrease is reported for the deliveries of solid fuels - by 16.2%, liquefied petroleum gases - by 11.8%, natural gas - by 4.4% and electricity - by 3.8%. No change for the deliveries of unleaded motor gasoline.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 08:15:02 UTC
