Profoto Unleashes the Compact B10 Off-Camera Flash; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Profoto has launched the B10, its lightest and
smallest off-camera flash, featuring a built-in continuous light,
Bluetooth connectivity, and more
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Profoto’s latest
off-camera flash: the B10.
Five times as powerful as a speedlight, but with a form factor matching
that of a large camera lens, the B10 will completely revolutionize your
kit. It is even battery powered for use practically anywhere, and
features an integrated continuous light for working with video.
The Profoto B10 Off Camera Flash is at the top of its class. (Photo: Business Wire)
Profoto B10 Off Camera Flash Head
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1427115-REG/profoto_901163_b10_ocf_flash_head.html
Product Highlights
-
2 x B10 Flash Heads
-
1 x Core Backpack S
-
250Ws, 10-Stop Power Range
-
7" Length, 3.9" Diameter
-
Full TTL Auto Exposure Control Plus HSS
-
0.05-2.2 Second Recycling
-
Backpack with Durable Kodra Construction
-
Dual Weatherproof Coating
-
Front Compartment for 15" Laptop
-
Pass-Through Trolley Handle Sleeve
Considering the B10’s name and shape, it is easy to see that Profoto
drew from its experience with the B1X and miniaturized it to 3.9 x 4.3 x
6.9" and just 3.3 lb. This flash is a self-contained unit, meaning no
cables whatsoever, and it’s compatible with more than 120 Light Shaping
Tools. It has a maximum energy rating of 250 Ws, quite impressive for a
unit of this size, and 10 stops of control. Fast operation offers
recycle times of just 0.05-2.2 seconds and flash durations as quick as
1/50,000 second in Freeze Mode. A 2500-lumen LED light with a variable
color temperature range of 3000-6500K and CRI of 90-96 is ideal for
shooting video. The rechargeable battery pack for the unit can even keep
it powered for 400 full-power flashes or 75 minutes of run time with the
video light. This combination of features puts the Profoto
B10 at the top of its class and makes it an outstanding option for
those looking to upgrade from their speedlights, or to pair with their
A1.
Key to the Profoto B10’s design is an integrated Air radio system. This
grants compatibility with Profoto’s entire line of Air Remotes,
including those with AirTTL support. Now you can gain full wireless TTL
when using cameras from numerous brands, in addition to wireless
controls via the separately available remotes. Another trick is
compatibility with existing Air-compatible flashes, such as the A1 and
B1X. The A1 is an outstanding tool, since it can function as a remote
and on-camera flash simultaneously, while the B1X and B10 can be used
easily in a mixed configuration. This isn’t even it for the B10, because
this flash introduces Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile app to the
series. The app provides wireless controls, can be used to update the
flash or to take flash photos with your smartphone.
The B10
Off-Camera Flash comes with a Li-Ion
Battery, a 3A
Charger, Stand
Adapter, Protective
Cap, and a Case.
A Duo
Kit is also available that includes two heads, double the standard
accessories, and the Core
Backpack S.
