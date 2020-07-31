ProfNet : Expert Alerts for July 31, 2020

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Sharon Haver

Online Marketing & Branding Expert, Entrepreneur

FocusOnStyle.com

"Let's face it, for many small business owners, entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants or anyone new to online business and currently fleshing out your personal brand, video can be overwhelming. But when you have a simple, proven framework to follow, creating video content that converts will be a breeze."

From helping countless entrepreneurs around the world develop video content marketing campaigns to styling shoots for the likes of Vogue, Sharon Haver has mastered a video content creation framework that will have you and your business turning heads. No matter the industry, every marketing video should include four key elements. Every video should start with an attention grabbing hook, followed by a straightforward intro letting the viewer know what the rest of the video has in store for them. The body of the video must include the valuable content either diving deep with one point or going wide to cover three to five bullet points. Finally, every video should close with a call to action telling the viewer what you want them to do next. Please reach out to schedule interviews or for more expert insights on how to make your video content pop and tips for how to use your set, setting, wardrobe, and lighting to amplify your message. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sharonhaver

Website: https://focusonstyle.com

Media contact: Nicole Dickerson, connect@focusonstyle.com

Distributing a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Soren Christiansen

CEO

Sharps Technology

"Once an effective COVID-19 vaccine is developed, the next challenge is logistical and economical, distributing an estimated 6 billion doses, globally," said Dr. Soren Christiansen, MD, former CEO in charge vaccines with Merck and now CEO of Sharps Technology. "When a vaccine or medicine is injected, a sizable percentage of the dose remains in the syringe, is wasted and simply thrown away. This must be corrected."

The development of a COVID-19 vaccine and ways to improve its distribution once it's available.

Dr. Christiansen has spent 30 years in the industry and was the head of vaccines for Merck.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/soren-christiansen-9bb79a176/

Website: https://sharpstechnology.com

Media contact: Jason Fink, jfink@butlerassociates.com

Workplace re-entry and mental health

Gregory DeLapp

CEO

Employee Assistance Professionals Association

"The pandemic has put mental health and well-being front and center as a critical bottom line business concern, making employee assistance programs (EAPs) a business continuity tool that can assist employees in feeling less apprehensive about returning to work and more focused, while providing executives with the discrete support they need to be more effective leaders."

As employers plan to reopen, they need to proactively communicate to an anxious workforce their plans for ensuring their safety and well-being. Leadership will also need to inventory and address the stress and uncertainties in their own lives as they too try adapting to the "new normal" and an unpredictable business environment.

Website: https://www.eapassn.org

Media contact: Charles Epstein, che@backboneinc.com

