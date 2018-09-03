Production and Market of Glycine in China, 2018 Report - Key Players are Hebei Donghua, Yichang Jinxin, Fuhua Tongda, and Linyi Hongtai. - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Production and Market of Glycine in China - 2018 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's glycine industry has developed fast since 2010, driven by the fast development of its key downstream products-glyphosate technical. The national tech-grade glycine capacity increased from 346,000 t/a in 2010 to 639,000 t/a in 2017, and the national tech-grade glycine output increased from 153,000 tonnes in 2010 to 317,500 tonnes in 2017.

The price of glycine is closely linked with that of glyphosate (high-positive correlation), because of glycine's limited consumption fields and simple production technology. In H2 2016, the glycine and glyphosate markets began to recover, with gradual increases in prices and rises in corporate profits. As of the end of 2017, the prices of glycine and glyphosate reached the highest levels in nearly three years, as a result of the increasingly stringent environmental policies and rising demand for glyphosate stimulated by the ban on the use of paraquat AS.

Quite different from the overseas consumption structure, the largest end use segment of glycine in China is glyphosate, followed by pharmaceutical, dyeing, carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), carboxymethyl starch, etc. The output of glycine route glyphosate reached 451,000 tonnes in 2017, consuming about 261,580 tonnes of glycine at total.

Objectives of this report are to present an in-depth and comprehensive view of Chinese glycine market. the report producer's goal of this research is to determine the current status of Chinese glycine industry and assess its growth potential from 2018 to 2022. Having accumulated profound understanding on industrial chains of glyphosate, the most important downstream industry of glycine, the report producer will present an insight into glycine market and future trends, together with its industry structure, including upstream products, applications. A review of glycine's competitiveness is also provided in the report.

The key market players in glycine industry are profiled in details. Key market participants studied include Hebei Donghua, Yichang Jinxin, Fuhua Tongda, and Linyi Hongtai.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview Of Glycine In China Production Of Glycine In China Demand For Glycine In China Forecast On Glycine In China, 2018-2022 Investment Opportunities And Suggestions Profile Of Key Glycine Producers In China

Hebei Donghua Chemical Group

Yichang Jinxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Linyi Hongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Tenglong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Huaheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Electrochemicals Zhongda Chemical Co., Ltd.

Guang'an Chengyang Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Henan Hdf Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Chuncheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Zhenxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Zexing Amino Acids Co., Ltd.

Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Xinle Huada Chemical Co., Ltd.

