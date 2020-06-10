Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Wins 2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today that it has been selected by TalentCulture as one of its 2020 HR Tech award winners.

TalentCulture is a leading media outlet and marketing consultancy in the human capital industry, with over 291,000 community members and more than 200,000 unique website visitors. Joveo was chosen for the award based on a thorough demonstration of its platform with best-of-breed, highly differentiated capabilities in recruitment marketing, as well as outstanding customer reviews.

Joveo is the only programmatic job advertising solution provider on the list. “This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in to build the industry’s most innovative and comprehensive recruitment advertising solution, and their obsession with customer delight,” said Jahangir Mohammed, CTO of Joveo. “Our one-of-a-kind technology platform enables employers, staffing agencies, RPOs, and recruitment ad agencies to source high-quality talent quickly and affordably, maximize their job advertising ROI, and make hiring outcomes and costs more predictable.”

“Joveo’s vision, technology, and execution are impressive," said Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner at TalentCulture. “Their platform is truly innovative and among the best recruitment marketing solutions available on the market today.”

For more information on Joveo’s award-winning platform, visit www.joveo.com.

About Joveo
Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising, enables businesses to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time, while knowing their costs, quality, and time-to-fill before they even begin. Powering more than 20 million job postings every day, Joveo’s intelligent job advertising platform uses machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

Joveo replaces the guesswork, complexity, and inefficiency of today’s recruitment practices with intelligence, transparency, and power, delivering more relevant candidates, more certainty, and more success to employers around the world.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Shehzad Karkhanawala
Vice President, Global Marketing
pr@joveo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/481f0931-4efd-4c46-93d8-b3a351ae395d

Primary Logo

Joveo Wins 2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award

2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award Winner

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:35pTOTALBANKEN A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling i Totalbanken A/S
AQ
08:33pGENETHERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Road Freight Logistics Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:30pTRICCAR Releases Results Of Study Of AVL™ Anti-Viral Supplement
PR
08:28pCOCA COLA : ends MLB sponsorship after 3 seasons
AQ
08:28pWheat Rises as Market Prepares for WASDE
DJ
08:26pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS : to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results
BU
08:24pAB Science announces that results from AB8939 preclinical program in acute myeloid leukemia will be presented at the European Hematology Association 2020 Annual Congress
GL
08:21pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Game Development Software Market 2020-2024 | Demand for PC Games and Gaming Consoles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:16pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market 2020-2024 | Dependency on Livestock Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group