Professional Community Management Hosts Virtual Yoga Class for Clients

Foothill Ranch, CA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, recently hosted “Virtual Yoga,” an online yoga workout class for clients.

The free, zoom-style yoga event featured Dr. Tanya Doman (Yousry), a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy and registered yoga teacher (RYT) with Yoga Alliance (YA). Dr. Doman is also a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) and is a certified canine rehabilitation practitioner (CCRP). A lifelong practitioner of various types of yoga, she provides group and private classes, as well as rehabilitative yoga.

Like her typical group class offerings, during this PCM-hosted event, Dr. Doman led participants in Hatha flow style movement with an emphasis on deep abdominal breathing with core muscle engagement and flexibility. The movements involved are intended to lead to stress reduction, increased circulation, and reduced blood pressure.

“Professional Community Management is committed to helping our communities stay healthy, both mentally and physically, by providing clients with the best lifestyle services available,” stated Damon Jawitz, CMCA®, PCM president. “We know community members are facing increased stress and need relaxation and rehabilitation during this unprecedented time. Offering opportunities like this give clients a chance to connect with others in a fun way.”

This is the second health and wellness event offered to clients by PCM. The branch recently hosted “Virtual Zumba® with Marc!”, a free dance workout class led by Marc Evangelista, Professional Community Management’s director of lifestyle and events. He led attendees in a fun, high-energy, calorie-burning, stress-reducing dance workout, all from the comfort of their own homes.

