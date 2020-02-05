Log in
Progenity : to Present Clinical Laboratory Experience on Use of NIPT for Twin Pregnancies at the SMFM 40th Annual Pregnancy Meeting

02/05/2020

Progenity, a biotechnology company developing precision medicine solutions across genomic/epigenomic, proteomic, and microbiomic diagnostic and therapeutic platforms, will present results from a retrospective clinical laboratory analysis, which indicated that noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) performs well for predicting aneuploidies in twin pregnancies. The data will be shared at the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine’s 40th Annual Meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting™, whichtakes place in Grapevine, Texas, February 3 through 8, 2020.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title – Noninvasive prenatal screening for fetal aneuploidy in twin pregnancies: A clinical laboratory experience
Presenting author – Craig Adamski, MS, CGC
Poster number – 1057
Date and time – Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM CST

The abstract is available in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, and the full poster will be made available on Progenity’s website after the conference.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For more information on how Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please visit www.progenity.com.


© Business Wire 2020
