Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Production and Market of Glycine in China, 2018 Report - Key Players are Hebei Donghua, Yichang Jinxin, Fuhua Tongda, and Linyi Hongtai. - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 11:11pm CEST

The "Production and Market of Glycine in China - 2018 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's glycine industry has developed fast since 2010, driven by the fast development of its key downstream products-glyphosate technical. The national tech-grade glycine capacity increased from 346,000 t/a in 2010 to 639,000 t/a in 2017, and the national tech-grade glycine output increased from 153,000 tonnes in 2010 to 317,500 tonnes in 2017.

The price of glycine is closely linked with that of glyphosate (high-positive correlation), because of glycine's limited consumption fields and simple production technology. In H2 2016, the glycine and glyphosate markets began to recover, with gradual increases in prices and rises in corporate profits. As of the end of 2017, the prices of glycine and glyphosate reached the highest levels in nearly three years, as a result of the increasingly stringent environmental policies and rising demand for glyphosate stimulated by the ban on the use of paraquat AS.

Quite different from the overseas consumption structure, the largest end use segment of glycine in China is glyphosate, followed by pharmaceutical, dyeing, carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), carboxymethyl starch, etc. The output of glycine route glyphosate reached 451,000 tonnes in 2017, consuming about 261,580 tonnes of glycine at total.

Objectives of this report are to present an in-depth and comprehensive view of Chinese glycine market. the report producer's goal of this research is to determine the current status of Chinese glycine industry and assess its growth potential from 2018 to 2022. Having accumulated profound understanding on industrial chains of glyphosate, the most important downstream industry of glycine, the report producer will present an insight into glycine market and future trends, together with its industry structure, including upstream products, applications. A review of glycine's competitiveness is also provided in the report.

The key market players in glycine industry are profiled in details. Key market participants studied include Hebei Donghua, Yichang Jinxin, Fuhua Tongda, and Linyi Hongtai.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Overview Of Glycine In China
  2. Production Of Glycine In China
  3. Demand For Glycine In China
  4. Forecast On Glycine In China, 2018-2022
  5. Investment Opportunities And Suggestions
  6. Profile Of Key Glycine Producers In China
  • Hebei Donghua Chemical Group
  • Yichang Jinxin Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Linyi Hongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Inner Mongolia Tenglong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Hebei Huaheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Jiangxi Electrochemicals Zhongda Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Guang'an Chengyang Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
  • Henan Hdf Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Hebei Chuncheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Zhenxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Shijiazhuang Zexing Amino Acids Co., Ltd.
  • Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Xinle Huada Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x5c75p/production_and?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32pMRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Strong Housing Demand
PU
11:30pCARTER&RSQUO;S, INC. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
BU
11:22pIMC INTERNATIONAL MEAL ALIMENTAÇ& : Notice to the Market - Institutional Investor Ranking
PU
11:17pSOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.4 Billion in Penalties Tied to U.S. Sanctions
DJ
11:16pSINOTRUK HONG KONG : interim net up 68.9% to RMB2.37b; no div
AQ
11:16pCHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : to spin off Aoyuan Healthy Life on main board
AQ
11:13pTECNOTREE OYJ : The board of Tecnotree has approved an offer made by Fitzroy Investments Limited regarding an investment in Tecnotree
AQ
11:11pProduction and Market of Glycine in China, 2018 Report - Key Players are Hebei Donghua, Yichang Jinxin, Fuhua Tongda, and Linyi Hongtai. - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:02pBANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 09.03.2018
PU
10:57pTECNOTREE OYJ : Notice to the ExtraordinaryGeneral Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4TATA MOTORS : TATA COMPANY TO LAUNCH ITS NEW ELECTRIC CAR BY THE END OF THIS YEAR: check out
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.