Professional : Virtual Meeting Press Release

04/17/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., Professional Bank is one of South Florida's fastest-growing community banks. A subsidiary of financial holding company Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD), Professional Bank specializes in construction, residential and commercial real estate financing as well as business loans and lines of credit, including SBA financing. Known for high-touch customized concierge services, the bank serves the needs of its customers through a full offering of deposit products, cash management services, online and mobile banking.

Founded in 2008, Professional Bank operates full-service branches and loan production offices in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. For more information, visit myprobank.com.

[Disclaimer] Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Neither Professional Holding Corp. nor Professional Bank undertakes any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Disclaimer

Professional Holding Corp. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 21:50:09 UTC
