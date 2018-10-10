ProfNet : Experts Available on Political Radicalization, Sexual Assault

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Confirmation Chaos: Have Americans Become Too Politically Radicalized?

The Challenges Facing Sexual Assault Victims

MEDIA JOBS

Deputy Editor, Cybersecurity – WSJ Pro (NY)

Antitrust Reporter – Mlex (DC)

Reporter, Congress – The Wall Street Journal (DC)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

9 Tools For Election Reporting That Get Our Vote

What Blockchain Could Mean for the Future of Journalism

Blog Profiles: Paranormal Investigation Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS

Confirmation Chaos: Have Americans Become Too Politically Radicalized?

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

"In previous years, when Americans fought among themselves over political or social issues, there was an underlying mutual respect shared -- 'I disagree with you but, we are brothers and sisters under one nation.' Today, the fighting has gotten much more vicious, and the decorum and respect once shared is gone. If married couples fought the way today's Americans do, they'd probably get divorced with mutual restraining orders. Being on the winning or losing side of a political movement or debate can take a psychological toll on an individual. Experiencing intense stress, anger and anxiety over whether your side comes out on top may lead to depression, burnout, and even withdrawal from social engagements. According to the United States Election Project, nearly half of eligible voters did not vote in the 2016 election. As negative as this sounds, it could also imply that nearly half of Americans aren't engaged in bitter, political fighting. Americans may be at their political wit's end right now. However, it shouldn't deter anyone from still being cordial and respectful to one another."

Dr. Huber is chairman of Mainstream Mental Health, a nonprofit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, is Law Newz's go-to clinical psychologist, and appears regularly on "America Trends" national television show. He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

The Challenges Facing Sexual Assault Victims

Shana Maier

Associate Professor of Criminal Justice

Widener University

Maier is available to talk about the sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. She is an expert on rape victim investigations and can speak to the challenges victims face in navigating the system. She also can speak to the effect the Kavanaugh allegations and the Bill Cosby sentencing are having on sexual assault reporting nationwide: "The downside is that the Kavanaugh allegations are triggering people, but the good side is that people are getting sick of being quiet about it, and are reaching out for services."

Website: www.widener.edu

Contact: Jessica Reyes, jmreyes@widener.edu

****************

MEDIA JOBS

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Deputy Editor, Cybersecurity – WSJ Pro (NY)

Antitrust Reporter – Mlex (DC)

Reporter, Congress – The Wall Street Journal (DC)

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

9 Tools For Election Reporting That Get Our Vote. Nov. 6 is quickly approaching. If you're reporting on the midterm elections, these tools can help: https://prn.to/electionreportingtools





is quickly approaching. If you're reporting on the midterm elections, these tools can help: https://prn.to/electionreportingtools What Blockchain Could Mean for the Future of Journalism. Blockchain may be the answer to news orgs monetizing their platforms: https://prn.to/2NpLFto





Blog Profiles: Paranormal Investigation Blogs. Each week, we select a topic and handful of blogs that do a great job contributing to the conversation. This week, we look at Paranormal Investigation blogs: https://prn.to/paranormalblogs





****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-experts-available-on-political-radicalization-sexual-assault-300728918.html

SOURCE ProfNet