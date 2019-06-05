Progenity Strengthens Executive Team with the Addition of Eric d'Esparbes as Chief Financial Officer

Progenity,
Inc., a privately held biotechnology company, today announced the
hire of Eric d’Esparbes as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer (CFO). Mr. d’Esparbes will oversee all financial functions as
Progenity develops its proprietary precision medicine solutions across
genomic/epigenomic, proteomic, and microbiomic diagnostic and
therapeutic platforms.
“Eric joins the Progenity executive team with a strong track record of
raising and optimizing capital to accelerate growth for pharmaceutical
and biotechnology companies,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, Chairman of
the Board, and a founder of Progenity. “His expertise in strategic
planning, risk management, and business execution will be an asset to
Progenity as we continue to improve and expand our women’s health
diagnostic offerings while simultaneously advancing our diagnostic and
therapeutic precision medicine platforms toward the clinic.”
Mr. d’Esparbes brings more than 25 years of financial and executive
experience in strategic planning and fund-raising functions for both
private and public companies. Most recently, he was the CFO and interim
Principal Executive Officer of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), a publicly
traded biotechnology company managing a portfolio of asthma and chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease medicines, which are sold globally by
GlaxoSmithKline. During his time at Innoviva, Mr. d’Esparbes helped
develop and implement a strategic plan to transition the company to a
higher margin business. Prior to this, he held leadership positions as
CFO for Joule Unlimited, Vice President of Finance for global energy
company, AEI, Inc., and CFO for Meiya Power Company (now CNG New
Energy), where he collaborated with large private equity investors to
raise and optimize capital. In his previous roles, he was responsible
for profit and loss management of up to $3.5 billion annual global
sales. Mr. d’Esparbes holds a bachelor’s degree from Hautes Études
Commercial in Montréal, Canada.
“Progenity has an impressive pipeline of novel products that provide
promising solutions for unmet needs in women’s health and
gastrointestinal disorders,” said Mr. d’Esparbes. “I look forward to
supporting the company from a financial and strategic planning
perspective as we work to advance these innovations.”
About Progenity
Progenity, Inc., is a privately held biotechnology company with the
mission of transforming healthcare to be more precise and personal. The
company is translating innovation into precision medicine through
diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on
genomics/epigenomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. These platforms feed
an R&D pipeline of innovative products designed to improve patient
outcomes in prenatal and perinatal healthcare settings, oncology, and
gastroenterology. Progenity’s ultimate vision is to make precision
medicine a reality by both diagnosing disease at its source and treating
it with targeted therapies developed by the company. Progenity is
headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information on how
Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please
visit https://www.progenity.com.
