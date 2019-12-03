Log in
Professional Community Management Hosts Legislative Update Seminar

12/03/2019 | 06:31pm EST

Foothill Ranch, CA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, will be hosting its legislative update seminar for HOA board members on December 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Docent Brewing in San Juan Capistrano, CA.

The event will feature a local legal expert, Matt Plaxton of Tinnelly Law Group, who will provide information to residents and board members on several topics, including community association law and changes in the California legislature.

“Professional Community Management strives to provide the most up-to-date information to our board members and residents. Understanding governing documents and the laws that impact associations is essential to board member success,” stated Wendy Bucknum, Professional Community Management vice president of developer relations. “Our industry expert will discuss legislation impacting elections, balconies, and other changes affecting homeowner associations so board members can stay current and lead their community with confidence.”

To attend the seminar, please email Wendy Bucknum at wendy.bucknum@associa.us or Jessica Flicker at jessica.flicker@associa.us.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
