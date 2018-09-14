ProfNet : Experts Available on Relationships, Empowerment, Argument Againt Self-Help Movement, More

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Couples, It's All About Quality Time

Kailen Rosenberg

Celebrity Love Architect

The Love Architects

"How much time you spend together is completely up to the two of you; there's no 'right' or 'wrong' amount of time to be together. Some people find that lots of exclusive, one-on-one time together away from everyone is a big priority to them. For others — such as in relationships where one or both partners travel regularly for work — spending a great weekend together is perfect. It's about the quality of your time together and feeling safe and emotionally connected enough to communicate your needs for physical and emotional closeness."

Rosenberg is CEO and founder of Love Architects by Kailen, an elite matchmaking and love design firm that remodels the love lives of some of the world's most influential people. She is a Master Certified Life Coach; renowned relationship expert; elite matchmaker; podcast, radio, and television personality; and Love Ambassador for OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). She is also the author of Real Love, Right Now: A 30-Day Blueprint for Finding Your Soul Mate — and So Much More!

Online Press Kit: https://kailenrosenberg.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.TheLoveArchitects.com and www.RealRevealTest.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

The Power of "You" Language

Laurie Richards

Organizational Consultant

Laurie Richards

"When you sit in a meeting or listen to a business pitch, think about the first three minutes of it. It's always about the speaker. The person introduces themselves, gives background about their project or their company, and on and on and on — and before you know it, you're mentally making your grocery list, not listening to a word he or she has to say! Instead, a new business pitch needs to start out with language like, 'Imagine your business is such and such,' or 'As a company who's been in business for 42 years, you know that it's not enough to just be good performers; you've got to have the strongest ability to perform task X.' At that point you could even add, 'As a person who's been in business for 25 years myself, I understand that.' It's okay to use the word 'I,' but it should be more of an afterthought, with the entire focus of your presentation being about the client."

Richards is an accomplished international speaker, strategist, and organizational consultant who works with leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, salespeople, and other professionals to improve communication at every level. Known for her practical, interactive, and entertaining approach, she helps clients strategically plan outcome-based presentations and improve everyday communications to directly affect the bottom line (including new business pitches, state-of-the-organization addresses, sales presentations, and meetings). Richards holds degrees in communication and business management, master's degrees in business management and psychology, and a variety of certifications in micro-expressions and psychological profiling.

Online Press Kit: https://laurierichards.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LaurieRichards.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Overcoming Superwoman Complex

Dr. Tracy Uloma Cooper

Ph.D. Clinical Psychology, author, founder

Uloma Foundation

"Moving away from feeling the obligation to over-function, women begin to accept their humanness and their ability to just BE. With this movement toward health, they can say no to over-functioning and enable themselves, through self-respect, to choose the right opportunities."

Dr. Cooper is an expert and go-to resource for personal empowerment and happiness. With a Ph.D. in clinical psychology specializing in integrative therapy, she feels inspired to offer books, speaking engagements, classes, integrative therapy and coaching to empower individuals to author their own passionate, beautiful life. She is the founder and CEO of the Uloma Foundation — a nonprofit dedicated to vulnerable populations — and author of several books, including the women's healing and empowerment guide Inspired to Greatness: A Feminine Approach to Healing the World and the children's book series, Sophie Star Child.

Online Press Kit: https://tracyulomacooper.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.ulomafoundation.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

You CAN Be Happy

Susan Goudy

Empowerment Advisor, MSW

Susan Goudy

"Everybody has things happen in life, but to recover, you've got to be solution-focused. The world has taught us that we should be uncomfortable, that we should struggle and suffer to be a better person, but that's just not true. We can be comfortable, happy, and well. We can feel good and take charge of our own lives. Sometimes it's hard to do, but you can absolutely do it."

