Progenity to Present at Three Key Investor Conferences

02/25/2019 | 03:19pm EST

Progenity, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing precision medicine solutions across genomic/epigenomic, proteomic, and microbiomic diagnostic and therapeutic platforms, announced today that Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, will be participating in several upcoming investor conferences.

The BTIG MedTech, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference is being held February 27-28 in Snowbird, Utah. Dr. Stylli will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, February 28.

The Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference is March 3-6 in Orlando, Florida. Progenity will present a corporate overview on Monday, March 4 from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM, and will host a breakout session immediately following the presentation from 4:35 PM to 5:05 PM. Dr. Stylli will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

The Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference will be held March 11-13 in Boston, Massachusetts. Progenity will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, March 12 from 12:00 PM to 12:35 PM. Company leadership will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., is a privately held biotechnology company with the mission of transforming healthcare to be more precise and personal. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics/epigenomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. These platforms feed an R&D pipeline of innovative products designed to improve patient outcomes in prenatal and perinatal healthcare settings, oncology, and gastroenterology. Progenity’s ultimate vision is to make precision medicine a reality by both diagnosing disease at its source and treating it with targeted therapies developed by the company. Progenity is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information on how Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please visit www.progenity.com.


© Business Wire 2019
