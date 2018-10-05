Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Profoto Unleashes the Compact B10 Off-Camera Flash; More Info at B&H

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

Photography News: Profoto has launched the B10, its lightest and smallest off-camera flash, featuring a built-in continuous light, Bluetooth connectivity, and more

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Profoto’s latest off-camera flash: the B10. Five times as powerful as a speedlight, but with a form factor matching that of a large camera lens, the B10 will completely revolutionize your kit. It is even battery powered for use practically anywhere, and features an integrated continuous light for working with video.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005071/en/

The Profoto B10 Off Camera Flash is at the top of its class. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Profoto B10 Off Camera Flash is at the top of its class. (Photo: Business Wire)

Profoto B10 Off Camera Flash Head

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1427115-REG/profoto_901163_b10_ocf_flash_head.html

Product Highlights

  • 2 x B10 Flash Heads
  • 1 x Core Backpack S
  • 250Ws, 10-Stop Power Range
  • 7" Length, 3.9" Diameter
  • Full TTL Auto Exposure Control Plus HSS
  • 0.05-2.2 Second Recycling
  • Backpack with Durable Kodra Construction
  • Dual Weatherproof Coating
  • Front Compartment for 15" Laptop
  • Pass-Through Trolley Handle Sleeve

Considering the B10’s name and shape, it is easy to see that Profoto drew from its experience with the B1X and miniaturized it to 3.9 x 4.3 x 6.9" and just 3.3 lb. This flash is a self-contained unit, meaning no cables whatsoever, and it’s compatible with more than 120 Light Shaping Tools. It has a maximum energy rating of 250 Ws, quite impressive for a unit of this size, and 10 stops of control. Fast operation offers recycle times of just 0.05-2.2 seconds and flash durations as quick as 1/50,000 second in Freeze Mode. A 2500-lumen LED light with a variable color temperature range of 3000-6500K and CRI of 90-96 is ideal for shooting video. The rechargeable battery pack for the unit can even keep it powered for 400 full-power flashes or 75 minutes of run time with the video light. This combination of features puts the Profoto B10 at the top of its class and makes it an outstanding option for those looking to upgrade from their speedlights, or to pair with their A1.

Key to the Profoto B10’s design is an integrated Air radio system. This grants compatibility with Profoto’s entire line of Air Remotes, including those with AirTTL support. Now you can gain full wireless TTL when using cameras from numerous brands, in addition to wireless controls via the separately available remotes. Another trick is compatibility with existing Air-compatible flashes, such as the A1 and B1X. The A1 is an outstanding tool, since it can function as a remote and on-camera flash simultaneously, while the B1X and B10 can be used easily in a mixed configuration. This isn’t even it for the B10, because this flash introduces Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile app to the series. The app provides wireless controls, can be used to update the flash or to take flash photos with your smartphone.

The B10 Off-Camera Flash comes with a Li-Ion Battery, a 3A Charger, Stand Adapter, Protective Cap, and a Case. A Duo Kit is also available that includes two heads, double the standard accessories, and the Core Backpack S.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : New Costco store in Henderson bolsters St. Rose Parkway offerings
AQ
03:04pU.S. Financial Regulators Dominate Global Penalties Against Firms, Individuals in 2017
BU
03:04pValneva Receives FDA Approval for Accelerated Vaccine Dosing Schedule for IXIARO®
BU
03:04pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Stellar Insurance, Ltd.
BU
03:03pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pHOPS MARKET : Hops Beer, Hops Plants, Procurement Best Practices, Supplier Selection Insights, Cost-benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
03:03pTop Doctors and Researchers Headline Paws for a Cure Research Symposium to Seek Cures for Cancers Shared by Dogs and Kids
BU
03:03pLIGHT OF GOLD PR HOSTS THE UPCOMING GOLD WOMEN'S WELLNESS BUSINESS BREAKFAST IN HONOR OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH : Our Panel of Experts will share tips and strategies for Self Care, Health Crisis, Time Management, Cancer Prevention and Financial Planning
AQ
03:03pCOHORT : Change of Registered Office
PU
03:03pBRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT : to Report Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares plummet to four-year lows after mirror trade report
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.