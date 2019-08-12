ProfNet : Experts Available on Risk Management in Crisis, Earnings Seasons Predictions, Accountable Leadership, Accident Victim Claims

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Risk Management in Crisis

Earnings Seasons Predictions

Want the Best from Your Team? Hold Yourself Accountable.

Accident Victims: Adversarial Isn't Always Best

EXPERT ALERTS:

Risk Management in Crisis

Anita Byer

President

Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk

"Having a one or two-million-dollar coverage plan is not enough to make a business whole when a bombshell event happens in your workplace" Byer says.

Anita Byer creates unique risk management platforms to control acts of violence in schools, businesses and places of worship.

Website: https://setnorbyer.com

Contact: Rebecca Koss, rebeccak@setnorbyer.com

Earnings Seasons Predictions

Robin Ferracone

CEO

Farient Advisors

"With 77% of surveyed companies issuing negative earnings per share guidance, earnings season predicts to be a weak one. As a result, executive compensation might be affected by negative earnings performance."

Lingering trade uncertainty and the corporate cost of tariffs has companies reporting weak Q2 earnings, and this widespread poor performance could mean less pay for executives across the board. Ferracone is the author of "Fair Pay, Fair Play: Aligning Executive Performance and Pay".

Website: www.farient.com

Contact: Brian Hyland, bhyland@sternstrategy.com

Want the Best from Your Team? Hold Yourself Accountable.

Tom Eddington

Founder, Conscious Leadership Expert

Eddington Advisory Services

"Conscious leaders look inward to create positive results outward. A conscious leader holds themselves accountable for understanding what the employee needs to provide the best performance possible. … 1) Create an environment of safety: Employees will be more likely to tell their boss what they need instead of slipping into a more fear-based state of mind. 2) Set clear expectations: Conversations with superiors are often difficult for employees because they themselves are not self-aware. Perhaps they have little idea what is required of them because expectations were not made clear. 3) Model the accountability you want to see. We are responsible for our reactions, thoughts, and deeds. When we remain accountable for what is showing up for us, we act from the most powerful place within us."

Tom Eddington has worked three decades in business as a consultant, educator, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor. He is a student and teacher of board, leadership, and organization effectiveness – focusing on how they grow, achieve, and sustain effectiveness while remaining stewards for their stakeholders. Tom has lived, worked, and studied on six continents, working with leaders across all industry sectors and organization stages of development. As a student, mentor, coach, and advisor, he has focused on the area of consciousness and conscious leadership over the past two decades. A pragmatic optimist who's driven by intellectual curiosity, Tom has sought out opportunities to teach and work in the private, public, academic, and non-profit sectors. He has worked with industry leaders and most-admired organizations including HP, W.L. Gore, MBNA Corporation, Royal Dutch/Shell and Taproot Foundation. He holds B.A. degrees in Business and Psychology and an M.S. degree in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania. He has worked with board members and senior executives at hundreds of organizations. In addition, he has been an adjunct professor in the City University (London) M.B.A. program. Tom has founded and co-founded four organizations including FutureShapers, My Broker Donates, and Eddington Advisory Services. Learn more at www.eddingtonadvisory.com.

Online Press Kit: www.tomeddington.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.eddingtonadvisory.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Accident Victims: Adversarial Isn't Always Best

Carl Knickerbocker

Lawyer, Counsel, Consultant

The Law Office of Carl Knickerbocker, P.C.

Despite his wild boar reputation, Carl says an adversarial approach is not always the best approach when it comes to recovering the highest claims for accident victims: "It just wastes all sorts of time and money and effort for the client in order to accomplish something that's probably a worse result for them than if the lawyer backed off and tried to work with people on the other side," he says. The answer, he says, is for attorneys to stick to the simple truth of the facts: what victims need to be made whole, and what plaintiffs will pay to fairly settle a case: "We're not going to take some unnecessary, blown-up adversarial stance just for the sake of doing so. There's a whole lot more traction you can get in most cases by having a collaborative and compassionate approach to everyone involved in the process."

Attorney Carl Knickerbocker fights for justice for people suffering catastrophic injuries in the Austin, Texas area. Nicknamed "The Boar" for his tenacious courtroom manner, Carl is a compassionate and powerful advocate for accident victims facing evasive insurance companies. A native of Georgetown, Texas, where he practices law, Carl graduated from Georgetown High School and earned a bachelor's degree in family ministry from Lubbock Christian University. He went on to earn a master's degree in English from Texas Tech University and his Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech School of Law. Carl's practice is focused on personal injury claims for people catastrophically injured in accidents (including trucking and motor vehicle accidents), wrongful death, animal bites, brain injury, falls, and premises liability. Unlike most personal injury lawyers, who may charge up to 40 percent of any settlements they earn for clients, Carl charges a fixed percentage that allows clients to keep more of their potential settlements. Handling each case personally, Carl has represented hundreds of clients in personal injury claims in Texas, successfully maximizing their claims. Carl's numerous awards include Top 40 Under 40 (2016-2018); 10 Best Attorneys and 10 Best Law Firms – Texas (2016-2018) and Avvo Superb (2018). He even has his own YouTube Channel. Carl and his family live in Georgetown where he enjoys reading, yoga, meditation, exercise, healthy eating, and weekend travel. He tutors and helps homeschool his kids, and is working on a Ph.D. in creative writing. Visit www.gettheboar.com

Online Press Kit: https://carlknickerbocker.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.gettheboar.com.

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

