ProfNet : Expert Alerts for June 5, 2020

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

4 Steps to Mental and Emotional Equanimity

A Simple Trick to Disarm Panic

3 Coping Strategies for Challenging Circumstances

Live Fully by Overcoming Fear

Continuing the Fight Against Conversion Therapy

The Most Important Organizing Project You'll Ever Finish

Uplift Individuals and Communities With Service

[Business Extremes] 3 Food Supply Chain Tips From a Beef and Rice CEO

CEO 5 Ways to Up Your Digital Credibility Game in the Age of COVID-19

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Media Insider

Blog Profiles: LGBTQ+ Blogs

4 Steps to Mental and Emotional Equanimity

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

"You can nourish and strengthen your short- and long-term health with personal care and preventative health measures that are easily applicable to your daily life. These include: 1) Make Time for Self-Care: Establish a routine and schedule time for self-care throughout the day, whether it's going for a walk outdoors, exercise, recreation, mediation, or any activity that brings you joy. 2) Set Boundaries: Learn to say no and stay true to your personal schedule for self-care. 3) Create a Personal Mantra for yourself that will serve as a reminder of your investment to care for yourself and help shift your frame of mind. This could be a phrase you love or a word that brings you joy and tranquility, such as sunshine, breeze, rainbow, peace, love. 4) Reset Your Mood: Be aware of your mindset throughout the day by checking in with yourself. When you feel anxiety rising, pause, breathe deeply, and reframe your thoughts to reduce tension and frustration."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change.

Anne's desire to focus on the topic of self-worth is derived from her lifelong passion to address the array of mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual issues that impede a person's ability to feel fulfilled and enjoy inner peace. As she learned during her own challenging early years, low self-worth is a root cause of negativity, fear, anger, hatred, violence, bullying, and bigotry.

After years of research and study, Anne developed a unique niche in coaching others to build self-worth that is predicated on neuroplasticity — changing one's brain through learning new thoughts and behavior. Her comprehensive knowledge of the science of neuroplasticity has been instrumental to mentoring and teaching sustainable self-change. Through creating new neural pathways in the brain, anyone at any age or stage of life can transform themselves to live with healthy self-worth and live the life they have dreamed.

Prior to her career as a writer, Anne served as director of marketing and communications for numerous global corporations. During her 22 years as a business executive, she created programs to enhance staff morale, increase internal communications, and train staff on winning client service practices.

Born in Santiago, Chile, Anne has lived in South America and Europe, traveled extensively and is multilingual. She is a graduate of Northwestern University in English and writing. Through broad exposure to many cultures, she has gained a profound understanding of the importance of spreading acceptance, compassion, respect, peace, and love.

"A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," is foundational to the genre of self-improvement. The capacity to lean inwardly for strength, courage, and compassion has never mattered more than in our current volatile world.

Anne lives in Atlanta with her husband, three spirited children, and three attention-hungry canines who rarely leave her side. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

A Simple Trick to Disarm Panic

Josselyne Herman-Saccio

Communication expert, forum leader

Landmark

"Your cycle of upset thinking might look something like this: 'I don't want to get sick, but I need groceries. I need money for my bills, but my workplace shut down. I want to spend time with my friends and loved ones, but it feels too risky.' And beyond this national crisis, think about other nagging issues in life that you wish were different. For example: 'I want a relationship, but I can't find anyone great to date. I want to get in shape, but I don't ever feel like working out. I want to make a lot of money, but I can't get a raise.'

Each of these statements seem pretty straightforward, but there's a hidden lie. While it seems natural, using the word 'but' establishes a lie that is difficult to overcome. The lie is that your goal is dependent on everything after the 'but.' The lie is that everything after the 'but' has the power to derail or terminate your goal when, in fact, there are many different ways to achieve it.

When you use 'but,' you create a story about why you can't reach your goal. Changing 'but' to 'and' can help you begin dealing with facts instead of creating stories about limitations.

Notice that you're more passionate about what's important to you when you replace 'but' with 'and.' Notice a shift taking place that opens up new possibilities for taking action. 'But' is the little lie that robs you of your power. 'And' gives you a chance to see that even though both things are true — like, you need money for bills and your workplace is shut down — the one fact is not dependent on the other. They exist together, but there are more possibilities to consider."

