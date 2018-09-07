ProfNet : Experts Available on Back to School, Studying Abroad, Weight Loss, More

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area. You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Keep Your Back-to-School Cool with Mindfulness

Back to School: 12 Bullying Warning Signs

Fear as Fuel for Success

Skip U.S. College Admissions and Study Abroad

11 Tips for Reclaiming Your Power

The Boomerang Healing Effect of Altruism

The Power of Unity in Divisive Times

The Four Strangest Reasons You're Not Losing Weight -- and What to Do

MEDIA JOBS

US Culture Writer – The Independent (NY)

Story Editor – Barron's (NY)

Money & Politics Reporter – MarketWatch (DC)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Save Time and Money: 6 Tips to Maximize Your Video Production Budget

Convert Your Broadcast Voice to Print: 5 Tips From a Former TV Reporter

Blog Profiles: Yoga Blogs

EXPERT ALERTS:

Keep Your Back-to-School Cool with Mindfulness

Julie Potiker

Author, Mindfulness Expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"Back-to-school planning, shopping, bills, errands, etc., can have parents feeling like they're at the end of their rope. Here's a simple solution to call upon anytime the busyness threatens to spill over into emotional chaos: R.A.I.N. R = Recognize your feeling and name it (e.g., "Oh, that's overwhelm. I'm feeling frustrated. I feel upset."). A = Allow your feeling to be there without judging it. I = Investigate gently with curiosity why this feeling is there. N = Nourish yourself. What do you need give yourself or hear or do right now to make yourself feel better? Stepping back for a moment from what you're feeling to observe it instead of being stuck in it can enable us to handle even the most stressful moments. Bonus: Change the channel by popping in a positive mental state from a memory. Really feel that goodness for a breath or two to transform it from a mental state to a neural trait. Rewire your brain for more happiness and resilience."

Potiker, an author and mindfulness expert, is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book, "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm during Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

Back to School: 12 Bullying Warning Signs

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic Physician and Author

"Many kids who are victimized by bullying don't ask for help because they are afraid of being seen as weak or a tattletale, or they fear backlash from the bully or rejection by friends. As a result, parents are often the last ones to know. Here are 12 warning signs parents should watch for: 1) Emotional upset, anxiety, and depression. 2) Frequent headaches and stomach aches. 3) Faking illness. 4) Unexplainable injuries. 5) Changes in eating habits. 6) Poor sleep/frequent nightmares. 7) A drop in school performance. 8) Not wanting to go to school. 9) Sudden loss of friends. 10) Avoidance of social situations. 11) Low self-esteem. 12) Self-destructive behaviors including self-harm, running away, or talking about suicide. Take necessary action with the school and/or the bullies' parents to assure the child's safety. Help the child to know that he or she is valued and that it is safe to communicate with you as a parent or a counselor."

Dr. Nelson is a holistic chiropractic physician, a medical intuitive, and one of the world's foremost experts in the emerging fields of bioenergetic medicine and energy psychology. His bestselling book, "The Emotion Code," is helping people all over the world to improve their lives easily and quickly. Users of "The Emotion Code" have found freedom from emotional problems such as depression and anxiety, as well as physical problems including fatigue, pain and disease. A key element of "The Emotion Code" is removing emotional energies that have clustered around the heart, interfering with one's ability to find love and success. Dr. Nelson has coined this cluster of emotions the "Heart-Wall," and it has been called "the most important discovery in the history of energy medicine." He has trained thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome unresolved anger, depression, anxiety, loneliness and other negative emotions and the physical symptoms associated with them.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.EmotionCodeGift.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Fear as Fuel for Success

Patrick Sweeney

Author and Leadership Expert

Fear as Fuel

Sweeney can brilliantly discuss why fear is fuel for success in business and life. He has science to explain why. In his lifetime, Sweeney started three technology companies. He has broken world records. He mountain-biked up Mount Kilimanjaro. He was an Olympic-level athlete. He has spoken at TEDx and Talks at Google. And it wasn't until he survived a rare form of leukemia that he unearthed the one element to which he credits the successes he has had in life: fear. Says Sweeney: "We don't need to give up things like money, career or business to ﬁnd the joy that evades us. We can still have it all, but we need to face our fears, learn to use our primal drivers, embrace the adventurer within again and become the truest representation of ourselves."

Sweeney's book, "Fear as Fuel," comes out in early 2019.

