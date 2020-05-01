Log in
Program Recap: COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Panel Discussion

05/01/2020 | 11:44am EDT

On Tuesday, April 28 INSA hosted a virtual panel discussion focused on COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges. Over 250 people logged on to join the conversation about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the supply chain and how the IC is adjusting to ensure supply chain security moving forward.

Panelists agreed that the pandemic is severely affecting an already vulnerable supply chain and adversaries have been capitalizing on the opportunity to exploit such vulnerabilities. The discussion brought to light that challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic have actually helped the intelligence community react more quickly to supply chain concerns with the help of new tools that produce data analytics.

Key Highlights from the Discussion:

  • Jen Santos noted a silver lining: as supply chain vulnerabilities have been exposed during the COVID-19 crisis, DoD has recalibrated aspects of its mission to find more ways to work with industry and overcome COVID-19-related challenges.
  • Mike Gordon discussed Lockheed Martin's proactive efforts around bolstering remote access, not just for its employees but for suppliers as well. Lockheed Martin has also been working with its supply base to strengthen its cyber security.
  • Austin Evans shared how Intel has been able manage the crisis by enacting longstanding crisis plans with its suppliers and using data analytics to help mitigate supply chain problems.
  • Brandon Daniels also spoke about data analytics and it has helped Exiger illuminate where the 'bad apples' and the opportunities are in the supply chain. He highlighted the possibility of the supply chain being weaponized if the US does not control their supply chain needs.

Interested in hearing more? Watch the program recording!

Social Media Highlights

Thank you to our sponsor!

Disclaimer

INSA - Intelligence and National Security Alliance published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 15:43:02 UTC
