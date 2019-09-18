ProfNet : Expert Alerts Available on College Rankings, Patient Advocacy for Non-military Immigrants, Applying for FAFSA

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Why parents should throw out those "best colleges" rankings lists

Michael B. Horn

Co-Founder

Choosing College

"As the WSJ, USNews and other organizations offer their ideas for what are the 'best' colleges, don't get swindled by hype. An Ivy League school might be best for you/your child, but so also might be a bootcamp or community college. Parents should throw out these rankings and discover what their kids really want out of their education. Otherwise, they're just wasting their time and money."

Michael B. Horn is author and coauthor of multiple books, white papers, and articles on education, including "Choosing College: How to Make Better Learning Decisions Throughout Your Life," "Disrupting Class: How Disruptive Innovation Will Change the Way the World Learns" and "Blended: Using Disruptive Innovation to Improve Schools."

Website: https://michaelbhorn.com/

Contacts: Bryan Hyland. bhyland@sternstrategy.com

Patient Advocacy for Non-military Immigrants

Laura Weidner

Vice President, Government Affairs & Advocacy

Epilepsy Foundation

As an organization representing millions of people affected by epilepsy, we are deeply troubled by recent changes to the medical deferred action program for non-military immigrants with serious medical conditions. This critical program ensures that people who have no other avenue to life-saving medical care can temporarily remain in the United States to receive it. The changes to this program, chaotic manner in which they unfolded, and lingering uncertainty are likely to deter individuals and families in dire need from seeking care, which could have life and death consequences. These individuals' lives depend on access to specialists, treatments or procedures in the United States to address their complex, severe conditions."

Laura can share the patient advocacy perspective on the shifts and uncertainty surrounding the program for non-military immigrants with serious medical conditions, such as epilepsy.

Website: http://www.epilepsy.com

Contact: Jackie Aker, jaker@efa.org

Applying for FAFSA

Ryan Monette

"The biggest challenges families face in filing for FAFSA are: 1) waiting for the last minute - thus losing out on early opportunities; 2) not recognizing what assets should/should not be included; and 3) considering themselves too wealthy to benefit."

As the new college year starts, so too does the planning for those high school seniors heading off to college next fall. Starting in October, families can begin the process to plan for the year ahead by filling out one very important form, the FAFSA - Free Application for Federal Student Aid – which is used to measure a family's relative financial strength. Taking time to complete this form now can help your student have priority for any financial aid available. Savant Capital Management can provide the top 10 tips to assist families considering filling out the FAFSA form. From filing early to ensure to meet specific states' and universities' priority deadlines to making the IRS work for you to identifying what assets should – and should not – be included on the FAFSA form, can all help ensure families receive the highest financial aid. And don't shy away from applying if your family has a higher income. While students of wealthy families may not receive need based federal financial aid in the form of grants, the FAFSA is required to apply for federal student loans. These loans have a low interest rate, may be subsidized, and payment is deferred until the student leaves school.

Website: https://www.savantcapital.com/

Contact: Rebecca Epperson, repperson@chartwell-agency.com

