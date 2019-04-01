ProfNet : Experts Available on Good Versus Bad Debt, More

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Good Debt vs. Bad Debt

Allison Maslan

CEO, Founder

Pinnacle Global Network

"There's one lesson I learned early on that may sound a bit counterintuitive: Borrow money when you don't need it. It's a lot easier to get a loan when you're not in a desperate situation. Having the cash to draw from during a slow period – or during the float period between when you purchase your products and when you get paid – takes off a ton of pressure. Then you pay it back once you are busy again. Debt is not a bad thing when you're using it to grow."

Allison Maslan is the CEO of Pinnacle Global Network and the world leader in scaling businesses. She is the Wall Street Journal best-selling author of "Scale or Fail," endorsed by Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank. Allison has built ten successful companies, starting out at age 19. Her client list has included Ben & Jerry's, Supercuts, Merrill Lynch, and Charlotte Russe. Now she and her team of CEO mentors pay it forward by helping business owners scale their companies, fast-track their success, and create a more meaningful life. The Pinnacle Global Network, her private mentoring and mastermind enterprise, has guided thousands of business owners over the past nine years. Allison has been featured in Success, Fortune, Fast Company, and Forbes magazines; is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur magazine; and is a featured expert on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and Fox across the U.S. Learn more about Allison and the Pinnacle Global® programs at www.AllisonMaslan.com.

Online Press Kit: http://allisonmaslan.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AllisonMaslan.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Is Jussie Smollett's Career Permanently Damaged?

Ryan McCormick

Co-Founder

Goldman McCormick PR

Infuriating Chicago's mayor and police chief, prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett after the "Empire" actor accused of faking a racist, anti-gay attack on himself agreed to let the city keep his $10,000 in bail. But he maintained his innocence and insisted he was attacked. Prosecutors said they still believe Smollett concocted the assault. McCormick, a reputation management expert, says: "Jussie Smollett's career is over -- there will be no comeback. In the court of public opinion, Smollett is guilty for orchestrating an attack on himself that could have potentially triggered civil unrest. An actor's marketability and value is largely based on their favorability perception in public. As of right now, Smollett is not in good graces with the masses. The March 20 episode of 'Empire' was the lowest rated in the series' history. If in the near future Smollett were to give a series of Oscar-deserving performances in any of his roles, could that shift public opinion? No. If Smollett were to run into a burning building and save children, kittens, and puppies, would that shift public opinion? No. In fact, I would bet that the first public reaction would be that Smollett probably set the fire himself. Smollett will always be known for and affiliated with his most recent brush with the law. His brand is toxic. Also, I imagine that fellow actors and studios would be very hesitant about hiring or working with Smollett at this point. Some may say Smollett is too much of a risk and liability. Why would they feel inclined to take an unnecessary chance?"

Website: www.goldmanmccormick.com

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

