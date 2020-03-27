Professional Community Management Hires Paul Stimmler as the New Director of Community Management

Foothill Ranch, CA, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, recently hired Paul Stimmler as the new director of community management for Orange County.



Mr. Stimmler has more than seven years of property management experience including portfolio management and supervision of portfolio managers. In his new position, Mr. Stimmler will be responsible for client relationships and quality assurance, as well as internal procedures and branch operations. He will also focus on executive support, help establish an operational structure, and improve the culture of the branch to achieve client success.

“Professional Community Management continues to focus on branch growth and expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” stated Damon Jawitz, CMCA®, PCM president. “Paul’s vast industry experience and well-developed training and management style will be an asset to our employees, managers, and communities. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”



Mr. Stimmler holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com