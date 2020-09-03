Professional Services Firms Must Improve Soft Skills to Remain Relevant

Better technology skills and communications must be developed across the industry

Professional services firms must improve their soft skills and technological know-how to thrive in the future. Questionmark, the online assessment provider, has released a white paper exploring the people-related challenges facing the sector.

The white paper, “Making Informed People Decisions in Professional Services”, shows how getting a clearer picture of the workforce’s capabilities can help employers meet the challenges.

Employees are at the heart of any professional services offer. The quality of their work builds perceptions of the brand and strengthens the relationship with clients. Five challenges are common across the industry:

Expensive and ineffective recruitment – according to recruitment specialists, hiring new professionals can cost over $30,0001 and more for senior positions. Despite the sums involved, 46% of new hires fail in the first 18 months.2 Shortage of soft skills – emotional intelligence and other ‘human skills’ are felt by employers to be lacking in professions such as law and accountancy Securing the skills for change and innovation – younger team members are often relied on to cope with new technologies. But the consumer apps they are used to are not comparable to the technology used in accounting or law. Avoiding fines and penalties – fines for inappropriate practice are rising around the world. Falling numbers of qualifying professionals – with final exams canceled by universities and professional associations, it is proving difficult for new professionals to qualify.

Regular testing and assessment of employees can reveal where their strengths and weaknesses lie and point to the solutions.

Lars Pedersen, CEO of Questionmark said: “The employee is at the heart of what professional services firms offer their clients. Making good decisions around how they are managed and developed is key to unlocking potential and fuelling growth. By regularly assessing workers, employers can see where strengths and weaknesses lie across the workforce. They can then make better decisions around training, recruitment and building a culture of compliance.”

With an enterprise-grade assessment platform such as Questionmark, assessments can:

Improve the quality of hire

Help recruit staff with the right attitude

Determine whether training programs are working

Contribute to a culture of compliance

Keep professionals qualifying with secure online exams

Read the full white paper: Making informed people decisions in professional services

The white paper forms part of the ‘Questionmark Viewpoint’ series which explores the challenges that Questionmark customers face, and how Questionmark helps address them.

