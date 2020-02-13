Progress Continues toward Channel Widening and Deepening

Special Meeting Yields Positive News for Port Houston

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority considered Houston Ship Channel matters at a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12. Executive Director Roger Guenther provided the commission with an update on progress towards federal authorization of Project 11, the planned widening and deepening of the Houston Ship Channel. The commission was also briefed on a private industry proposal to fund their promised portion of the project.

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority listens to the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port's proposals for funding options by private industry along the channel for the widening and deepening of the Houston Ship Channel-Project 11. Seated at far left Victor DiCosimo, executive director of the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port, and seated far right is Port Houston Commission Chairman Ric Campo. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guenther shared that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed its Feasibility Study for the project in December, ensuring that Project 11 was moving forward well within the timeframe for consideration for the next step – issuance of Army Corps Chief’s Report.

Another highlight of Guenther’s report was news that the Army Corps FY 2020 Work Plan has allocated $1.13 million to work with Port Houston on the next steps for Project 11, as well $70 million towards the channel maintenance needed this year to prepare the channel in advance of the widening and deepening construction project.

The commission listened, asked questions, and also received comments from the public on industry’s proposal to fund half of the $1 billion cost of Project 11; Port Houston has committed to fund the other half. Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo requested that the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port consider the feedback provided and invited the organization to return with refined options.

In other business, Chairman Campo directed staff to seek construction access rights to the Port Authority’s Beltway 8 property, to support site preparation related to Project 11.

About Houston Ship Channel – Project 11

Port Houston’s No. 1 priority remains to facilitate the federal authorization to expand the Houston ship channel. It is the busiest waterway in the nation. As a public agency, the Port of Houston Authority is obligated to pay 35 percent of the project and has its funding in place to cover half of the $1 billion project. These funds are in addition to a record of more than $28 million already invested in this effort. https://www.expandthehoustonshipchannel.com/

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. The Port of Houston supports the creation of 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product – and more than $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at PortHouston.com.

