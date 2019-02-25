Progenity to Present at Three Key Investor Conferences

Progenity,
Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing precision
medicine solutions across genomic/epigenomic, proteomic, and microbiomic
diagnostic and therapeutic platforms, announced today that Harry Stylli,
Ph.D., CEO, will be participating in several upcoming investor
conferences.
The BTIG MedTech, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference is being
held February 27-28 in Snowbird, Utah. Dr. Stylli will host one-on-one
meetings with investors on Thursday, February 28.
The Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference is
March 3-6 in Orlando, Florida. Progenity will present a corporate
overview on Monday, March 4 from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM, and will host a
breakout session immediately following the presentation from 4:35 PM to
5:05 PM. Dr. Stylli will also participate in one-on-one meetings with
investors.
The Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference will be held March 11-13 in
Boston, Massachusetts. Progenity will present a corporate overview on
Tuesday, March 12 from 12:00 PM to 12:35 PM. Company leadership will
also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the
conference.
About Progenity
Progenity, Inc., is a privately held biotechnology company with the
mission of transforming healthcare to be more precise and personal. The
company is translating innovation into precision medicine through
diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on
genomics/epigenomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. These platforms feed
an R&D pipeline of innovative products designed to improve patient
outcomes in prenatal and perinatal healthcare settings, oncology, and
gastroenterology. Progenity’s ultimate vision is to make precision
medicine a reality by both diagnosing disease at its source and treating
it with targeted therapies developed by the company. Progenity is
headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information on how
Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please
visit www.progenity.com.
