Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Professional Snowboarder Scotty James Unveils 'All Day SJ'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:44pm EST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull and professional snowboarder Scotty James announce 'All Day SJ', a web series that follows James' personal and professional life in the midst of a record season—and his quest to bring the first halfpipe to Australia.

Professional Snowboarder Scotty James Unveils ‘All Day SJ’

Coming off an unprecedented 6 for 6 undefeated season, 'All Day SJ' gives fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access with all episodes dropping on Red Bull TV today. Additionally, episodes will periodically release on Red Bull Snow YouTube until December 17th.

"It was my biggest season yet and I'm really excited to share with everyone my experiences, the ups and downs along the way," said Scotty James. "Stepping outside the halfpipe, going into the backcountry and of course the never-ending question mark around my relationship with my manager, Quinton Peck."

'All Day SJ' focuses on James' journey through the action sports industry with fellow athletes, coaches, athlete managers and more. The first episode introduces James' new line of active underwear "Snowballs," with the help of professional surfer Mick Fanning, and gives viewers a sneak peek at the beginning of a long-awaited journey to bring a halfpipe to James' home country.

James first broke into the international circuit in 2008 and has created a name for himself with big event wins at FIS World Cup, the Burton European Open, Winter X Games and more. In 2010, he became the youngest Winter Olympian in over 50 years and continued to ride that wave to set a new record for consecutive world titles by taking halfpipe gold at the World Championship in Park City, Utah, in 2019.

He continues to build prominence in the snowboarding world, adding his recent victory to a list of accomplishments that include becoming an Olympic medalist and 2019 ESPY nominee for 'Best Male Action Sports Athlete'.

"Scotty has really next-leveled his career over the last couple of years and a lot of that has to do with the team at QP Sports Management," said manager Quinton Peck. "I mean, I can't take all the credit but yeah... I've been fairly instrumental."

For additional 'All Day SJ' content and information, please visit redbullcontentpool.com/alldaysj.

About Scotty James
It's not often that you hear of Australians being into the winter sports, but Scotty James is one of the few. James now leads the world of snowboarding after becoming the youngest Winter Olympian in over 50 years, and the youngest Australian to ever compete at the Winter Olympics.

So how did the rider from Melbourne pull it off? Snowboarding from the age of three definitely helped. They don't even make snowboards small enough for three-year-olds, but when his dad saw a mini toy snowboard in the window of a shop, he bought it. Little did the shop owner realize that the 80cm board would act as a stepping stone for Scotty to achieve so much in the sport.

He broke onto the international circuit in 2008 and has been tearing up the likes of the FIS World Cup, the Burton European Open and Winter X Games ever since. His track record is full of gold medals and big event wins. In 2019 he set a new record for consecutive world titles by taking halfpipe gold at the World Championship in Park City, Utah.

But it hasn't been easy. Scotty has a condition that causes his knee to randomly dislocate – not ideal for a professional snowboarder. But when you take into account that he competed in the 2010 Winter Olympic Games with a fractured wrist, it's clear why nothing has stopped him from reaching the top of his game.

About 'All Day SJ'
'All Day SJ' is a behind the scenes look at the life of professional snowboarder Scotty James. Join Scotty on his personal and professional journey as he navigates through the action sports industry with fellow athletes, coaches, family, friends and inept athlete manager, Quinton "Pecky" Peck. Previous episodes of 'All Day SJ' can be found on Scotty's YouTube channel with the first episode dating back to January 2017.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Luke Westnedge | luke.westnedge@redbull.com | 312-576-4129

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-snowboarder-scotty-james-unveils-all-day-sj-300962598.html

SOURCE Red Bull


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pCortus Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
NE
08:01pGrowth of LNG Bunkering Market to Be Impacted by Technological Advancements in LNG Bunkering | Technavio
BU
07:58pFORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC : Canadian Pacific to Buy Central Maine & Quebec Railway From FTAI
DJ
07:54pEXCLUSIVE : LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources
RE
07:54pEXCLUSIVE : LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources
RE
07:44pProfessional Snowboarder Scotty James Unveils 'All Day SJ'
PR
07:41pSOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S A : SQM Reports Earnings for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
PR
07:39pAsian shares slide as Sino-U.S. spat on Hong Kong clouds trade deal outlook
RE
07:39pPAYPAL : to Buy Honey Science for $4 Billion -- Update
DJ
07:37pAPPLE : Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group