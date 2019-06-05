Profoto Doubles the Power with the B10 Plus; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Profoto continues to bolster its lineup of portable strobes with the powerful B10 Plus. With double the output of the original B10, the Plus is a great option for photographers and videographers who need more light for their scene or subject.

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Profoto B10 Plus Flash. The latest addition to Profoto’s outstanding series of portable strobes, the B10 Plus offers twice the power of the original B10, bringing the output up to 500Ws and producing approximately ten times the light of a standard speedlight. With this extra power comes a little extra bulk, though the B10 Plus still maintains a quite portable form factor, especially when compared with traditional monolights that offer similar output. Another benefit is that the B10 Plus will support the same accessories as the standard B10, including OCF Light Shapers.

Profoto B10 Plus OCF Flash Head

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1477452-REG/profoto_901164_b10_plus_ocf_flash.html

Product Highlights

500Ws, 10-Stop Power Range

Length: 9.3", Diameter: 3.9"

Li-Ion Battery: 200 Full-Power Flashes

Full TTL Auto Exposure Control Plus HSS

0.05-2.5 Second Recycling

t0.5 Freeze Mode: 1/50,000 sec Duration

3000-6500 LED Modeling Lamp, CRI 90-96

330' Wireless Triggering with Air TTL

Smartphone Connectivity with Profoto App

True portability comes from its ability to run on a battery pack. This pack will provide approximately 200 full-power flashes with a recycle time of 2.5 seconds each. For speed, the flash can be set to minimum power where the recycle time drops to just 0.05 seconds and offers a flash duration of 1/50,000 second (t.5). Also, the battery will charge in 1.5 hours. Bolstering its portable and wire-free nature, the B10 Plus is equipped with Profoto’s Air System for wireless control and triggering—including TTL support—via their Remotes or the Profoto app on iOS.

Individuals who shoot video in addition to stills will enjoy the LED modeling light built into the B10 Plus. This 2500-lumen continuous light can run for 75 minutes at full power and has an adjustable color temperature. Hybrid shooters will enjoy the ability to use the same fixture for all their work as well as the same set of modifiers.

If you want to add the B10 Plus to your lighting kit, you can find it as a Single-Head Kit or a Duo Kit.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005218/en/