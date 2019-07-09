Log in
Professional Hypnosis Conference Attracts Worldwide Participants

07/09/2019 | 07:46am EDT

Consulting Hypnotists Help Ordinary People with Ordinary Problems

MERRIMACK, N.H., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Guild of Hypnotists will convene their 32nd Annual Convention and Educational Conference on August 9th -11th in Marlborough, Massachusetts.  Professional hypnotists travel from countries around the world to share with their colleagues and learn cutting-edge techniques to help their clients.

At the Best Western Royal Plaza Conference Center, over 160 faculty members will share their expertise with hypnotists from newly certified to seasoned practitioners.  Three days of the main conference provides 30 hours of continuing education opportunities for attendees.  Special topic advanced trainings are also offered as the Summer Institute pre- and post- convention courses.

Each convention also welcomes a class of new Certified Consulting Hypnotists just embarking on a new career.  Established hypnotists will have the opportunity to become Certified Instructors, and others are achieving Board Certification status.  

The NGH was founded sixty-nine years ago by a group of hypnotism students in Boston, Massachusetts and now has a membership of over seventeen thousand hypnotists in the U.S. and ninety countries around the world.

Dr. Dwight F. Damon, president of the National Guild of Hypnotists, explains that what began as a membership organization in 1950 has developed during the past thirty years to be a leading source of training for Consulting Hypnotists. These professionals help ordinary, everyday people with ordinary, everyday problems using hypnosis.

The current state of the practice of hypnotism deals with such subjects as the fear of flying, smoking cessation, weight reduction, and other life problems encountered by many. Consulting Hypnotists have become a more common addition to other health providers, according to Damon.

Consulting Hypnotists are also an adjunct to other licensed health professionals as a benefit to the patient. For example, a patient who has a fear of dentistry or a pregnant patient interested in an easier, less painful delivery, are often cases which can benefit by referral for hypnosis conditioning.

Road rage, fear of flying, and even nail-biting are just a few of the reasons people seek the services of a Consulting Hypnotist. Certified Hypnotist courses often consist of people starting on a people-oriented career, or even retirees who want a second profession. There has been a definite increase in the demand for this training in the U.S. and foreign countries.

As the public has become more aware of the benefits received by hypnosis clients, there has been an increase in private practices opening world-wide. It is possible that in the near future a visit to the Consulting Hypnotist will be as common as a visit to any health professional.

Instructors associated with the National Guild conduct certification classes throughout the U.S. and other coun­tries, and materials have been translated into over a dozen languages and are supplemented by online seminars. The training materials are upgraded continually in keeping with the latest research papers, which often develop from a collaborative project.

The National Guild of Hypnotists has established the most comprehensive research library of first edition books relating to hypnotism. The website which serves Guild members also has information available for the general public, without charge, at www.NGH.net.

*Media Contact:*     Jereme Bachand
*Phone:*                  603-429-9438
*Email:*                   NGH@ngh.net

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-hypnosis-conference-attracts-worldwide-participants-300880146.html

SOURCE National Guild of Hypnotists


© PRNewswire 2019
