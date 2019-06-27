ProfNet : Expert Alert Available on National Security Law

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Claire Finkelstein

Professor of Law, Director of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law

Penn Law

"Trump got it right, and for the right reason. While indecision in military operations is normally to be avoided at all costs, President Trump made the right call in deciding to cancel the planned military attacks on Iran last night. As he noted in a tweet this morning, an estimated loss of 150 Iranian lives would be disproportionate to the destruction of an unmanned drone, even if we assume that the White House assessment that this incident occurred in international airspace is correct. Add to that uncertainty regarding the location of the drone, as well as the fact that the U.S. initiated the current build up of tensions by unilaterally withdrawing from the Iran deal, and it becomes clear that the planned strikes would have been both unjustified and unwise."

Professor Finkelstein is an expert in national security law, the law of armed conflict and military ethics. She can speak knowledgeably on a variety of topics related to national security and current events, including: 1. The intersection of national security, criminal liability and ethics 2. The president's pardon power 3. Impeachment and related legal issues 4. Whether or not a sitting president can be indicted 5. Actions on the southern border as they relate to Posse Comitatus 6. Intelligence operations 7. Issues related to FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) 8. Issues related to Yemen and Iran.

In addition to her role at Penn Law, Claire is a Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), and has briefed Pentagon officials, Special Ops forces, congressional staff and JAG Corps audiences on various issues in national security law and practice, and very knowledgeable about these topics. She is a Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), and has briefed Pentagon officials, Special Ops forces, congressional staff and JAG Corps audiences on various issues in national security law and practice. She is a frequent radio, broadcast and print commentator having appeared on MSNBC, BBC World News, Al Jazeera, CNBC and NPR. She is the founder of Penn Law's Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law (CERL), a non-partisan interdisciplinary institute that preserves and promotes the rule of law in modern day national security, U.S. governance and warfare. Additionally, Professor Finkelstein is a co-editor (with Jens David Ohlin) of The Oxford Series in Ethics, National Security and the Rule of Law, and a volume editor of its four titles thus far: Targeted Killings: Law & Morality in an Asymmetrical World (Oxford University Press, 2012); Cyber War: Law and Ethics for Virtual Conflicts (Oxford University Press, 2015); Weighing Lives in War (Oxford University Press, 2017); and Sovereignty and the New Executive Authority (Oxford University Press, 20

