Professor Rudolph E. Tanzi, Ph.D., World Renowned Alzheimer's Researcher, Joins Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics

11/18/2019 | 08:39am EST

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. (JOT) today announced that world renowned scientist Rudolph Tanzi, Ph.D., Harvard University, joined JOT as Co-Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"Dr. Tanzi's well documented knowledge, network and reputation in the field of neurological diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is a very valuable and exciting addition to our company. This makes the scientific foundation in AD within JOT exceptional, considering the combination of Dr. Tanzi's knowhow with that of Dr. Raymond Turner, M.D. Ph.D. (Georgetown), Dr. Li-Huei Tsai, Ph.D. (MIT) and our co-founder Claes Wahlestedt, M.D. Ph.D. (U. of Miami; Co-Chair SAB). A strong team is crucial, especially in such a complex area as Alzheimer's Disease, when it comes to design and implementation of our upcoming clinical trials," stated JOT CEO, Christer Rosén.

Dr. Tanzi stated "I am excited about being able to work with JOT to bring drugs to patients who need solutions for neurological diseases."

Rudolph E. Tanzi, Ph.D. is:

  • Highly acclaimed neurogeneticist
  • Joseph P. and Rose F. Kennedy Professor of Neurology at Harvard University, and Vice-Chair of Neurology, Director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit, and Co-Director of the Henry and Allison McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)
  • Focused on identifying and characterizing Alzheimer's disease-associated gene mutations and variants with the ultimate goal of defining the molecular, cellular, and biochemical events leading to neuronal death
  • Developed the "3D Alzheimer's model in a dish," the industry standard for research
  • Involved in the discovery of three of the four genes implicated in playing a role in familial Alzheimer's disease, as well as early onset genes for Wilson's and Huntington's diseases
  • Author of more than 500 publications and co-author of "The Healing Self," "Super Genes," and "Super Brain" with Deepak Chopra, M.D.
  • Holds a B.S. in Microbiology and a B.A. in History from the University of Rochester and a Ph.D. in Neurobiology from Harvard Medical School

JOT's long-term focus is to develop a treatment for Alzheimer's Disease while in parallel developing one or more treatments for rare diseases. JOT's product, JOTROL™, is enabling the use of One product for Multiple Diseases. JOT expect, subject to financing, to submit an IND application to FDA in the 2nd half of 2020 for a Phase II trial in Alzheimer's Disease patients.

JOTROL™ is a unique formulation with resveratrol as active ingredient, patents pending. JOTROL™ is the first effective solution to the well documented bioavailability issues with resveratrol. FDA has determined that the first JOT Investigational New Drug (IND) submission status is "Safe to Proceed."

Visit www.jupiterorphan.com for additional company information.

Media contact:

Christer Rosén, Chairman & CEO
+1 561 308-7780
229310@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professor-rudolph-e-tanzi-phd-world-renowned-alzheimers-researcher-joins-jupiter-orphan-therapeutics-300959387.html

SOURCE Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
