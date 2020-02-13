Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Progress Continues toward Channel Widening and Deepening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:21pm EST

Special Meeting Yields Positive News for Port Houston

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority considered Houston Ship Channel matters at a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12. Executive Director Roger Guenther provided the commission with an update on progress towards federal authorization of Project 11, the planned widening and deepening of the Houston Ship Channel. The commission was also briefed on a private industry proposal to fund their promised portion of the project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005969/en/

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority listens to the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port's proposals for funding options by private industry along the channel for the widening and deepening of the Houston Ship Channel-Project 11. Seated at far left Victor DiCosimo, executive director of the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port, and seated far right is Port Houston Commission Chairman Ric Campo. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority listens to the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port's proposals for funding options by private industry along the channel for the widening and deepening of the Houston Ship Channel-Project 11. Seated at far left Victor DiCosimo, executive director of the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port, and seated far right is Port Houston Commission Chairman Ric Campo. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guenther shared that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed its Feasibility Study for the project in December, ensuring that Project 11 was moving forward well within the timeframe for consideration for the next step – issuance of Army Corps Chief’s Report.

Another highlight of Guenther’s report was news that the Army Corps FY 2020 Work Plan has allocated $1.13 million to work with Port Houston on the next steps for Project 11, as well $70 million towards the channel maintenance needed this year to prepare the channel in advance of the widening and deepening construction project.

The commission listened, asked questions, and also received comments from the public on industry’s proposal to fund half of the $1 billion cost of Project 11; Port Houston has committed to fund the other half. Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo requested that the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port consider the feedback provided and invited the organization to return with refined options.

In other business, Chairman Campo directed staff to seek construction access rights to the Port Authority’s Beltway 8 property, to support site preparation related to Project 11.

About Houston Ship Channel – Project 11

Port Houston’s No. 1 priority remains to facilitate the federal authorization to expand the Houston ship channel. It is the busiest waterway in the nation. As a public agency, the Port of Houston Authority is obligated to pay 35 percent of the project and has its funding in place to cover half of the $1 billion project. These funds are in addition to a record of more than $28 million already invested in this effort. https://www.expandthehoustonshipchannel.com/

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. The Port of Houston supports the creation of 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product – and more than $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at PortHouston.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:04pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Investors Who Suffered 500K+ Losses to Contact Firm Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
08:01pMURATA MANUFACTURING : ID-Solutions S.r.l. Becomes Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.
BU
08:01pSJW GROUP : Sets Date for 2019 Full-year and Fourth Quarter Results Announcement
BU
08:01pSmart Waste Management Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Data Analytics in Waste Management Operations to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:01pPHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION : to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
BU
08:00pFABLED COPPER : Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
EQ
08:00pFabled Copper Corp. Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
NE
08:00pBonavista Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2020 Capital Plan
NE
07:59pSANDSTORM GOLD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:58pHONDA MOTOR : says it will restart Wuhan plant operations February 21
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : After Amazon Deal, New York Lawmakers Reconsider Incentive Programs
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Releases 'Hobbi' App -- Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group