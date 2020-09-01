Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Professional Advantage Selects AlphaTrust for Integration into 1Staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 09:04am EDT

AlphaTrust Capabilities Range from Present-and-Sign to Multi-Document, Multi-Party Transactions

AlphaTrust® Corporation, a subsidiary of iPipeline® and leading provider of white-labeled electronic signature solutions, today announced a partnership with Professional Advantage Ltd., a global software and service provider for mid-sized organizations. Under the agreement, Professional Advantage will incorporate the entire AlphaTrust e-Sign platform seamlessly into their 1Staff staffing and recruitment solution to create an immersive, easy-to-use, digital client experience.

1Staff from Professional Advantage is an end-to-end staffing solution underpinned by the Microsoft® Dynamics 365 platform. From business planning to budget tracking, marketing and lead generation through customer engagement, applicant tracking through compliance and onboarding, time capture, bill & pay through to full ERP financials, 1Staff delivers staffing organizations 360-degree control and visibility from start to finish.

“The AlphaTrust value proposition is to enable leading software companies to add document finalization processing to their existing solutions. The real value is tied to creating an easy-to-use customer experience that is often lost with external and cumbersome bolt-on solutions,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline and AlphaTrust. “By integrating e-Signature into the app, 3rd party risks are eliminated because customer data is not being exposed in documents routed to an e-Sign vendor. Professional Advantage is an ideal client for AlphaTrust, and we are looking forward to enhancing their already highly valuable staffing platform.”

“We are always looking for ways to improve the overall user experience and increase value to our clients. Embedding AlphaTrust e-Sign into our technology stack is a major step forward,” commented Derek Rippingale, President, Professional Advantage. “AlphaTrust has a superb OEM business model that enables us to increase our clients’ productivity and add value to our brand by using their well-experienced and credentialled electronic signature solutions.”

AlphaTrust e-Sign’s capabilities range from simple present-and-sign tasks to multi-document, multi-party transactions with varied rules for different participants, allowing it to enable 1Staff to be more valuable to its user community.

About Professional Advantage

Professional Advantage specializes in providing staffing solutions and other industry and process focused extensions to the Microsoft Dynamics and Infor platforms. For more information about 1Staff from Professional Advantage, visit https://www.go1staff.com

About AlphaTrust

AlphaTrust pioneered electronic signature solutions in 1998, and since then has processed over 600 million critical business transactions for clients around the globe. With electronic signature solutions built to be repurposed for other software applications, AlphaTrust e-Sign is an invaluable addition to any platform. For more information about AlphaTrust, visit https://www.alphatrust.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:15aPTA-NVR : Dr. Hönle AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
PU
09:15aKAHOOT : app is now available in Spanish, and more languages are coming soon
PU
09:15aZTE : unveils world's first under-display camera smartphone Axon 20 5G
AQ
09:15aKIT CHECK : Extends Partnership with Premier Inc. in Multi-Year Contract to Further Advance Pharmacy Visibility with Diversion Detection Software and Medication Management
BU
09:15aOCULOGX : 's Omnichannel Fulfillment Product Suite Launches
BU
09:15aTRICO BANCSHARES : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09:15aGrant Thornton names seven new Industry leaders
BU
09:15aHORACE MANN EDUCATORS : Takes Teacher Appreciation to a New Level
BU
09:15aIntroducing The Skills, an Online Education Platform Taught by Icons of Professional Sport
BU
09:15aVector Solutions Unveils Dynamic Brand Evolution to Help Organizations Prepare for the Speed of Change
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
5ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Colocation Australia harnesses ADVA solution to offer l..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group