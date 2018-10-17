Professionals Guild Hosts 2018 East Bay Halloween Party for Singles and Couples

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals Guild announced today it is hosting a Halloween dance party on Friday, October 26, 2018. The party will be held at the San Ramon Marriott Hotel located at 2600 Bishop Drive, San Ramon, CA 94583. Singles are especially invited. Couples are also welcome. "It makes a great date," said Phil Seyer, Director of Professionals Guild.



"Awesome prizes are offered in connection with our parties," Seyer explained. "For example, a free New Year's Eve Party at the Marriott."



"Often we think Halloween is just for kids, but adults love to play dress up too," Seyer explained. "You would be amazed at how crazy, beautiful, funny, and creative some of these costumes are. We offer prizes for creative, funny, and sexy costumes. The crowd is made up of professional people, mainly in their 30's, 40's, 50's, and 60's. But a good number of younger people also come, especially on Halloween and New Year's. Adults of all ages are welcome."



The Halloween party includes no host bars, DJ dancing to favorites, and various exhibits, drawings and prizes. A Professional Photographer from Flash Foto will be on hand and will offer photos as prizes. Photos are printed immediately on location. Photos may also be purchased at the event.



Tickets at the door are $30; Advance Discount Tickets for $10 each may be obtained by members of the Professionals Guild Facebook group who share the event with their friends. One may join the group at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bayareafunevents.



People can learn more at the Professionals Guild website, https://www.pguild.com/halloween-parties.



Discounted tickets are also available by calling 800-838-3006. The ticket phone line is available 24/7. When calling one needs to ask for the Halloween party and give the name of the Hotel where the party is held.



Discounted hotel rooms, as well as discounted Halloween Party tickets, are available at https://www.pguild.com/.



