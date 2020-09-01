Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Progenity, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Shareholders of Progenity, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PROG) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Progenity, Inc. common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted in June 2020.

All investors who purchased shares of Progenity, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.  You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If  you  have  incurred  losses  in  the  shares  of  Progenity, Inc., you may, no later than October 27, 2020request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THIS CASE

In June 2020, Progenity completed its IPO, in which it sold approximately 6.7 million shares for $15.00 per share.

On August 13, 2020, Progenity announced its second quarter 2020 results in a press release. Therein, the Company disclosed that “second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors,” related to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states to resolve claims that Progenity had fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce them to order Progenity tests for their patients.

Progenity shares are currently trading below $9.00 per share, a decline of over 40% from the June IPO price.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pAdaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:04pGuardant Health to Participate in Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:04pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
04:04p10x Genomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:03pCAPSTONE TURBINE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pZYNGA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pDiffusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jane H. Hollingsworth to its Board of Directors
GL
04:03pLIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED : Management to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
BU
04:02pTRIGON METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - TM
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5GOLD : Gold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group