Professional Fighters League :'s Final Regular Season Event To Bring MMA Action To Ocean Resorts Casino On August 30, 2018

08/28/2018 | 03:33am CEST

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Elite PFL lightweight and light heavyweight contenders in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) will show off their signature moves as they warm up for their fights. This behind-the-scenes training session comes two days before the fighters step into the cage at PFL's seventh and final regular season event – PFL7. Fighters will be available for media interviews after their open workout.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 28, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Ocean Resorts Casino, Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Resorts Casino Boardwalk

WHO: Smealinho Rama (LHW), Sean O'Connell (LHW)Sadibou Sy (MW) and Johnny Case (LW) will also be in attendance at the workouts. 

The Professional Fighters League presents MMA for the first time in a true sport format where individuals compete in a regular season, "win or go home" post-season, and championship. The PFL 2018 Season has 72 fighters in six weight-classes, competing in seven regular season events on the road to the playoffs. The top eight in each weight class will face off in single elimination playoff fights on Saturday nights in October. The inaugural PFL season concludes December 31, at Madison Square Garden in NYC with six championship fights where winners will be crowned 2018 PFL Champion in their division and will go home with a $1 million purse. During the PFL post-season, $10 million will be awarded—the largest prize pool in MMA history.

MEDIA COVERAGE INVITED TO OPEN WORKOUT:
     Date:   August 28, 2018 
     Time:  11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.
     Place:   Ocean Resorts Casino, Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Resorts Casino Boardwalk

PLEASE RSVP TO: 
     Amy Rosen
     arosen@rubensteinpr.com

FOR ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS: 
     Greg Savage
     gsavage@PFLmma.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-fighters-leagues-final-regular-season-event-to-bring-mma-action-to-ocean-resorts-casino-on-august-30-2018-300703007.html

SOURCE Professional Fighters League


© PRNewswire 2018