Josselyne Herman-Saccio is a communication expert and seminar leader with Landmark — a personal and professional growth, training, and development company that's had more than 2.5 million people use its programs to cause breakthroughs in their personal lives and their communities. In The Landmark Forum (Landmark's flagship program), people cause breakthroughs in their performance, communication, relationships, and overall satisfaction in life.

Josselyne has successfully led courses for Landmark for more than two decades. A former pop singer and songwriter, Josselyne and her group recorded the hit "That's What Love Can Do," which rose to become the #1 song in America. She works as a personal manager for actors, writers, directors, and recording artists and has also worked as a marketing and branding expert, entertainment producer, and casting director. Josselyne has produced several films including "Anne B. Real," which won dozens of film festival awards and nominations.

Josselyne has raised nearly $15 million for various nonprofits. She also produced the first annual live benefit gala for Families of Freedom, a scholarship fund to benefit the children affected by 9/11. She is the founder of United Global Shift, a nonprofit that is committed to shifting what is possible for humanity by shifting away from fear, survival, and scarcity towards possibility, partnership, and peace. Josselyne is the author of several books, including "Peace Promises: 30 Days to a More Peaceful Life" and "The Promise Effect: How to Create a Life That Wasn't Going to Happen Anyway" (with Susan Woldman Elfer).

A native of New York City, Josselyne lives in Manhattan with her husband, three children, two dogs, and a bird. She serves as the president of the Board of Directors for her Manhattan co-op, executive vice president of The Sutton Area Community Board of Directors, Executive Board Member of the PTA, as well as a Public Member of Community Board 6 Business Affairs and Street Activities Committee. For more information, visit www.LandmarkWorldwide.com.

Online Press Kit: www.landmark.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LandmarkWorldwide.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

3 Coping Strategies for Challenging Circumstances

Anne Grady

Founder, Author, Speaker

Anne Grady Group

"1) Mindset: Your brain views uncertainty as a threat and would rather have an outcome it doesn't like than one it doesn't understand. When you understand your brain and the neuroscience behind anxiety, you can literally train your brain. 2) Skillset, including intentionally fostering social connection. Social distancing does not have to mean social isolation. 3) Reset. Train yourself to focus on what's most important to you. It's looking toward your lighthouse and reevaluating your priorities instead of just reacting every day."

Resilience expert Anne Grady is not your typical motivational speaker. She is a best-selling author, two-time TEDx speaker, trainer, survivor, optimist, inspirer, and truth-bomb dropper. Anne has a master's degree in organizational communication and has spent the last 20 years working with some of the largest organizations around the globe. She has become known as a leading expert on communication, leadership, emotional intelligence, and resilience, contributing to Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, FOX Business, and many more. Audiences love her raw honesty, edgy humor, authenticity, and insight. Anne shares inspiring personal stories, cutting edge research-based content, and implementation tools to transfer learning into real life to improve relationships, navigate change, and triumph over adversity. And she'll make you laugh while she does it. In her first book, "52 Strategies for Life, Love, & Work," Anne provides practical strategies to improve relationships, increase productivity, and reduce stress. In her most recent book, "Strong Enough: Choosing Courage, Resilience, and Triumph," Anne draws from her personal life experiences that touch the hearts and minds of audiences helping them use adversity as a catalyst to grow "strong enough." Learn more at www.AnneGradyGroup.com.

Online Press Kit: www.annegradygroup.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AnneGradyGroup.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Live Fully by Overcoming Fear

Robert DeLaurentis

"Peace Pilot," author, Navy Gulf War veteran, founder

Citizen of the World for the World

"The more you confront your fears, the easier it gets to overcome them, and your confidence starts to build. Hey, maybe this fear thing is manageable and your body is just tipping you off that you have a little work to do with a lesson or two to learn!

Take action and embrace this new life that the citizens of the world are currently presented. It's the Universe's way of shaking things up and giving us new opportunities to grow. And to do this, we must sometimes push past our own (or others') considerable resistance."

"Peace Pilot" Robert DeLaurentis is an aviation circumnavigator, author, speaker, pilot, real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Navy Gulf War veteran. He is the founder of the "Citizen of the World for the World" global peace movement to connect humanity through the wonder of flight and the power of courageous action. His latest books include "Peace Pilot: To the Ends of the Earth and Beyond" (coming 2021) and the children's book "The Little Plane that Could." Learn more at Learn more at www.PoleToPoleFlight.com.