Website: www.patricksweeney.com

Contact: Dani Mackey, dani@danimackey.com

Skip U.S. College Admissions and Study Abroad

Jennifer Viemont

Founder

Beyond the States

Top U.S. universities have incredibly low acceptance rates, with many below 20%. With such high competition among U.S. students, there must be a better solution -- and it's one most prospective college students and their families have probably never considered. With more than 300 schools in Europe offering over 1,700 full degree programs, taught in English, higher education outside the U.S. is the perfect answer. Says Viemont: "On average, international students would pay $7,000 per year to attend one of these schools. There are hundreds under $4,000 and even 50 that are tuition-free, making an entire degree less than a single year at a U.S. university. Cost is a major factor to consider, but so is the admissions process -- because, in Europe, there is a different philosophy about higher education and access to the opportunities it offers. Each school has its own set of admissions requirements. If you meet those requirements and there is room in the program, you are admitted. A number of other beneficial aspects include interesting internship opportunities in Europe, exposure to different cultures and languages, as well as the development and cultivation of soft skills."

Viemont is the founder of Beyond the States, a resource dedicated to providing students and families a single source of information about the 1700+ English-taught bachelor's degree programs in continental Europe. She is a known expert on this topic. She visits schools throughout Europe regularly and does not partner with any of them in order to provide firsthand and objective information. Her book, "College Beyond the States: European Schools That Will Change Your Life Without Breaking the Bank," the #1 ranked new release in College Guides on Amazon, published Sept. 4, 2018.

Website: https://beyondthestates.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

11 Tips for Reclaiming Your Power

Susan Goudy

Empowerment Advisor, MSW

"Your power is right there. Just take it. Grab onto it. It's inside of you; it's not separate from you. We're all human and any of us can have a downer day, but practice reminding yourself that this isn't the end of the world. Call on these helpful techniques to pull yourself out and lift yourself up. 1) Acknowledge What Happened: Sit with it for a bit. Feel how you feel about it; let yourself cry, scream, or whatever it is you need to do. 2) Let It All Out: Tell someone. Find someone you trust and tell them what happened to you (i.e., a friend, a family member, or a counselor). 3) Take a Closer Look: Look at the situation and see how it has affected your life, both in bad and good ways. Has it made you stronger? Has it held you back? 4) Throw Out Your Baggage: Seek help. Find a counselor or healing professional who can assist you in throwing out the baggage once and for all. 5) Change Your Perception: You can choose how this situation affects you going forward. Perhaps you will create a new life path because of this -- one that is more fulfilling. 6) Step Into Your Power: Take your control back by saying 'no' to things that aren't in alignment with your wants. 7) Embrace Your Value: Match your thoughts and feelings to your expectations and life goals. You will realize you are worthy and deserving of the best in your life. 8) Accept Change: Stay in the moment and move forward; don't look back. 9) Love Yourself: Take care of yourself first. For example: exercise, meditate, journal, or do another self-care ritual before going to work, picking up the kids, cooking a meal for the family, etc. 10) Serve Others: Helping others can be very positive, as it increases your feelings of self-worth. Volunteer at a local animal shelter or help clean up your local park. 11) WTF: Change the way you think about what you experience in life by redefining WTF as 'What the For.' It's a very effective and fun way to remember that everything in life happens FOR you, not TO you."

Goudy, an author, motivational speaker, and empowerment advisor, helps people discover what is holding them back and keeping them in a place of fear, and how to move past it for good. A survivor of childhood sexual assault, she knows firsthand that living in the shadow of your past can cause you to forget that you have the power to take charge of your life. She teaches clients that no matter what may or may not lie in their own past, they can become more awake, aware, clear, and empowered. Online Press Kit: https://susangoudy.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://www.susangoudy.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

The Boomerang Healing Effect of Altruism

Lynne McTaggart

Author, Editorial Director

What Doctor's Don't Tell You

"Something about the desire to do something for someone else, with no strings attached or personal benefit, has an impact on health and well-being far and above that of anything else: diet, lifestyle, social support, or religious belief. Of any single lifestyle factor, altruism appears to be the ultimate vitamin pill for assuring a long and healthy life."

McTaggart is one of the central voices in the new consciousness movement. She is the award-winning author of seven books, including worldwide bestsellers "The Field," "The Intention Experiment," "The Bond" and the forthcoming "The Power of Eight." She is consistently listed in the Watkins' annual list of the 100 most spiritually influential people in the world. As editorial director of What Doctors Don't Tell You, she publishes one of the world's most highly praised health publications and runs highly popular health and spirituality teleconferences and workshops. For the third time, What Doctors Don't Tell You has been awarded "Best" and "Most Popular" website of the year for health and wellbeing. McTaggart is also the architect of the Intention Experiments, a web-based "global laboratory," which was prominently featured in the plotline of Dan Brown's blockbuster "The Lost Symbol." McTaggart is a member of both the Transformational Leadership Council, launched by Jack Canfield, and the Evolutionary Leaders, launched by Deepak Chopra. She has appeared in many documentaries on the science of spirituality, including "What the Bleep?!: Down the Rabbit Hole," "The Living Matrix," "I Am" and "The Abundance Factor." She is a highly sought-after public speaker, speaking at conferences and workshops around the world. She and her husband, WDDTY co-founder Bryan Hubbard, live and work in London. They have two adult daughters.

