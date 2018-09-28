Professional Services Co. Issues Data Security Incident Notice

Toyota Industries North America, Inc. (“TINA”), which is headquartered
in Columbus, Ind. and provides administrative services to its affiliated
North American entities, is notifying individuals of a data security
incident. The incident could potentially impact the security of certain
personal and protected health information regarding approximately 19,000
current/former employees and health plan participants of the TINA family
of companies. While the company is not aware of any actual harm to
individuals as a result of the situation, it is providing potentially
affected individuals with information via First Class mail regarding
steps taken, and what can be done to protect against potential harm.
What Happened
On August 30, 2018, the company discovered that on or around August 15,
2018, an unauthorized third party may have accessed the company email
system and potentially gained entry to a small number of email accounts.
After discovering the incident, the company took prompt action to
contain the threat, including engaging information security experts to
secure the email system and help ensure that the unauthorized third
party no longer had access. The company also obtained legal assistance
and began a review of the incident, which included contacting technology
experts to determine what, if any, information may have been accessed.
At this point, the company is not aware of any misuse of personal
information because of this incident, and to date, the company has no
evidence that this data was removed from its systems.
What Information Was Involved
Employee, former employee and plan participant information that the
unauthorized third party may have accessed may include: full name, home
address, date of birth, phone number, financial account information,
social security number, photograph of social security card, driver’s
license number, photograph of driver’s license, email address,
photograph of birth certificate, photograph of passport, treatment
information, prescription information, diagnoses, health plan
beneficiary number and portal username, password and security questions.
What the Company is Doing
The company took prompt action to investigate the incident as soon as it
was discovered and engaged legal and information security experts to
assist. In addition to the security measures already in place, the
company is also reviewing additional options to enhance its training,
technology and security practices to reduce the risk of a similar
threat, including requiring multifactor authentication, implementing
real-time security monitoring enhancements and revising and
redistributing mandatory password protection and reset policies.
Additionally, the company is alerting its self-funded health plans’
third-party administrator and notified the three largest nationwide
consumer reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – of the
incident.
While there is no indication that any individual has suffered harm as a
result of the situation, the company recognizes the concern the incident
may cause and has arranged for potentially affected individuals to
receive complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection
for one year.
What Affected Individuals Can Do
Besides using the complimentary credit monitoring and identify theft
protection being provided, the company recommends that individuals
monitor account statements and free credit reports to detect potential
errors resulting from the security incident.
Additional Information
Potentially affected individuals can learn more about this matter by
calling the number listed in their mailed notification letter. TINA has
a strong commitment to protect personal information, is taking
additional steps to enhance data security going forward and apologizes
for any concern this situation has caused.