Online Press Kit: www.robertdelaurentis.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PoleToPoleFlight.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Continuing the Fight Against Conversion Therapy

Mathew Shurka

Cofounder, strategist

Born Perfect

"Conversion therapy is based on a flawed, unfounded, and discredited notion that LGBTQ people are sick and in need of treatment. It victimizes impressionable young people as they search to define their identities. It's hard to think of anything that could be more detrimental to developing adolescents."

Mathew Shurka is cofounder and strategist for Born Perfect, a survivor-led national movement working with legal experts to pass legislation outlawing conversion therapy and end the harm it does to LGBTQ youth and their families.

A survivor of conversion therapy from age 16-21, Mathew posted his personal story on YouTube in 2012. As a result, organizations nationwide sought his support to protect LGBTQ youth. Mathew began advocating to end conversion therapy with The National Center for Lesbian Rights. Together they founded Born Perfect in 2014.

Mathew leads the Born Perfect campaign alongside a team of lawyers and conversion therapy survivors seeking to protect LGBTQ+ people through legislation, litigation, and public education. To date, 20 states and almost 70 municipalities in the US have passed laws to protect LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy through the legal work of Born Perfect.

Mathew's influence and personal advocacy has been vital for passing legislation, creating new policy with medical and corporate organizations, and bringing awareness to mainstream media to further educate and help create inclusion for all people. Mathew lives in New York City as a proud out gay man. Learn more at www.bornperfect.org.

Online Press Kit: www.bornperfect.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.bornperfect.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

The Most Important Organizing Project You'll Ever Finish

Darla DeMorrow

Founder, certified professional organizer (CPO®)

HeartWork Organizing, LLC

"Do you know where your most recent digital files are most of the time? Do you feel organized? Many people have time at home right now that they may never have again, which is perfect for taking on an organizing project. I can find a reason to organize anything, whether home or office, but organizing your photos might just be the most important organizing project you'll ever finish."

Darla DeMorrow is a certified professional organizer (CPO®), decorator, speaker, and founder of HeartWork Organizing, LLC, based in Wayne, PA. Her mission is to help people achieve a sense of peace and purpose. She is the author of several inspiring books on getting organized, including "The Pregnant Entrepreneur," "Organizing Your Kitchen with SORT and Succeed," and "Organizing Your Home with SORT and Succeed." Her newest book is "The Upbeat, Organized Home Office" (January 2020).

Darla holds a master's degree in business administration from Temple University. She is an active member of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals) at both the national level and locally within the Greater Philadelphia chapter. Darla is a certified photo organizer with the Association of Personal Photo Organizers (APPO). She is a one-day staging professional and a member of the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA). She is a certified Color With No Regrets consultant, using a client-centered approach to provide beautiful, scientifically-based color selections. Darla is also a Certified Evernote Consultant. She is constantly honing her skills to provide her clients the best in organizing and design.

Darla is the host of Organizing Elephants, a local access television show. She is a former member of the volunteer fire department ambulance crew, an avid reader and podcast listener, and the rescuer of a homeless Siamese cat. Darla speaks French and enjoys traveling to France whenever she can.

When not redesigning client spaces, you will often find Darla working on her own home — which she shares with her husband and two young daughters. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.

Online Press Kit: www.darlademorrow.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HeartWorkOrg.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Uplift Individuals and Communities With Service

Gurvinder Singh

International Humanitarian Aid Director

UNITED SIKHS

"[T]he development of enlightened and progressive societies can be made possible by socially conscious groups of people who make a commitment to develop and direct human potential. … There is no greater endeavor than to serve, empower, and uplift fellow beings."

Gurvinder Singh is International Humanitarian Aid Director for UNITED SIKHS, a United Nations-affiliated international non-profit and non-governmental organization devoted to humanitarian relief, human development, and advocacy. Their goal is to empower those in need, especially disadvantaged and minority communities across the world.

UNITED SIKHS works to transform lives, alleviate suffering, and protect the underprivileged and underserved. They engage directly with those in the wake of disaster — whether natural or man-made — to ease suffering from strife such as hunger, illiteracy, disease, or violation of civil or human rights. Through their efforts, they help people in need carve a path to becoming informed, vibrant members of society. Their programs are available to anyone, regardless of color, race, religion, or creed. Visit UNITEDSIKHS.org.

