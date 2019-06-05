Progenity Strengthens Executive Team with the Addition of Eric d'Esparbes as Chief Financial Officer

Progenity, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company, today announced the hire of Eric d’Esparbes as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. d’Esparbes will oversee all financial functions as Progenity develops its proprietary precision medicine solutions across genomic/epigenomic, proteomic, and microbiomic diagnostic and therapeutic platforms.

“Eric joins the Progenity executive team with a strong track record of raising and optimizing capital to accelerate growth for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and a founder of Progenity. “His expertise in strategic planning, risk management, and business execution will be an asset to Progenity as we continue to improve and expand our women’s health diagnostic offerings while simultaneously advancing our diagnostic and therapeutic precision medicine platforms toward the clinic.”

Mr. d’Esparbes brings more than 25 years of financial and executive experience in strategic planning and fund-raising functions for both private and public companies. Most recently, he was the CFO and interim Principal Executive Officer of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), a publicly traded biotechnology company managing a portfolio of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease medicines, which are sold globally by GlaxoSmithKline. During his time at Innoviva, Mr. d’Esparbes helped develop and implement a strategic plan to transition the company to a higher margin business. Prior to this, he held leadership positions as CFO for Joule Unlimited, Vice President of Finance for global energy company, AEI, Inc., and CFO for Meiya Power Company (now CNG New Energy), where he collaborated with large private equity investors to raise and optimize capital. In his previous roles, he was responsible for profit and loss management of up to $3.5 billion annual global sales. Mr. d’Esparbes holds a bachelor’s degree from Hautes Études Commercial in Montréal, Canada.

“Progenity has an impressive pipeline of novel products that provide promising solutions for unmet needs in women’s health and gastrointestinal disorders,” said Mr. d’Esparbes. “I look forward to supporting the company from a financial and strategic planning perspective as we work to advance these innovations.”

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., is a privately held biotechnology company with the mission of transforming healthcare to be more precise and personal. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics/epigenomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. These platforms feed an R&D pipeline of innovative products designed to improve patient outcomes in prenatal and perinatal healthcare settings, oncology, and gastroenterology. Progenity’s ultimate vision is to make precision medicine a reality by both diagnosing disease at its source and treating it with targeted therapies developed by the company. Progenity is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information on how Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please visit https://www.progenity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005254/en/