Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Production of critical wind turbine components must continue – and will help cushion the blow of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 07:16pm EDT

31 March 2020

The COVID-19 crisis now has reaching impacts on the wind energy supply chain as European countries apply measures to contain the outbreak.

National Governments recognise the critical role of the wind industry in ensuring a continued supply of electricity to European consumers and businesses. Reliable electricity supply is a prerequisite for the functioning of public services, such as national health care systems - and therefore more important than ever. Governments have rightfully taken steps to ensure that the operation and maintenance of wind farms continues across Europe.

Alongside this, it is critical that the wind industry can continue to produce essential equipment in its factories. The industry is organizing its workforce to protect health and safety, in many cases significantly reducing the number of workers on site. But national Governments need to allow for essential manufacturing processes to continue, in particular for the production of components without which global wind energy supply chains will grind to a halt.

The guiding principle should be the clear statement from EU Heads of Government of 26 March: 'the EU (…) will also do its utmost to strengthen the sustainability of global integrated value and supply chains to adapt them as necessary and to alleviate the negative socio-economic impact of the crisis.'

300,000 Europeans work in wind energy. It's 15% of Europe's electricity - and the EU Commission see it being 50% by 2050. Wind energy is central to Europe's Green Deal and to the economic recovery that the Green Deal will drive. Again, the Heads of Governments were clear last week: 'We should (…) start to prepare (…) to get back to a normal functioning of our societies and economies and to sustainable growth, integrating the green transition and the digital transformation'.

Want to know more about how COVID-19 is impacting other parts of the wind supply chain?

Access our COVID-19 hub

Disclaimer

WindEurope published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 23:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:22pHUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Net Profit Rose 4.3%
DJ
08:21pUNIPRES : Message from the President updated.
PU
08:16pATHENE : Prices $500 Million Investment Grade Notes Offering
BU
08:15pRegency Announces Appointment of Director and Provides Corporate Update
NE
08:13pURGENT : Big manufacturers' sentiment into negative for 1st time in 7 yrs
AQ
08:11pINTRASENSE : Demo of the new COVID-19 dedicated protocol
PU
08:11pTANKAN (MAR.) : Summary and Outline
PU
08:11pUNIVERSITY GAMES : Acquires Maranda Games
PR
08:10pSG BLOCKS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08:04pAMAZON COM : New York City Investigates Amazon Over Firing of Worker
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review
2First E. coli O103 Lawsuit filed against Jimmy John's restaurant in Utah – 27 sick in Utah
3AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against..
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE : Announces Completion of BioPharma Sale to Danaher, Receives $20 Billion Net Ca..
5GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Market update on sales, early test results and launch of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group