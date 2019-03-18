ProfNet : Experts Available on Boeing's Brand Management, Mobile Healthcare

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Boeing's Potential Branding Issues

Mobile Healthcare: An App Is Not a Strategy

David Gerzof Richard

Senior Affiliated Faculty

Emerson College

Richard can speak about the potential branding issues with Boeing since the crashes of the 737 Max aircraft: "The Boeing Brand has been sterling for quite some time. In the case of the 737, it was positioned against the Airbus competitive product, the A320, as superior. The A320 is a fly-by-wire aircraft, which was claimed to be not as safe due to the higher number of failure points. Oops. Now with two 737 Max 8 crashes looking very similar to each other, so much so that even the U.S.'s 'America-First' president has grounded the U.S.-made aircrafts. I believe now is Boeing's opportunity to show that it truly is a safety-first brand and do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to get to isolate the problem, then rectify it some way that not only solves the problem but makes the fleet even safer than before."

An entrepreneur and public relations executive in addition to his position at Emerson, Richard is available to discuss corporate branding mistakes, missteps and strategy. Outside of Emerson College, he is the founder and CEO of BIGfish PR, an award-winning tech PR agency located in Boston.

Website: www.emerson.edu

Contact: Michelle Gaseau, michelle_gaseau@emerson.edu



Mobile Healthcare: An App Is Not a Strategy

Navya Singh

CEO

wayForward

There's no shortage of mobile health tools for accumulating data -- everything from monitoring your sleep to tracking your moods. But once you're able to quantify your REM sleep or anxiety levels, what then? Without a medical or clinical background, few are competent to evaluate these numbers, let alone determine the most efficacious treatment plan.

Dr. Singh says: "Mobile health technology fosters continuous, more robust, even more accurate data collection. When data-driven, evidence-based health apps are supported by accessible clinical expertise, screening, diagnosis and treatment for mental and behavioral health issues become more precise and effective. Hence, an app in itself is not a strategy – neither is it a viable treatment strategy or a sustainable business strategy for companies looking to lower healthcare costs. Behavioral and mental health is a fundamentally human enterprise. Technology today is helping reach and engage large and underserved segments of the population, but in order for it to be truly effective, it also must be backed by expertise and provide on-demand access to human experts for personalized support and treatment."

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/navya/

Contact: Charles Epstein, che@backboneinc.com