Online Press Kit: www.UNITEDSIKHS.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.UNITEDSIKHS.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

[Business Extremes] 3 Food Supply Chain Tips From a Beef and Rice CEO

Ken LaGrande

CEO

LaGrande Family Foods Group

"How you handle your business in extreme circumstances is remarkably similar to how you handle it in normal times. If you prepare today for tomorrow's emergencies, you will respond better when the next crisis hits. 1) Be on the lookout for the next extreme situation and put a 'response triage' process in place. The most critical moment for a leader is their first response in a crisis. In extremes, business owners also need to have a triage process that helps identify what they can control, what they can change, and what they will need to accept as inevitable. 2) Lean into transparency and keep your team from telling themselves a story. In times of uncertainty, what you don't want is the rumor mill starting. The best way to counter chatter at the water cooler is with information. If people don't have information, they will tell themselves the story, and in the middle of a pandemic, the chances of that story being accurate or positive are very slim. Do they need to know every detail of the business's banking and finances? Of course not. But what they do need is accurate, transparent, consistent information so they can build a story in their mind that represents the reality of what is happening. 3) Build government relationships early, before you need them. In any extreme in a business situation, there is some component of government relations. Staying aligned with regulations, changes, and future plans by way of government relations will keep the phobias minimized as well. Right now, people are afraid, and when we operate from a place of fear, we make mistakes and we misjudge situations."

Ken LaGrande is the founder of LaGrande Family Foods Group, a leading provider of food products and processes. In 1851 the LaGrande family moved to the Sacramento Valley, where they run their fifth-generation family farm. Among other things, they grow, dry, mill, and market rice. In addition, Ken and his family are also multi-generation cattle farmers. Their businesses include: Sun Valley Rice, Planet Rice (voted "best whole grain" for Delicious Living Magazine's Best Bite Award), Valley Select, and Foothill Warehouse.

Ken is a longtime activist for California water issues and the former chairman of the board for the Tehama-Colusa Canal Authority, the water service provider to over 130,000 acres of irrigated agriculture in the Sacramento Valley. Ken is also the former chairman of the Sites Project Authority, a public agency whose mission is to promote the development of off-stream storage reservoirs in Northern California.

In 2019, Ken's company Sun Valley Rice was the first US rice miller to sell rice to China. He has been featured on CNN and CNBC.

In addition, Ken is a member of the board of the USA Rice Millers Association and Delta Water Fowl, an organization dedicated to the conservation of duck habitat in North America. Ken is also an active member of YPO (Young Presidents' Organization), the world's premier peer network of chief executives and business leaders.

Ken is the author of A Rice Conversation. He graduated from Santa Clara University with a bachelor's degree in finance. Ken and his wife, Julie, grow rice and run a cow-calf operation. Visit LaGrandeFamilyFoods.com.

Website: www.LaGrandeFamilyFoods.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

5 Ways to Up Your Digital Credibility Game in the Age of COVID-19

Karen Tiber Leland

President

Sterling Marketing Group

"1) Polish up your LinkedIn profile. 2) Look and sound your best on Zoom/video conferencing and TV to create more trust and engagement, as well as amplify your message. 3) Freshen up your brand to meet the times for what's needed now. 4) Shout credibility with your website and social media. You must be 100% on message and looking your best online. More eyes than ever are looking at you online and if you don't shout credibility, you will lose business. 5) Find the places where you can 'virtualize' your business and bring those aspects online."

Karen Tiber Leland is president of Sterling Marketing Group, a boutique branding & marketing firm. Her clients include LinkedIn, Twitter, & Google. She is the best-selling author of nine traditionally published books, which have sold more than 450,000 copies. Her latest is "The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build, and Accelerate Your Brand." She writes for Inc.com and has spoken at Harvard, Stanford, and TedX. She is a frequent guest of the media and has been interviewed by CNN, CNBC, Fox, and Oprah.

Website: www.sterlingmarketinggroup.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

MEDIA INSIDER. A roundup of media news and updates. https://bit.ly/3750P2z.

BLOG PROFILES: Lgbtq+ bLOGS. Each week, we feature blogs we follow. This week is all about LGBTQ+ blogs. https://bit.ly/3h8w5CG.

****************

You are receiving this email because you have subscribed to the Expert Alerts tip sheet published by ProfNet, a service that connects journalists with expert sources. If you would like to unsubscribe from this list, please email us at profnetalerts@cision.com

To submit a free request for experts: http://www.profnet.com

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or +1-800-PROFNET (776-3638)

This information is being sent to you by: ProfNet, 200 Vesey Street, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10281

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-expert-alerts-for-june-5-2020-301071628.html

SOURCE ProfNet