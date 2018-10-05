Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Names Missy Etling Director of Document Management Practice Group

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today that Missy Etling has been named Director of the firm’s Document Management Practice Group. In her new role, Ms. Etling will continue to spearhead the firm’s office equipment, outsourced services, records storage and business process outsourcing projects.



Since she joined the PRP team as a Manager, Ms. Etling has been responsible for managing a team that will see the largest revenue growth in 2018. The Document Management Practice Group currently manages over $450 million in spend for PRP clients across all business verticals. The expense areas handled by the Document Management Practice Group all have varying degrees of complexity and their own unique challenges to navigate. The group has produced record level savings for PRP’s clients while also maintaining or bettering service levels.

PRP Executive Vice President Tyler Brower said about Ms. Etling’s accomplishments: “We are very excited to have Missy leading this important division of our consulting firm. Missy came to PRP with a wealth of knowledge from her extensive background in the document management industry. Her knowledge of product and service costs has allowed us to achieve higher savings for our clients.” Before joining PRP, Ms. Etling served in several leadership positions at Pitney Bowes, DTI (now Epiq), and Canon Business Process Services, during which time she gained her expertise in document management best practices and process improvements.

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $2.4 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $4.4 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.