Online Press Kit: http://lynnemctaggart.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LynneMcTaggart.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

The Power of Unity in Divisive Times

Anita Sanchez, Ph.D.

Author

"We no longer need to try to buy our way out of feeling separate and alone. A realization of unity can put an end to this. Be curious, ask yourself these questions: What problem do I see happening here right now? How am I part of the problem? Who else can I join to help repair and resolve the problem? What happens in China affects the United States. What happens to the rain forest causes changes in the Arctic. When one species of animal or plant becomes extinct, its effects are felt elsewhere. We are indeed interconnected, and the more we are awakened, the more we can understand the power and sensibility of oneness."

Dr. Sanchez is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the new book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available now from Enliven, a new imprint from Atria Publishing Group of Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Dr. Sanchez is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Pioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, Colo., with her husband and youngest son.

Online Press Kit: http://anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FourSacredGifts.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

The Four Strangest Reasons You're Not Losing Weight -- and What to Do

Ann Louise Gittleman, Ph.D., CNS

Author

Dr. Gittleman, author of "Radical Metabolism: A Powerful New Plan to Blast Fat and Reignite Your Energy in Just 21 Days," can share the four strangest reasons you're not losing weight: "Liver toxicity: If you have a roll of fat around your middle, you may have what is commonly referred to as 'fatty liver.' What does this mean? It means your liver has stopped processing fat and begun storing it. When the liver is sluggish, every organ in your body is affected, and your weight-loss efforts will be blocked from almost every angle. 2) False fat: Many individuals carry an extra 10 to 15 pounds of fluid trapped in their body tissues, which contributes to bloat, puffiness and cellulite. My esteemed colleague Elson Haas, M.D., coined a term for this: 'false fat.' Some of us -- about 15 to 25 percent -- are more salt-sensitive than others. Fluid retention can be caused by excess sodium, food sensitivities, hormones, adrenal stress and dysregulated insulin. 3) Insufficient omega-6 fats: People today are getting a huge dose of terrible quality omega-6s, largely from processed foods that contain cheap, rancid, highly refined (and usually genetically modified) inflammation-producing vegetable oils, which are omega-6s. This is the reason our omega-6 to omega-3 ratios are so far off-kilter. However, increasing your omega-3s solves only half of the problem. 4) Parasites: Parasites are a hidden epidemic that often trigger weight gain, sugar cravings, anxiety and sleeplessness, and they wreak total havoc on your digestive system. Some of the risk factors for parasite exposure include travel, pets, daycares, restaurant dining, raw and undercooked foods (especially pork and sushi), and drinking tap water."

Gittleman, a diet and nutrition trendsetter, is the author of the soon-to-be-released book "Radical Metabolism: A Powerful New Plan to Blast Fat and Reignite Your Energy in Just 21 Days" (August 2018, Da Capo Lifelong Books). She is a multi-award-winning author of 30 books on weight loss, diet and detox, women's health, men's health, perimenopause, menopause, beauty and the environment. Her "The Fat Flush Plan" series and "Before the Change" were New York Times bestsellers.

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

US Culture Writer – The Independent (NY)

Story Editor – Barron's (NY)

Money & Politics Reporter – MarketWatch (DC)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

SAVE TIME AND MONEY: 6 TIPS TO MAXIMIZE YOUR VIDEO PRODUCTION BUDGET. Making a successful video -- be it live action, animation, or mixed media -- can be summed up in one word: planning. Without proper planning, you're guaranteed to waste time and money. By following a few simple guidelines, though, you can ensure that your video will make your message stand out and shine. Here are some scene-stealing (and money-saving) tips to ensure your message shines: https://prn.to/2vLvsZo

CONVERT YOUR BROADCAST VOICE TO PRINT: 5 TIPS FROM A FORMER TV REPORTER. Today, journalists, bloggers and all variations of content creators must be able tell their stories in all formats. But this transition isn't always easy. Here are some lessons a former TV reporter learned to help her inner print chick: https://prn.to/2nrv79P

BLOG PROFILES: YOGA BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few yoga blogs: https://prn.to/2nHdanR

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-experts-available-on-back-to-school-studying-abroad-weight-loss-more-300708938.html

SOURCE ProfNet