Author, motivational speaker, and empowerment advisor Susan Goudy, MSW, helps people discover what is holding them back and keeping them in a place of fear, and how to move past it — for good. A survivor of childhood sexual assault, she knows firsthand that living in the shadow of your past can cause you to forget that you have the power to take charge of your life. She teaches clients that no matter what may or may not lie in their own past, they can become more awake, aware, clear, and empowered.

Online Press Kit: https://susangoudy.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://www.susangoudy.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

The Law of G.O.Y.A.

John Assaraf

CEO

NeuroGym

There's more to creating the life you want than any manifestation tool you can practice will achieve on its own, asserts John Assaraf: "In addition to being mindful and meditating and hoping and praying, you have to take the right actions as well. This is 'The Law of G.O.Y.A.' Get off your ass! 'Right action' can be many things. Sometimes the right action is to tune into your intuition. Other times, it's determining what knowledge or skills you need to achieve a desired result. In today's world, we know a lot of the 'how tos': how to be successful, how to have a healthy relationship, how to get fit, and so on. The question, though, is why aren't people doing it? Once you have the tools, knowledge, or skills, you still have to take the necessary steps to create new neuro-patterns in your brain that will compel you to take the desired actions and achieve the desired results."

Assaraf is one of the leading behavioral and mindset experts in the world, with a unique ability to help people release the mental and emotional obstacles that prevent them from achieving their very best in life and business. He is the author of two New York Times best-selling books: Having It All and The Answer, and his brand-new book is called Innercise: The New Science to Unlock Your Brain's Hidden Power (Waterside Press, 2018).

Online Press Kit: http://johnassaraf.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MyNeuroGym.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

Why We Shouldn't Have a "Self-Help" Movement

Lynne McTaggart

International best-selling author

"If you have to choose one path over the other, researchers have concluded that choosing a life of meaning over one just chasing pleasure is undeniably better for your health. This all sounds counterintuitive to us in the West, with our emphasis on material success at any cost, but it has to do with what exactly constitutes 'meaning' in our lives, and the best way to gauge that is what ultimately helps ill people get better — the one aspect of life that will turn around a serious illness. Scientists from Boston College discovered this when trying to figure out why patients suffering from chronic pain and depression markedly improved in both disability and mood once they began helping others in the same boat. As they repeatedly noted to the researchers, it was all about 'making a connection' and being provided with 'a sense of purpose.' Our need to help other people is perhaps the one element that gives our life the greatest meaning.

"This research has led me toward a heretical thought. Maybe the endpoint of the 'I want, I get' good-life scenario promoted as 'the power of intention' is that it ultimately kills you. 'I want, I get — I get sick.' The key to a long and healthy life is living a life that concerns itself with a meaning beyond satisfying the needs of number one. I've now considered how dangerous some tenets of the 'self-help' movement might ultimately be. All that focus on the self could ultimately be terrible for your health, and highly unnecessary. The quickest route to rewriting your own life's script was simply reaching out to someone else. And if that is true, the entire New Age premise of intention — using the universe as essentially a restaurant with you the customer ordering whatever dinner you happen to fancy — was wrong."

McTaggart is one of the central voices in the new consciousness movement. She is the award-winning author of seven books, including worldwide bestsellers The Field, The Intention Experiment, The Bond, and the forthcoming The Power of Eight. Lynne is consistently listed in the Watkins' annual list of the 100 most spiritually influential people in the world. As Editorial Director of What Doctors Don't Tell You (www.WDDTY.com), she publishes one of the world's most highly praised health publications and runs highly popular health and spirituality teleconferences and workshops. For the third time, What Doctors Don't Tell You has been awarded "Best" and "Most Popular" website of the year for health and wellbeing. She is also the architect of the Intention Experiments, a web-based "global laboratory," which was prominently featured in the plotline of Dan Brown's blockbuster The Lost Symbol. McTaggart is a member of both the Transformational Leadership Council, launched by Jack Canfield, and the Evolutionary Leaders, launched by Deepak Chopra.

Online Press Kit: http://lynnemctaggart.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LynneMcTaggart.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

****************

