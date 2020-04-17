Professional : Virtual Meeting Press Release

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:
Headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., Professional Bank is one of South Florida's fastest-growing community banks. A subsidiary of financial holding company Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD), Professional Bank specializes in construction, residential and commercial real estate financing as well as business loans and lines of credit, including SBA financing. Known for high-touch customized concierge services, the bank serves the needs of its customers through a full offering of deposit products, cash management services, online and mobile banking.
Founded in 2008, Professional Bank operates full-service branches and loan production offices in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. For more information, visit myprobank.com.
[Disclaimer] Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Neither Professional Holding Corp. nor Professional Bank undertakes any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
