Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Names Missy Etling Director of Document Management Practice Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 03:54am CEST

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today that Missy Etling has been named Director of the firm’s Document Management Practice Group. In her new role, Ms. Etling will continue to spearhead the firm’s office equipment, outsourced services, records storage and business process outsourcing projects.

Since she joined the PRP team as a Manager, Ms. Etling has been responsible for managing a team that will see the largest revenue growth in 2018. The Document Management Practice Group currently manages over $450 million in spend for PRP clients across all business verticals. The expense areas handled by the Document Management Practice Group all have varying degrees of complexity and their own unique challenges to navigate.  The group has produced record level savings for PRP’s clients while also maintaining or bettering service levels.

PRP Executive Vice President Tyler Brower said about Ms. Etling’s accomplishments: “We are very excited to have Missy leading this important division of our consulting firm.  Missy came to PRP with a wealth of knowledge from her extensive background in the document management industry.  Her knowledge of product and service costs has allowed us to achieve higher savings for our clients.” Before joining PRP, Ms. Etling served in several leadership positions at Pitney Bowes, DTI (now Epiq), and Canon Business Process Services, during which time she gained her expertise in document management best practices and process improvements.

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $2.4 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $4.4 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.

Media Contact

Jennifer Razo
Jennifer.Razo@prpllc.com

prplogolrg.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10/04ROLAND DG : DGSHAPE Introduces New Digital Denture Solution for DWX Milling Machines
PU
10/04PRUDENTIAL : Changes in issued share capital
PU
10/04AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : State board approves tax credits to remake shuttered hospital on Delmar
AQ
10/04RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute adds to gold hedge book
PU
10/04ROLAND DG : DGSHAPE Announces Next Generation Wet Milling Machine for Producing High Quality Dental Restorations
PU
10/04TALGA RESOURCES : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
10/04FAIRFAX MEDIA : Stuart Robert charged taxpayers $2,000 a month for his home internet
AQ
10/04OLD MUTUAL : NMB’s non-performing loans high
AQ
10/04OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
AQ
10/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit likely hit record high but chip price falls cast shadow
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.