Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Profiting from pandemic: State governments in India move to eliminate trade union rights and worker protections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:55am EDT

In India, the attack on fundamental rights at the workplace is accelerating under cover of promoting economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 emergency. The state governments of Uttar Pradesh (India's most populous state), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra are rolling back or suspending laws to allow for:

  • increasing working hours from 8 hours to a standard of twelve, without overtime pay:
  • suspension of minimum wage legislation;
  • the removal of restrictions on terminating permanent workers and replacing them with contract workers, with hiring and firing to be at the employer's 'convenience'
  • deferring employer contributions to mandatory social security and pension schemes
  • exempting new factories from government labour inspection.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced plans to suspend 30 laws and regulations for 3 years, including laws regulating the settlement of industrial disputes, workplace health and safety, the maintenance of facilities including water and sanitation, canteens and crèches, trade union rights and the employment of contract workers

Madhya Pradesh will allow employers to hire contract workers for a longer duration, bypass union recognition and collective bargaining in key industries and release new firms from collective bargaining and dispute settlement mechanisms.

The demolition of hard-won trade union and worker rights and the protections set out in ILO Conventions is unfolding within the national government's ongoing attacks on the secular basis of Indian democracy. The IUF affirms its full solidarity with our members in India and the wider labour movement struggling to defend fundamental rights against an authoritarian onslaught, and will do all we can to support them.

Disclaimer

IUF - International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 10:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:13aGRENKE : Sell rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
07:12aVALEO : HSBC sticks Neutral
MD
07:12aFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:12aGROUPON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Groupon, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:11a1&1 DRILLISCH AG : Kepler Chevreux sticks Neutral
MD
07:11aVODAFONE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:11aALLIANZ SE : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:11aLEONI AG : Kepler Chevreux maintains a Sell rating
MD
07:10aREXNORD : Q4 2020 Presentation
PU
07:10aUNEMPLOYMENT RATES, OECD - UPDATED : May 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5TUI AG : TUI AG: Half-yearly Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group